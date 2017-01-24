10 Run the Jewels songs that speak truth to power

× Expand Photo Timothy Saccenti El-P and Killer Mike

Hip-hop duo Killer Mike and El-P have never considered themselves political artists. As Mike said in a Village Voice article in 2008, “I just lack the ability to bullshit my audience.” Yet politics still creeps into the music of Run the Jewels [RTJ], and with the release of Run the Jewels 3 following the election of the least-popular president in modern history, it would seem impossible for the duo to not address this strange situation we’re in now.

This isn’t new for RTJ, however. Since the duo first paired up on Killer Mike’s 2012 album R.A.P. Music, social commentary and a critical eye on the powers that be have been a crucial part of their identity. Over time, that’s only become more pronounced. Which isn’t to say their music isn’t a lot of fun, but when they take aim at authority, they don’t hold back.

As Run the Jewels launch their tour in support of the new album, I’ve assembled a mixtape of 10 of the duo’s most politically charged tracks. Pump this shit, like they do in the (dystopian) future.

“Talk to Me”

From Run the Jewels 3 (2016)

One of the highlights on RTJs’ new third album that goes the hardest, it’s also one of their only songs that directly references Donald Trump, as Killer Mike raps, “Went to war with the Devil and Shaytan / He wore a bad toupee and a spraytan.” It sets the tone early on Run the Jewels 3, which is arguably their most politically charged album but is still loaded with bangers.

“Lie, Cheat, Steal”

From Run the Jewels 2 (2014)

The chorus of this highlight from the duo’s second album—“Lie, cheat, steal / kill, win, win / Everybody’s doing it”—is definitely catchy, a playful representation of the cynicism at the heart of the song. El-P and Killer Mike admit to their own respective ways of cheating the system while condemning the fact that the rules are different for those who hold power and wealth: “Who the fuck gonna bully me if I got a billi?”

“The Full Retard”

From El-P’s Cancer4Cure (2012)

With its un-PC title, hilarious video featuring a nihilistic squirrel puppet and repeated hook of “You can pump this shit like they do in the future,” “The Full Retard” definitely sounds like a party banger. But it’s one with a cynical and bleak dystopian vision; El-P also declares that you can pump this shit “in the bread line, the prison” and “from the chip under your wrist skin” while smacking down former House Speaker John Boehner and “playing taps on a keytar.”

“Get It”

From Run the Jewels (2013)

Most of Run the Jewels’ debut album is about how awesome they are; no disagreement here! “Get It,” however, takes it a step further by adding a dose of pessimism for the future (“Any chance for humanity’s landing on who’s the next up”) and distrust of authority (“We’re here to tell you that all your false idols are just pretenders”).

“Close Your Eyes (And Count to Fuck)”

From Run the Jewels 2 (2014)

The song on Run the Jewels 2 that goes hardest (and it has some strong competition) is this indictment of law enforcement. For every bit of pop culture wordplay (“I’m miles ahead of you, you can sip my bitches brew”) there’s a moment of sober social commentary: “We killin’ them for freedom ‘cause they tortured us for boredom.” Add the best Zach de la Rocha verse in two decades and a video featuring a tense police standoff and you’ve got one of their best moments overall.

“Reagan”

From Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music (2012)

A year before Run the Jewels released their debut album, El-P produced Killer Mike’s R.A.P. Music, which featured this takedown of the legacy of Ronald Reagan. He goes through a history of drugs flooding black communities, the war on drugs that followed (of which mostly targeted black Americans), and a long list of other shady things the U.S. government has done. Fittingly, he ends it with one hell of a mic drop: “I’ll leave you with four words: I’m glad Reagan dead.”

“Thieves! (Screamed the Ghost)”

From Run the Jewels 3 (2016)

“Thieves!” covers a lot of ground in four minutes, but more than anything it finds Killer Mike and El-P taking aim at the failings of the media, with some choice words in particular for CNN’s Don Lemon, who drew sharp criticism for his insensitive reporting in Ferguson, Missouri: “CNN got dummy Don on the air… dummy don’t know and dummy don’t care / Get that punk motherfucker out of here.”

“Nobody Speak”

From DJ Shadow’s The Mountain Will Fall (2016)

It might not be a coincidence that one of the best DJ Shadow songs in years featured Run the Jewels being lyrical badasses. And in El-P’s words, it’s a song that’s just “fun and hilarious,” but it does feature an eye-popping one-liner: “Flame your crew quicker than Trump fucks his youngest.” Add a video that violently satirizes the 2016 election and you get a masterpiece of trash talk.

“2100”

From Run the Jewels 3 (2016)

The day after Donald Trump was elected president, Run the Jewels released this track from their third album as a means of expressing solidarity with those pessimistic about the future. Admittedly, it’s not a hopeful message, reflecting the rise of hate and nationalist sabre-rattling: “How long before the hate we hold lead us to another holocaust... it’s too clear nuclear’s too near.”

“Angel Duster”

From Run the Jewels 2 (2014)

The closing track on the duo’s second album is maybe just a few hairs shy of actually being optimistic, though the overall message is that no leader or authority can keep them down. In El-P’s words, “I’ll pluck an eye out a pyramid.”