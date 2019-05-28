Young M.A, Sweetie Darling and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Andrew Boyle Young M.A

Wednesday, May 29

PLAN A: The Undertones, Mrs. Magician, The Widows @ The Casbah. It’s pretty damn amazing that these first-wave punkers are playing The Casbah since they actually got their start in a club in Derry, Northern Ireland called—wait for it—The Casbah! Their 1978 single, “Teenage Kicks,” remains one of the best punk songs ever. PLAN B: The Hives, Refused, Bleached @ The Observatory North Park. Hopefully readers caught Ryan Bradford’s loving tribute to Refused’s 1998 masterpiece, The Shape of Punk to Come, in last week’s issue. That record is still ridiculously mind-blowing, as is The Hives’ Veni Vidi Viscous. BACKUP PLAN: Holy Wave, Heavy Hawaii @ Whistle Stop.

Thursday, May 30

PLAN A: Young M.A @ SOMA. With her visceral lyrics and an effortless flow, Brooklyn’s Young M.A might be one of the best, and most underrated MCs in the game. Plus, she regularly scorches homophobic rappers on social media. Check out tracks such as “EAT” and “OOOUUU” to see what you’ve been missing out on. PLAN B: Helms Alee, Deep Sea Thunder Beast, Ether Feather @ The Casbah. For over 10 years, Seattle rockers Helms Alee have been all about crafting anthemic jams that brilliantly incorporate elements of post-hardcore, math-metal and even psych-rock. Their live shows are monumental. BACKUP PLAN: Sights and Sages, Burlap the Sac, Imagery Machine @ Belly Up Tavern.

Friday, May 31

PLAN A: Author & Punisher, Xasthur, Wear Your Wounds @ The Casbah. Regular readers already know we love us some Author & Punisher, the one-man/one-machine metal project from local Tristan Shone. The fact that Wear Your Wounds—the experimental metal side-project of Converge founder Jacob Bannon—is opening the night only adds to the fact that this is a can’t-miss show. BACKUP PLAN: Gnash, Anna Clendening @ The Irenic.

Saturday, June 1

PLAN A, PART 1: Art Around Adams @ various venues. The annual fest is packed with a ton of great bands playing in venues all along Adams Avenue. Plus, it’s during the day which leaves plenty of time to get to… PLAN A, PART 2: Blessed, Exasperation, and Trax Vexler @ San Diego Content Partners. It’d be easy to dismiss Canadian quintet Blessed as just another post-punk band with a snarky frontman. But give their new album, Salt, some time to marinate. After a few listens, there is subtle nuance and impressive experimentation to be found. BACKUP PLAN: The Creepy Creeps, The Two Tens, Scary Pierre, Mostly Sunny @ The Casbah.

Sunday, June 2

PLAN A: J.I.D, SABA, Mereba, Deante Hitchcock @ SOMA. What on earth? Two SOMA Plan As this week? Yep. Atlanta rapper J.I.D made one of our favorite albums of 2017 (The Never Story), with bangers like “Never” and tender tracks like “Hereditary.” And show up early for the opening acts, particularly Mereba, the L.A.-based R&B singer who deserves way more attention. PLAN B: Slow Caves, Mighty, Bad Kids @ Soda Bar. We love Colorado trio Slow Caves for their perfectly crafted indie-pop songs that should appeal to fans of Matthew Sweet and Sloan. Their new single, “Girlfriend,” should already be a hipster summer anthem. BACKUP PLAN: Full of Hell, Primitive Man, Genocide Pact, OhCult @ Brick by Brick.

Monday, June 3

PLAN A: Winnetka Bowling League, Feelers @ Soda Bar. San Fernando Valley indie-popsters Winnetka Bowling League’s new single, “On the 5,” just may be the greatest California-centric breakup jam in years. The group’s frontman, Matthew Koma, is already a Grammy winner known for working with EDM artists, so there’s a pedigree here that makes us think these guys will be huge this time next year. BACKUP PLAN: Redbush @ Tower Bar.

Tuesday, June 4

PLAN A: Sweetie Darling, The Fresh Brunettes @ Soda Bar. The all-women Imperial Valley trio Sweetie Darling make lowkey indie pop that’s infectious and sounds fun even when the subject matter gets serious like on the track “Love/Lies.” BACKUP PLAN: Toad the Wet Sprocket, Peter More @ Belly Up Tavern.