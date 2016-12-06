American punk legends Pere Ubu will bury you

× Expand From left: Steve Mehlman, Robert Wheeler, Gary Siperko, David Thomas and Michele Temple

Bands like Pere Ubu aren't supposed to last for 40 years. They're too weird. Too volatile. Too non-commercial. Since forming in 1975, the Cleveland group has been on a continuous mission to bend punk into bizarre, experimental, and sometimes unrecognizable shapes. In the process, they've released their fair share of classic albums. They've outlasted The Clash, The Ramones, Talking Heads and Television. And though many of the band's members have come and gone over the past four decades, they're still standing and still making a curious art-punk ruckus.

Last year officially marked the 40th anniversary of the band's formation, and to coincide with the anniversary, they released the box sets Elitism for the People andArchitecture of Language. The two box sets compile their complete recorded work—albums and singles—from 1975 to 1982 This includes their iconic first and second full-lengths, The Modern Dance and Dub Housing, along with the more experimental and eerie New Picnic Time. And though the band didn't initially plan on touring behind the reissues, they ultimately decided on some dates in the U.S. and Europe with a setlist of songs from 35 years ago or more.

There is a hitch with a plan like that, however. Playing songs that old often means having to learn how to play them all over again.

"We've always done, for 40 years now, material from the past," says Pere Ubu vocalist David Thomas in a Skype call from a London tour stop. "And we always choose the easy songs, because when you're learning a new album to go on the road, you spend all your time on that. Most of this we had to learn from scratch, basically. There aren't really too many of what we'd call the easy ones in the set."

The material that Pere Ubu is revisiting during the Coed Jail! Tour (named after a companion compilation released between the box sets), which just wrapped up in Europe and is now making its way to the west coast, comprises most of the band's best known material, whether it's the loud power chord bashes of "30 Seconds Over Tokyo," the slinky grooves of "The Modern Dance" or the cacophonous jangle of "Navvy." That being said, the band's never really had many hits, so to speak and they're perfectly fine with that. In fact, making popular music has never actually been one of their goals.

Throughout the four decades of the once self-described "avant-garage" band's existence, one of the only constants has been change. So while Thomas discusses Pere Ubu's music in terms of a continuous body of work, few of their records actually sound alike. The years since their debut have found the group embracing more experimental approaches or stylistic variations. So while Thomas says he enjoys playing their early canon, little of what they do is a conscious effort to appease the audience.

"The songs are always fun to play," he says. "Most bands don't last as long as we do and don't have as many songs as we have. I loved the songs when we wrote them. I loved them when we recorded them. I love playing them. There's nothing that I disown. There's nothing I'm embarrassed by. There's just some that I can't do anymore.

"We made various decisions knowing this is going to purge some of our audience," he continues. "As our motto goes, ars longa spectatore fugaces. Art is forever but the audience comes and goes. The audience can stand there like zombies and it won't make a lick of difference to us. We're playing. We're in the moment. That's the sort of men and women we are. Culture doesn't come from groups of people cooperating together, it comes from loners working in their basement. It's a bunch of people who made things and do things because they have no choice."

That compulsive dedication to the art—above profit, above popularity, even above personnel—is likely what's contributed to the continuity of Pere Ubu for so long. Thomas says that Pere Ubu isn't so much a band as it is an idea, and that idea is one of storytelling through constantly changing musical motifs. And the band has done just that, having released 16 studio albums and various singles and EPs over the years, with Thomas himself being one of the only commonalities between them. He decided early on that the band would live beyond scenes or trends.

"I was telling people back in the '80s, my big inspiration was (Nikita) Khrushchev banging on the table at the UN in the '60s saying 'we will bury you.' Everybody thought, 'oh they're going to attack.'" he says. "What he meant was—which is an eastern philosophy—we'll outlast you. Of course it didn't quite turn out that way. But I've always banged my shoe on the table and said we'll bury you."

No matter who hears them, and no matter how experimental or strange a form that performative shoe-banging takes, Thomas insists that Pere Ubu will continue on well after his time in the band has passed. The band has had 18 different members since their founding in the 1970s, and there's a good possibility more will come and go in the meantime. With its narrative structure and improvisational approach to composition, Thomas says the idea of Pere Ubu should continue for decades.

"There's no reason why Pere Ubu won't go on forever," he says. "I've been training my replacement for about four or five years. The Cleveland orchestra doesn't go out of existence when George Szell retires. There's no reason why Pere Ubu won't just keep going. Pere Ubu's an idea.

"The idea's the same. The people donít matter," he continues. "I don't matter. Pere Ubu doesn't need me."