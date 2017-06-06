A Giant Dog keeps Austin loud

× Expand A Giant Dog

There’s an expression in Austin, Texas that can be found on countless bumper stickers throughout the city: Keep Austin Weird. For that to make sense, it’s important to understand Austin in the context of the Lone Star State itself. It’s a cultural hub, with countless live music venues, just about all of which participate in the city’s annual South by Southwest music festival. It’s also one of the most liberal cities in the otherwise conservative state, making it something of a blue island in a vast sea of red.

In Austin, there are a lot of hippies and punks and artists. But does that make it weird? Andrew Cashen, guitarist in Austin garage rock outfit A Giant Dog, doesn’t think so. Compared to the music scene in Houston, where Cashen originally hails from, Austin seems downright normal.

“It’s not that weird,” he says. “Austin’s kind of fake weird. Like somebody wears a tie-dye shirt and think they’re being weird. But that’s not that weird. In Houston there’s genuine psychopaths playing music. There used to be this band called Homo Police that would do homosexual acts onstage dressed like cops.”

A Giant Dog, for that matter, are not all that weird either. Cashen, vocalist Sabrina Ellis, guitarist Andy Bauer, bassist Graham Low and drummer Orville Neeley play loud, fast and with an infectious energy. But at their core, they’re a pop band. No matter how uproarious or explosive their songs are, just below the surface there’s a melody that transcends punk, indie or whatever other arbitrary genre distinction is thrown their way.

The band’s 2016 album Pile, released via Merge Records, is their most immediate batch of songs to date. On a track like “Sleep When Dead,” they channel classic power pop bands such as Cheap Trick or The Cars while nodding to late-’70s punk rock. Elsewhere, they strip down and turn off the distortion pedals for something more folky and restrained on “Get With You and Get High,” which features a guest vocal from Spoon’s Britt Daniel. Yet while there are specific influences that might come to mind when listening to Pile, they’re not necessarily the artists that the band had in mind.

“I kept on telling everyone if Warren Zevon or Randy Newman made a punk album, that’s the idea going into it. I don’t think it ended up sounding like that, but that’s what I was kind of trying to channel,” he says. “We kind of wanted it to be bigger than the last record. We definitely took more time recording it and adding strings and horns to some stuff. Bigger background vocals.”

On August 25, A Giant Dog will release their fourth album, Toy, and based on the first single, “Photograph,” the band’s knack for fashioning pop hooks has only sharpened. Yet A Giant Dog has no illusions of scoring a major mainstream hit. Because of that, they’re not hesitant to take on new sounds or approaches, and Cashen says that, in spite of how catchy “Photograph” is, he doesn’t think the new album sounds that much like its predecessor. Still, he can’t help but notice a trend in their music over the years, and one that finds them leaning more toward pop, whether intentionally or not.

“I think we de-evolved,” he says. “When we started as a band, we started writing complex arrangements, but no real hooks. I listened back to our first album and there’s no super catchy choruses or anything. And through the songwriting process, each time we’ve gotten dumber and dumber. Intentionally—to be catchier. But we just kind of got to the point where we realized the songs that are hookier are more fun to play live. The audience goes more apeshit for them. All we’re trying to do is get people to have a good time when we play.”

The band’s live show is where they pour most of their effort, both because it’s the most lucrative part of being in a band and the most fun. Starting in June, A Giant Dog will be bringing that well-oiled live music machine back on the road for what’s likely to be just one of up to nine months of playing live music in front of audiences. The band are road warriors and at their best when putting in a little elbow grease and delivering a raw, rowdy product that no recording device could properly capture.

And when it comes to rock ‘n’ roll, there’s nothing weird about that at all.

“We don’t sell records, to be honest,” Cashen says. “We’re a live band. That’s how we’re going to make money. I’m on the road for eight months out of the year. Ninety percent of what we do is based on our live performance. Typically when we release an album, we’ll do a show where we play it front to back. And from there, based on which songs went over well, we’ll pick and choose what goes into the set. We try to do a wall of sound the entire set. We write slower songs but we never play them live. We just try to hit people in the face—loud and fast.”

A Giant Dog plays June 15 at Soda Bar