After 40 years, Flipper has nothing to lose

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flipper Clockwise from top left: Rachel Thoele, Ted Falconi, David Yow and Stephen DePace

For those who need advice on how to keep a band together, Steve DePace is just the guy to talk to. As the original drummer of Flipper—one of the most enduring punk bands on the West Coast—he knows firsthand what it takes to survive a gauntlet of setbacks and secure one’s place in the rock canon. Gut instinct and determination are important qualities.

It also helps to not be a dick.

“I can get people to pick up the phone, answer the call or answer an email probably easier than a completely unknown band,” DePace says from his home in New York on a recent Friday afternoon. “But I approach everything like nothing’s easy and you have to really work at it. You have to know what you’re doing and figure it out as you go, and try not to piss anybody off. Once you start pissing people off, then fewer and fewer calls get answered and fewer emails get returned. You’ve got to kind of know how to treat people.”

DePace has been extra reflective about stuff like this lately, as Flipper has been busy lining up tour dates and collaborations in commemoration of their 40th anniversary this year.

“Really I have this attitude of like, ‘Let’s just get out and do it all.’ There’s no point anymore in waiting for things. Let’s just get started and roll it out and do it all. Play across the U.S.—play Europe, [the] UK. Get down to Australia, New Zealand. Try to get into Japan. Try to get into Russia. Try to get into Norway and Finland—places we haven’t played before. Why not? Let’s go for it.”

Flipper is one of those bands that every fan of punk seems to know about, even if they’ve never listened to them before. They haven’t made big bucks or charted on Billboard, but influential figures like Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and producer Rick Rubin have been avowed fans. Their name and hand-scrawled dolphin logo alone is a brand all its own: Like the Coca-Cola logo or the Playboy Bunny, it seems to show up in the least expected places.

“A friend of mine just sent me a picture of his girlfriend. She had ‘Flipper’ tattooed on her inner bottom lip,” DePace says.

With a closer look, it makes sense why Flipper commands such a devoted cult following. Formed in 1979 in San Francisco, they distinguished themselves by slowing down punk’s formulaic tempo at a time when most of their peers were trying to play as fast as possible. On their 1982 debut, Album — Generic Flipper, they adopt a caveman-like simplicity with repetitive bass riffs, distorted guitars, discordant saxophone and wisecracking lyrics. Songs like “Sex Bomb” soon became hugely popular in part because they were so easy for other bands to cover.

Still, there was something powerful, hypnotic, even life-affirming about Flipper’s approach, which helped lay the template for future genres like stoner rock and grunge.

“That was just the sound that came out when we got together and cranked up the amps and kicked out some beats and sang some words,” DePace says. “We just kind of fell into that style, but it was cool and it was different. And it was easier, for the most part. We didn’t have to really remember any changes. [It] allowed me to kind of lay into a cool groove, and mess around with things a little bit, and then come back to the same beat.”

Any band is bound to experience some setbacks over 40 years, but Flipper’s ups and downs were particularly grueling. Founding member Will Shatter, who traded off on bass and vocals with fellow frontman Bruce Loose, died of a drug overdose in 1987. Flipper caught a second wind in the early 1990s, when Cobain performed with Nirvana on Saturday Night Live in a handmade Flipper T-shirt. Shortly after, they released an album on Rick Rubin’s Def American imprint, but the band’s short-lived renaissance soon came to an end when Shatter’s replacement, John Dougherty, also died. Around that same time, Loose suffered a back injury in a car accident.

The band was dormant for another 10 years before they finally reunited in 2005 to play a benefit show for New York punk club CBGB. Thankfully, by then, their legacy was solidified. Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic stepped in to join the group for a UK tour, and he later played on their 2009 comeback album, Love.

“I never would have imagined that Flipper would have gone as far as it did and have the kind of influence that we’ve had on countless bands around the world, from kids in their garage to bands that grew up to be pretty huge,” DePace says.

These days, Flipper consists of DePace, original guitarist Ted Falconi, bassist Rachel Thoele and David Yow, the singer of The Jesus Lizard. As part of their 40-year anniversary, DePace hopes to get in touch with some other old friends as well. He and Falconi recently went into the studio with Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover of Melvins to record some material for a possible vinyl release later this year. They’ve even reached out to Novoselic with hopes of setting up a couple shows. They’ve come this far, so they’ve really got nothing to lose.

“We’ve been at it 40 years, so we’re not at the beginning of our career. We’re more sort of at the end of it,” DePace says. “Hopefully we can get a lot done before we call it quits for good.”