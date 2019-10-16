A True ‘Party’

× Expand Photo courtesy Jordan McGraw Jordan McGraw, who opens for the Jonas Brothers and Bebe Rexha at Pechanga Area San Diego on Thursday, October 17, is Dr. Phil McGraw’s son.

Opening for the Jonas Brothers has been anything but average for pop singer Jordan McGraw.

“It’s the most unheard-of thing you ever heard of,” McGraw said with a laugh. “It’s the most nonstop, unreal circus. It’s the happiest thing on the planet. It sounds cheesy but, seriously, everybody is happy.”

McGraw’s time with the Jonas Brothers includes a 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, gig at Pechanga Arena San Diego. His set includes “Met at a Party,” his duet with award-winning actress Sarah Hyland.

In April, McGraw released his debut solo single, “Flexible,” which was written by Simon Wilcox (Nick Jonas, Five Seconds of Summer, Fifth Harmony) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dewain Whitmore Jr. He plans on releasing more music throughout the year with the help of his executive producer, Ross Golan.

He said his next single is “We Should Still Be Friends,” which is the last song in his set.

“I play a little piece of Blink-182’s ‘What’s My Age Again’ going into it,” said McGraw, who plays “All the Small Things” at after parties. “It’s the coolest summation of my whole live playing career.”

The son of TV psychologist/personality Phil McGraw, the singer took up music at age 15 when his family moved to California.

“I had no friends, so I bought a guitar and the rest is history,” he said. “When I played in front of people and it made them happy and they were having fun. I thought then that music was an easy choice.

“How could you not enjoy getting in front of people and changing their mood for 3 minutes at a time? It was nerve wracking at first, but it was the biggest high I ever felt.”

His first gig was at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, which isn’t a bad place to start, he said.

“It was there I learned to (screw) up in front of people and fix it in front of them,” he said. “I’m glad I played a show before I was ready to. It certainly taught me a lot.”

His first group was The Upside, which he founded in 2005, before becoming vice president of A&R for Organica Music Group in 2010. During his time at Organica, McGraw worked with numerous artists and recorded some songs of his own.

He then joined Hundred Handed as the lead vocalist and had modest success with the single “Love Me Like the Weekend.” The band separated in 2017.

Music makes sense to McGraw, as he was raised in a musical family.

“Nobody could play an instrument or sing, but I had a weird group of influences,” he said. “Tina Turner was on my favorites from my childhood. My first show was Blink-182. I learned about Nirvana from my brother. I love Bone Thugs N Harmony. There were all these weird, different genres around the house. It opened my eyes to being more open when writing songs.”

McGraw, who has written with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, said when he’s collaborating, it’s important to hang out and get to know each other.

“I like my music to be about positivity and happiness or partying—whatever that means to you,” he said. “You can’t really capture that unless you hang out and get along and get to know each other. We have to create that vibe in real life.”

Jonas Brothers w/Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, San Diego, tickets start at $54.95, pechangaarenasd.com