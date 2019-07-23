Yves Tumor, Chris Cohen and more San Diego concerts

× Expand Photo by Julien Kelly Gross CHAI

Wednesday, July 24

PLAN A: Drab Majesty, Body of Light, Hide @ Music Box. We’re not entirely sure why Drab Majesty mastermind Deb Demure (aka Andrew Clinco) dresses up like a retro version of the guy from Powder, but we love his brooding synth-pop. Sometimes it sounds like Echo & the Bunnymen, sometimes is sounds like moodier Peter Gabriel, but either way, it’s gothy gold. PLAN B: B Boys, Bodega, Miss New Buddha @ Whistle Stop. Brooklyn trio B Boys probably can’t ball like Kobe or breakdance on cardboard, but they do play a sick brand of post-punk that recalls Wire and Parquet Courts. BACKUP PLAN: The Mailboxes, Tennessee Brushed, Death of an Astronaut @ Lestat’s West.

Thursday, July 25

PLAN A: Golden Vessel, Instupendo, The Nicholas @ Soda Bar. Australian producer Golden Vessel (real name: Max Byrne) crafts sexy, lo-fi electro that is downright infectious. He’s already wildly popular so this is the type of show that’ll earn you bragging rights in a few years. BACKUP PLAN: Bob Log III, Deadbolt, Gloomsday, Low Volts @ The Casbah.

Friday, July 26

PLAN A: Yves Tumor, Hirakish @ Music Box. Former local Sean Bowie, who performs under the name Yves Tumor, is something of an enigma; a beautiful, gender-blurring force that creates experimental electronic music that is often accompanied by disorienting visual elements. This is going to be an amazing show. PLAN B: Stef Chura, French Vanilla, Lunch Lady @ Soda Bar. We’re pretty wild about Stef Chura’s Saddle Creek Records debut, Midnight—12 empowering indie-rock kiss-offs that fans of Liz Phair and Courtney Barnett should seek out immediately. BACKUP PLAN: Drug Hunt, Cumbia Machin, Creep Seed @ Whistle Stop.

Saturday, July 27

PLAN A: ‘A Tribute to Roky Erickson’ w/ The Loons, Wet Drugs, Razzmatazz House Band @ The Casbah. It’s not an exaggeration to state that modern psychedelic rock wouldn’t exist without the music of Roky Erickson. We can think of a no better way to spend an evening than watching some of San Diego’s best psych-rock bands pay tribute to the 13th Floor Elevators frontman. PLAN B: X, Dead Rock West @ Belly Up Tavern. The legendary L.A. punk band is still one of the best live acts and we just love it when they play “White Girl.” BACKUP PLAN: Creature Canyon, Taken by Canadians @ Karl Strauss Brewing Company.

Sunday, July 28

PLAN A: Chris Cohen, Dear Nora, Nancy Sin @ Soda Bar. Most music fans probably know Cohen from his work in Deerhoof and The Curtains, but his solo work is just as impressive. His new self-titled album is filled with his signature smooth-sailing folk that’s peppered with pop, yacht-rock and even psychedelic elements. PLAN B: X, The Aquadolls @ Belly Up Tavern. Yet another chance to see the L.A. legends. BACKUP PLAN: The Raconteurs, Melvins @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU.

Monday, July 29

PLAN A: Ninet Tayeb, The Oxen, Matt Mcjunkins @ Soda Bar. Israeli rocker Ninet Tayeb is a huge star in her home country, but is yet to break out in the U.S. This is too bad, because the L.A. transplant crafts some anthemic rock jams and has a voice that is not of this earth. BACKUP PLAN: Le Saboteur, NO WIN, The Petty Saints @ The Casbah.

Tuesday, July 30

PLAN A: The Drums, CHAI @ The Observatory North Park. The Drums’ 2010 single, “Let’s Go Surfing,” is the greatest song ever written about young love and catching a wave. Change our mind. Also, show up early for the all-woman pop force that is Japan’s CHAI. BACKUP PLAN: City Windows, Jonny Tarr Quintet, The Miles @ The Merrow.