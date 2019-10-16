A Wake-Up Call

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Fontaine Theory of a Deadman is continuing its evolution with the new single “History of Violence.”

Parties and relationships have been the lyrical bread and butter for Canadian rockers Theory of a Deadman. But on its last album, “Wake Up Call,” and the new song “History of Violence,” the band takes a serious approach.

“It’s dark and it’s touching upon a very serious topic—domestic abuse, which is a big issue in America,” said drummer Joey Dandeneau about “History of Violence.” It hit streets on September 25.

“It’s along the lines of ‘RX (Medicate),’ where we tried to talk about opioid abuse on our last album. This record is sort of like a continuation of the last record, touching upon major serious topics that we want to bring awareness to.”

“History of Violence” is the first single from album No. 7, due in 2020. The collection, “Say Nothing,” will continue Theory of a Deadman’s rebranding, which included the abbreviated name, Theory, and the new sound.

“‘Theory’ is just easier to say,” Dandeneau says. “Ultimately, a lot of fans call us ‘Theory’ anyway. With this new sound and direction, we wanted to make it easier for people to remember. Plus, ‘of a Deadman’ may affect people negatively.

“They’re not sure what kind of music we are. They think Theory of a Deadman is a metal band. We certainly are not.”

Theory of a Deadman will perform new material and hits like “Bad Girlfriend,” “Lowlife,” “So Happy” and “Angel” at Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center on Thursday, October 17.

Dandeneau is hoping fans continue to accept the band’s evolution. It was a long time coming.

“Before we made ‘Wake Up Call’ and (2014’s) ‘Savages,’ that’s when we felt like we were ready for a change,” Dandeneau says.

“We got a great response, which is what we were hoping for. We decided to go in a different direction with (2017’s) ‘Wake Up Call.’ We came out of the gate feeling awesome about it. With the response of ‘RX (Medicate),’ it was a no brainer. We thought let’s do this again. Let’s really dive into this new record with some serious effort into it. We got there.”

It wasn’t that Theory of a Deadman didn’t try before. The band—which also includes vocalist/guitarist Tyler Connolly, rhythm/lead guitarist Dave Brenner and bassist Dean Back—just wanted something new.

“There are a million bands out there,” Dandeneau says. “It’s hard to stand out. If you keep doing the same old stuff, it gets lost in the mix. The message is the biggest part.”

When the quartet felt itself going toward its trademark sound, it recorded music that was the complete opposite.

“I think we feel really confident as a band to put new stuff out,” he adds. “It wasn’t just something that was slapped together with the same old effort.”

Treading new musical waters was nerve wracking, fun and exciting.

“You’re right,” Dandeneau says. “In one day, every day in the studio, you feel happy, sad, excited. It’s all there. That’s what makes a great record—going through all the emotions together as a band in the studio.

“When we finished, we could really hear all those emotions. Fans can then get their own take on what we did and feel emotions and whatnot on their own. That’s the beauty of music.”

Theory of a Deadman w/Spirit Animal, 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Valley Center, tickets start at $34.50, 760-751-3100, caesars.com/harrahs-socal/shows