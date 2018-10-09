Dream Wife’s positive aggression

× Expand Photo by Hollie Fernando From left: Alice Go, Rakel Mjöll and Bella Podpadec

Rakel Mjöll is still in her twenties, but when she thinks back on her life, she has plenty to reminisce. There’s the shiny California sun of the Bay Area that warmed her childhood. There are the days devoted to playing the piano and the guitar in her native Iceland, as well as the time spent performing music and theatre with her family.

Out of high school, Mjöll felt compelled to choose a college that could help her combine her passion for music with her love of visual arts. This is how, as a teenager, she landed in the seaside town of Brighton in southern England. Once there, the school of art she attended provided the perfect environment for the birth of what would become Dream Wife.

“[In Brighton], I got a flat with Bella. Alice and Bella already knew each other from growing up in the same area,” Mjöll says, referring to Dream Wife bassist Bella Podpadec and guitarist Alice Go. “Me and Bella went dancing one day and decided we wanted to go visit our friends in Canada. So, we thought… why not just make a band and tour Canada?”

Four songs, a rotating cast of drummers and a vast support system of friends has helped Dream Wife become one of the more buzzed-about bands of 2018. In many ways, the band follows in the stylistic steps of early 2000s icons such as Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs, Le Tigre and The Strokes, all while channeling both “girl power” and riot grrrl sensibilities.

The band eventually relocated to London and their self-titled album arrived in January. Dream Wife is a quintessential and honest testimonial of what it means to be a 20-something woman in the #metoo era. The record screams excitement, rage and vulnerability, sometimes coming all on the same track. What’s more, the band does this with a sense of hope and awareness that times are changing and will continue to shift toward a better direction for women.

As for the name of the band, Mjöll says its “cheeky” and serves more as a social critique by contradicting the outdated notion that a perfect wife does, in fact, exist. Truth is, says Mjöll, women are “not just one face you show.”

“You write what you know,” Mjöll says. “And we know that, and we show that women can be angry if they want, and sensitive if they want and sexy if they want, and that’s a positive thing.”

The multiple faces of womanhood and all the experiences that come with it—from friendship and sex to love and assault—are mirrored in each of the songs on Dream Wife. It’s evident early that this is more than just another collection of angry punk-rock serenades, though there’s plenty of guitar distortion, intermittent screaming and sha la-las whispered softly in the background. The opening track, “Let’s Make Out,” is an instant manifesto of female sexuality, and one that isn’t afraid to come forward and ask for what it wants (in this case,“Let’s make out, let’s make out/Are we just too shy?/Are you too shy?”). Mjöll sings these words unapologetically and delivers them in a way that doesn’t shy away from simple moments of wild, blissful fun.

“I’m talking to my best friend/And we’re talking like these days will never end,” Mjöll sings in “Kids,” a triumph of melodic nostalgia and memories. Images of friends, conversations and pure laughter are still enduringly vivid, as if channeling them into a song might somehow preserve them from the corrosive effects of time.

In “Somebody,” maybe the most emblematic of the Dream Wife sound, Mjöll depicts a painful experience of sexual assault at a concert through the common, stereotypical comments that often come in the aftermath of tragedy. “You were a cute girl standing backstage/It was bound to happen/You had a smile across your face/It was bound to happen,” she sarcastically utters before reminding whoever is there to listen that, “I am not my body/I am somebody.”

But Dream Wife’s ideas of inclusion, consent and openness don’t remain abstract concepts pressed in songs. In July, the band posted an open call for women and non-binary artists on their Facebook page, asking musicians in select cities in the U.K., Europe and U.S. to open their shows. This will be the trio’s first U.S. headlining tour and Mjöll says that performing with local artists has so far been one of the best parts of the experience.

“After a week, we got 433 submissions,” she says, referring to the Facebook post. “And we spent weeks going over this music. This is a reminder that there are non-binary bands out there; they just don’t have a platform. We’ve been meeting such incredible people… There’s so much good music out there.”

Dream Wife plays Oct. 12 at The Casbah

Dream Wife doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but the group does pose a lot of good questions. And with those questions, the band hopes to find their rightful place in today’s complex society, while also actively trying to shape it rather than sit by and merely observe.

“I think we talk a lot about positive aggression,” Mjöll says when asked about whether her songs might offer hope to women in these increasingly troubled times. “And you know, when you’re in the flow of creating music, you don’t immediately realize what you’re talking about. But then you go back and listen again, and it all makes sense.”