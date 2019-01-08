Amen Dunes and the art of letting go

× Expand Photo by Michael Schmelling Amen Dunes

Damon McMahon—the voice behind solo project Amen Dunes—has some Jewish heritage on his mother’s side. He is spiritual, but not religious—although he says that aspect of his personality is definitely reflected in his songs and his life. Growing up, he had a conflicted relationship with his father, which is one of the reasons he got into music to begin with. For a while, he lived in Portugal (Lisbon, to be exact), but he doesn’t miss it all that much now.

“Touring has ruined my relationship with Europe in a way,” McMahon says, adding that having spent so much time on the road has only served to draw him closer to home.

McMahon identifies as a man, and over the years, his masculinity has morphed into a reoccurring theme in his albums.

But is any of that really relevant at this point?

The answer, according to Amen Dunes, is no. And in that “no,” which McMahon repeats again and again over the phone while stuck in the throbbing traffic of LA, listeners will find the whole point of Freedom, his fifth studio album.

The record is McMahon’s complex attempt at finally letting go of his identity, relinquishing his past, forgiving his foes and finding humanity in himself through others. After all, Amen Dunes is just one of the many characters who crowd the album and, as such, he becomes a representation of them all.

He is Dracula. He is his father. He is Miki Dora.

“Each song is sung by a character. So, you’re hearing the voice of the characters. I am just another character. I embody a character who sings these songs,” McMahon says. “These characters have some sort of cynicism or sarcasm or they’re aloof; they’re arrogant. So, you’re hearing the voice of the characters, but it’s not a therapy session… It’s all biographical fiction. I thought initially the songs and the album were going to be about my background and my identity. But I’ll tell you what, there’s so much of that shit going around these days. I realized I didn’t want to put more of that into the universe. I wanted to share my own version of letting go of that identity shit.”

Amen Dunes uses multiple tools to try and achieve those goals. On one hand, there are the spiritual elements that make up the emotional substrate of Freedom: empathy, redemption, irony. On the other is a newly found accessibility to his sound, one that was influenced by popular artists such as Massive Attack, Oasis and Kate Bush. This makes the songs poignantly familiar and yet so refreshing.

As a whole, the album is a work of catharsis, and McMahon emphasizes that with the varying interpretative levels of each song.

“The songs have two layers in meaning. One layer is what the song is about,” McMahon says. “Let’s say ‘Miki Dora.’ The song is about the character, but also sort of about me, but also sort of about men. But then, there’s the objective of the song. And the objective is to let go or surrender all those identities. There’s a subjective and objective layer to every song. Does that make sense? The characters are all about me or people that I have encountered in my journeys, who are either role models or people that I have learned a lesson from. But they’re all kind of about me.”

And since Amen Dunes is nothing but another character in his plot, forgiving the faults that his characters symbolize means forgiving himself. Redemption and empathy are mirrors into themselves. They are a part of his research for self-awareness.

So, in “Miki Dora”—beloved surfer, undeniable fraud—the lyrical juxtaposition of waves that come and go, alongside the pride that gives and takes, is not accidental. On the contrary, it offers just enough hope to turn a common anti-hero into a human being. The circular and purposefully redundant bass—like a wave crashing upon itself only to rise again—completes the picture offered by the words.

“He [Miki Dora] is a perfect anti-hero. He’s finding some sort of peace of mind in his failures,” McMahon says. “Pride destroyed him etcetera, etcetera, but he’s also saying that he’s continuing along the wave peacefully even though he fell from grace. So, I think the empathy is the spiritual element to this music in some way. Empathy in me, the singer, and in you, the listener.”

“If you want to look at it objectively, once again, it’s a metaphor for an ego death, for a spiritual awakening where he’s relinquishing himself,” McMahon continues. “He dies literally or figuratively. So, the whole album is about that, really.”

Catharsis, however, is not so easy to obtain; Damon McMahon is not even sure it is attainable. But once again, that doesn’t matter. In this case, the finish line is secondary. Amen Dunes would rather focus on the journey.

“I am searching still for that [catharsis]. Every day, I search for that, let go of myself,” he says. “But it’s very difficult because we are always grabbing onto ourselves, so it’s a challenge. But the album was my attempt, a gesture to the universe. But the catharsis was not completed, and I don’t know that the answer was making an album. You can call it self-inquiry. That’s what the album is. All of my albums are kinda about this. But this was really focused self-inquiry; unsuccessful self-inquiry.”

He pauses.

“Maybe it wasn’t a success for me, but maybe it was meant to be successful for other people.”