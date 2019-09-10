10 years of Volar Records

× Expand Cat Scan and Susan by Abby banks, Therapy by Oscar Aranda Clockwise from left: Therapy, Susan and Cat Scan

In 2012, I mostly knew Craig Oliver as the guy who served me drinks at the Whistle Stop—the bar where he worked (and still works). But that year, he invited me along on a roadtrip to the South by Southwest Festival in Austin. He was headed out there to promote his record label, Volar. At the time, I was unemployed and spent most of my days scouring job postings, so I was more than ready for a weird adventure.

For anyone who hasn’t done it, the drive from San Diego to Austin is 22 hours. That’s a lot of time to spend in a car with someone you only sort of know. I wanted weird, and I got weird.

It wasn’t long before I was immersed in the strange realm where Oliver thrives. He had no interest in rubbing elbows with music bigwigs, seeing buzz bands or attending hyped showcases. Instead, our SXSW consisted of a seemingly never-ending supply of Lone Star beers, an all-day music showcase in a pool hall tucked into the corner of a dying stripmall and post-apocalyptic warehouse shows in the outskirts of town.

The trip also served as a crash course education on Volar. The label launched when Oliver wanted to put out a split 7-inch of his band, Spirit Photography, and the Canadian band Sharp Ends. The local support that he received in putting that together (including a hand from DREAM Record’s Mario Orduño), inspired Oliver to do more, and Volar took off.

Ostensibly a punk label, Volar’s catalog ranges from synth-goth like Soft Riot to last year’s blistering self-titled Therapy record, the label’s first hardcore record. The growing catalog reflects Oliver’s penchant for abrasion and darkness. In contrast to the happy, psychedelic, stoner-y garage rock of, say, Burger Records (which Oliver has partnered with for multiple releases), Volar records are darker and fiercer and, at times, probably off-putting to normies. Just listen to Beaters Fishage—one of Volar’s early releases—and try not to feel like you’ve just been pummeled with a sack of cold sea urchins.

Now, 10 years into running the label, Oliver has a better grasp on what he’s doing.

“I feel like I’ve sorted through a lot of the mess,” Oliver says on a Sunday afternoon at Dark Horse Coffee.

“I definitely went through periods where I kind of just picked up whatever—stuff I really liked, but you know, bands that didn’t exist in a real way,” Oliver says. Now, he only signs bands that are active and playing live shows regularly. “A few times I’ve taken on that band that just wants to make it, and they just died,” he adds. “Now, it’s like, ‘You all seem to get along, and the band’s not on the brink of breaking up anytime soon, and the music’s great?’ That’s it. That’s all I need.”

When asked about some of the challenges he’s faced over the years, Oliver admits that—perhaps ironically—the late-era popularity of vinyl has caused a few nightmares.

“I had a few years where I had a pretty streamlined process, and then the major label industry slowed everything down when they decided to re-press all of their old records,” Oliver says. He remembers turnaround time creeping from six weeks to sometimes six months within a two year period. “I’d be like ‘Where are my 300 punk records?’ and the guy that cuts my lacquer would tell me that they’re cutting Beyoncé, and that takes a month because they’re pressing 60,000 a year. It’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re turning down Smashing Pumpkins.’”

Certainly, a decade of putting out records is bound to have ups and downs (especially having to do battle with Beyonce), but the one constant is Oliver’s passion for DIY culture, punk communities and creating a platform for strange, weirdo artists—and even after a decade in the biz, he’s hopeful for the future of San Diego’s music scene.

“There are some younger folks who are taking the reins of booking and things like that—willing to do more DIY shows for the sake of doing them without really getting paid. They’re doing some really cool things, really collective things. They don’t see it as a competition.”

But no one is immune to developing scene-related pet-peeves, no matter how altruistic their intentions, and I ask Oliver about what his least favorite things bands do to get his attention.

“They can hound you when you don’t pay attention to them and it’s clear you don’t have any interest. Especially when it’s people you know—you have to have a very awkward conversation.” He pauses briefly and laughs. “I just don’t love your band.”

Volar Records 10YR party (feat. Cat Scan, Susan and Therapy) goes down Friday, Sept. 13 at Whistle Stop

Five essential Volar releases

Ale Mania - A, Who Sings That Beat?

Born from the ashes of San Diego’s legendary The Sess, Ale Mania pretty much defined the Volar sound that continues to this day. “Rampage,” the record’s opening track, begins with a lone military-style snare drum that slowly builds into wailing haunted, tropicalia pandemonium. It’s simultaneously thrilling and scary

Under the Covers Vol. 2: A Tribute to Paul Collins, Peter Case, and Jack Lee (of the Nerves)

Tribute albums usually make me wish I were listening to the originals, but this album is so laced with reverence to the iconic power-pop pioneers that it plays in a league all of its own.

Teenage Burritos - Something to Cry About

Teenage Burritos are loud, snotty, and abrasively punk, but there’s a dark, romantic heart underneath all their grit. A good soundtrack for falling in love with a weirdo.

Therapy - S/T

This is Volar’s first hardcore record and...damn. Make sure to have a bowl handy to catch your teeth when you give this a spin.

Susan - As I Was

Lo-fi, retro desert punk, but with way more focus and immediacy than others in the genre. This is the best music for Sunday-morning-dancing-in-your-underwear sessions.