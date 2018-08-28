All Jason Isbell songs are love songs

× Expand Photo by Erika Goldring

For as long as I’ve been alive and breathing, there’s been nothing more satisfying to me than a sad love song.

It was 2013 and I was living my own sad love song. I was sitting in a pickup truck just outside of Santa Cruz. There was a woman patiently waiting for me in San Diego, but I’d been driving for days and had just enough money to get a hotel room or find a bar. I chose the latter. I found a beach parking lot later that night where I tried to get some sleep. Just when I was descending into that dozy delirium where all your stresses and mistakes seem to hit you all at once, a song came on the radio.

“A heart on the run keeps a hand on the gun/You can’t trust anyone/I was so sure what I needed was more/Tried to shoot out the sun.”

The narrator, singer/songwriter Jason Isbell, was already familiar to me. I knew his work from the Alabama-based band he’d previously played in (Drive-By Truckers), as well as some of his solo material after he’d left the band in 2007. The song on the radio that night in 2013, “Cover Me Up,” was the single off of his then-new album, Southeastern, his fourth overall and first since getting sober and finding the love of his life.

Just as with the people we end up falling in love with, some songs and some albums find their way into our lives at the exact right moment. Such was the case with “Cover Me Up” and Southeastern, which became the soundtrack to the early days of the relationship that would eventually unfold once I rolled back into San Diego. To this day, hearing songs like “Stockholm” (a duet with Isbell’s wife, singer/songwriter Amanda Shires) and the redemptive “Relatively Easy” still make me think of that time.

“Well, you know, there’s really only one story,” Isbell told me on the phone recently. “In fiction classes in college, they’ll tell you there’s two or three, but there’s really just one story: ‘Will you listen to me?’ is really the only story that we have to tell. So all songs are sort of love songs, in a way.”

All songs are love songs.

In this particular instance, Isbell is referring to “If We Were Vampires,” an unquestionably romantic love song and one of the many standout tracks from his most recent LP, The Nashville Sound. In it, Isbell—along with his band, the 400 Unit—takes a rather morbid, existential look at a relationship.

“If we were vampires and death was a joke/We’d go out on the sidewalk and smoke/And laugh at all the lovers and their plans/I wouldn’t feel the need to hold your hand.”

“It’s funny, when you think about it—a love song about vampires,” says Isbell, who recounts that producer Dave Cobb was reluctant to record the song at first, perhaps fearing that it was a song about literal vampires. When they finished recording it, Isbell says Cobb had tears in his eyes. “I started that song by looking at other love songs and thinking, ‘Where are they missing the point?’ And then by the time I got to the chorus, I realized they’re missing the fact that if we didn’t have this finite amount of life, then none of this would be worth attempting, you know? You would never really have the motivation to reach out to somebody or to make any real connection.”

But not all of Isbell’s love songs are of a romantic nature. While there are certainly a fair share of songs dealing in unrequited feelings from his early days playing in Drive-By Truckers (“Goddamn Lonely Love” is a standout), most of his songs dealt in the love of family and his southern roots (“Outfit,” “Decoration Day” and “Never Gonna Change”). This trend continued on three solo albums after leaving the Truckers, but it wasn’t until Isbell got sober just before Southeastern that his music became starkly more vulnerable and nuanced.

“That was the first time in my career when I’d had the time and the focus to really work. To spend hours on each song, and not feel that desire to go out and start drinking again,” says Isbell. “People like to root for you, and I feel like I was able to get a lot of my values into that album—things that I cared about, believed in, went down on paper for that album.”

In many ways, last year’s The Nashville Sound is one of the more rocking albums Isbell has done since his time in the Truckers. One of the repeated accolades, as well as criticisms, about the LP is that it’s more of a political album. There’s the Spingsteen-esque workingman rocker “Cumberland Gap” and the racially-charged “White Man’s World” where Isbell owns his privilege and attempts to point out the racial ugliness that still haunts small-town America. He wrote the song shortly after the 2016 election.

“There’s a lot of mistakes that you can make when you’re writing a song like that, but I took my time with it. I wanted to make sure that I was coming from my own personal experience,” says Isbell. “I think the reason that song was ‘woke’ is because rather than saying, ‘You should do this,’ or, ‘You should feel this,’ that song says, ‘This is what happened to me… If you’re throwing platitudes at people, yeah, you’re going to make a lot of mistakes.’”

So yes, whether it’s a romantic ode about his wife or a woke statement about white privilege, in a way, all of Jason Isbell’s songs are love songs.

“At the end of the day, it really just comes down to how good the songs are,” said Isbell. “Because, like I say, if it’s painted in the right light, everybody’s got a comedy and a tragedy and a drama inside of them.”