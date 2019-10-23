A Hard-Working American

× Expand Todd Snider will re-release on vinyl “East Nashville Skyline” on Friday, November 15—in time for the record’s 15th anniversary. (Photo by Brian Blauser)

Todd Snider may have, of late, been garage rocking and singing in Hard Working Americans, the band made up of members of Widespread Panic and the Chris Robinson Brotherhood.

But he’s always remained a folk singer at heart. Which is evident on his new album, “Cash Cabin Songs Vol. 3,” a disc recorded in Johnny Cash’s Tennessee cabin—there are no volumes one or two—that’s filled with various forms of folk.

“I even have a talking blues song on this record,” he said. “I’ve always thought of myself as a folk singer. That’s never changed, even in the band. I wasn’t playing guitar or anything. I was just the singer.”

Snider’s folk lineage goes back to his earliest influences, including Jerry Jeff Walker, who he saw playing in an Austin club and helped him realize he didn’t need a band to be a musician.

“John Prine was probably my first one, back in the ’80s,” Snider said. “Then there was Jerry Jeff Walker and Guy Clark. There was that bunch of Townes Van Zandt people, Steve Earle was young then, Lyle Lovett was young then. Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is probably the father of what I do. It feels like this is a family I ended up joining.”

Snider made his name and wise-guy reputation within that folk family with the topical, tongue-in-cheek hit “Talkin’ Seattle Grunge Rock Blues,” and the wryly funny, autobiographical, “Alright Guy” on his 1994 debut album, “Songs for the Daily Planet,” on the MCA-distributed label run by Jimmy Buffett.

After working for MCA on a couple more albums, Snider moved to Prine’s Oh-Boy Records and went back to major label Universal and indie stalwart Sugar Hill before starting Aimless, his own label in 2011.

He now has 19 albums that include 2012’s tribute album “Time as We Know It: The Songs of Jerry Jeff Walker” and his original-filled “Agnostic Hymns & Stoner Fables” that landed on many best of the year lists and got him praised by Rolling Stone as “one of the sharpest, funniest storytellers in rock.”

Then came his two-album foray with Hard Working Americans and his 2016 garage rock excursion, “Eastside Bulldog.”

So why go back to folk?

“It’s just the songs, I think,” he said. “A lot of it was I’d been playing with the band and learning so much about guitar, even though I wasn’t playing guitar. When these songs came, the closer I got to finishing them, the more they seemed folkie. I recorded them with the band and they just sounded folky.”

But, he said, it’s better folk than he could have played before getting schooled in Hard Working Americans.

“I’ve gotten a lot better at guitar,” Snider said. “I’ve finally got an ability to play not just chords and strum. I wouldn’t say it’s great guitar playing, but it’s good for me.”

So, what comes first in his songwriting? The words, a melody or chord progression or something else musical?

“These ones were all lyrics,” Snider said. “The record before this one, we were about just getting garage rock. I wrote up the words for that one really quickly. Records like this one take a few years to make up the words for.

“I don’t know how many more of these (folk-centric albums) I have in me. Lyrics are the hardest things to come by. I don’t know how many sets of lyrics you get.”

The lyrics on “Cash Cabin Vol. 3” are as incisive and entertaining as any that Snider has written, telling a he-swears-it’s-true story of Loretta Lynn dancing with “The Ghost of Johnny Cash,” detailing the songwriter’s life on “Working On A Song,” and, on “Talking Reality Television Blues,” taking a tour through television from Milton Berle to Michael Jackson’s moonwalk, from MTV’s “The Real World” to “The Apprentice” and the line “An old man with a comb-over had sold us the moon.”

That song comes right out of the folk tradition, from Woody Guthrie through Bob Dylan, as do “A Timeless Response to Current Events” and “The Blues on Banjo,” pointedly topical songs that Snider said aren’t aimed at convincing anyone of anything.

“I definitely don’t think that learning to play guitar makes your opinion better than someone else’s,” he said. “It does give you a place to put them. For me, a lot of it has always been getting it off your chest. It lets me get it off my chest.”

For most of the rest of 2019, Snider will be getting things off his chest in clubs and theaters across the country on a solo tour that’s literally solo. And on Friday, November 15, he will re-release on vinyl “East Nashville Skyline,” in time for the record’s 15th anniversary.

“This whole year, I’m touring by myself,” he said. “It’s quite a bit simpler. It’s just me and three people on the road as opposed to like 10 or 12.”

That me-and-my-guitar approach makes for a shall we say loose show. Snider will try to work in some of the new songs, but most of the night will be “whatever somebody yells for.

“I usually try to go back and hit something from all the records. But I’ve got too many records now to guarantee I’ll hit all of them,” Snider said.

“So a lot of it is what people yell for. I don’t have a collective ‘Free Bird.’ The songs they yell out come from all over the place. ‘Beer Run’ is probably the closest. But I don’t do it every night unless someone calls for it.”

And he’ll be happy that he’s able to play the show. Snider suffers from arthritis in his neck and back, but there’s no way he’s not going to go out and play for people.

“Some nights it hurts, but I wouldn’t know what I could do without touring,” he said. “I’m grateful for every show I get to do now. I don’t take it for granted. Some days the show is the only thing that gets the pain away. You’re running on adrenaline for those two or three hours around the show and the pain goes (away). I’ve had other musicians, like Willie Nelson, tell me that the show is the most healthy three hours of the day.”

Todd Snider w/Dean Alexander, 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, Belly Up Tavern, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach, $28-$30 (seated show), 858-481-8140, bellyup.com