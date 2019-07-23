Alison Sudol finds her voice… again

× Expand Photo by Brantley Gutierrez Alison Sudol

Timing really is everything. And for better or worse, singer/actress Alison Sudol has always been someone on the early side of things.

After graduating high school at 16, the daughter of two drama teachers decided to forgo college in pursuit of her true passion: music. By the time she was 21, the Seattle-born artist had already signed to a major label and was performing under the moniker A Fine Frenzy.

Her debut album, 2007’s One Cell in the Sea, reached number one on Billboard’s Top Heatseekers chart and led to opening slots with a variety of headlining acts including Sean Lennon, Rufus Wainwright and Brandi Carlile.

Two more albums of heartbroken pop followed, 2009’s Bomb in a Birdcage and Pines in 2012. Although the latter marked the beginning of Sudol finding her creative footings as a singer, as well as affording her a co-headlining tour with Joshua Radin, the then-27-year-old was anything but happy.

“It was musical heartbreak,” Sudol tells CityBeat from her current home in New York City. “I was deeply depressed and I didn’t know how to take care of myself back then. I’m not a hearty rock and roll artist. I was in a world that required me to push it really hard, and I just burned out. I couldn’t find that spark in myself anymore; the resilience to get up on stage and be that vulnerable.”

Ironically, Sudol sought solace in the equally vulnerable world of acting. After landing a recurring gig on the first season of Amazon’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series Transparent, she was cast in the sole season of USA Network’s FBI drama Dig.

A year later, in 2016, the creative polymath landed her breakout role as Queenie Goldstein in J.K. Rowling’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The film was a considerable hit and Sudol reprised her role in last year’s sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Although she never really stopped, it was during the filming of the first movie that Sudol decided to start making music seriously again. This time, she did it on her own terms, without restrictions, and without any outside help save for her writing partner and producer Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding).

Chant’s Bristol studio made it a quick train ride from the set of Fantastic Beasts, but even with a fresh start, Sudol found putting herself back in a musical headspace didn’t come easy.

“I felt myself disappearing again,” she recalls. “And Ali and I were all the way to where we were mixing it. I told him I was sorry, but we had to go back to where we started with these songs. So we stripped them back to the studs and rebuilt them again. It just had to be what I loved and believed in this time.”

The result of those re-worked sessions was a pair of new EPs—last November’s five-track Moon and the forthcoming Moonlite.

When put side-by-side with the music of A Fine Frenzy, the differences are stark. Long gone are the sterilely produced, straight-ahead pop structures and saccharine-sweet soliloquies. They’ve been replaced by far denser tunes, rife with darkness and drama, and canvassed by enough atmospheric texture that the songs sound like they came from two different artists.

Sudol’s voice is still the star of all her work, but it’s obvious that the new songs come from an artist pushing her musical boundaries.

“I guess it really comes down to confidence,” she says. “Music is my main form of expression and of processing emotion. It’s such a weird, intense, wonderful, soul filling and frustrating experience. But I finally feel like I’m doing what I want to be doing. There’s ownership in it. And that’s something so different and refreshing.”

While Sudol admits her initial plan was to make music again but skip the live performance part, her innate call for that interaction was just too great to ignore.

“Not exchanging that energy on stage, not living my music, was making me ill.”

So on Aug. 1, the singer and actress will kick off her first tour in seven(!) years with an intimate club show in San Diego.

And while she has plenty of experience when it comes to performing onstage, her long hiatus from performing has resulted in some anxiety resurfacing. But at this point, she’s determined not to let anything like that get in her way.

“It’s crazy,” says Sudol. “I’m both incredibly nervous and super excited. But I think of it like a cold lake. You just have to run off the dock and jump in.”

Sudol is set to star in two more Fantastic Beasts films, but she says more music—both with Chant and an old project that will finally see the light of day—is in the pipeline.

Given that Sudol is willing to trade craft service and air-conditioned trailers for shitty greenrooms and convenience store snacks should tell music fans all they need to know about her return to the artform most dear to her heart.

“I have so much compassion for the girl that I was when I quit music,” she says. “But now, as a woman of 34, I’ve had success in my life and I’ve had failure. I know who I am. I’m still learning, but at least I have the gist of it now. And everything is mine.”