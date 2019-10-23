An Homage to the Greats

× Expand Hozier retreated to his home country of Ireland after wrapping his tour in support of his self-titled debut. (Photo by Alex Lake)

Even if Hozier’s second album, “Wasteland! Baby,” fails to come close to having the success of his debut effort, the Irish singer/songwriter will always have at least one memory that will make the new collection stand out over time.

That experience came in recording the lead track and first single “Nina Cried Power,” when Hozier got to work in the studio with gospel/soul great Mavis Staples and legendary keyboardist Booker T. Jones. The song pays homage to artists—Staples being a prime example—who stood up for civil rights, both in their music and their work for the cause.

“It was an absolute honor having Mavis, the fact that she was up for being part of that song and she knew where it was coming from,” Hozier says.

“She’s a super important artist and just a total hero. That song was written about artists like her. She totally embodies what that song is about. And then Booker T, the first band I was ever in at 14 or 15, I joined a group of kind of older kids. We were covering Stax (Records songs played by) Booker T & the MGs. Being able to tell him that (was special), that his music is one of the reasons I became a musician and have continued with it. His work kind of switched on that light in my head. I just think, just working both of them was a total dream of mine to be able to see that happen.”

Hozier, who turned 29 on St. Patrick’s Day, began his solo career about seven years ago when he landed a development deal with Universal Ireland Records followed by a record deal in early 2013 with Rubyworks Records.

At the time, early attempts to demo his songs with a few different producers had fallen short. So he decided to try his hand at producing in hopes he would realize his vision for his music.

One of his early songs was called “Take Me to Church,” and it was when he tackled that song—at first on his own and then later with producer Rob Kirwan (known for his work with U2 and PJ Harvey), who replaced Hozier’s fake instrumental tracks with live instruments—that a grittier sound, rooted in blues, jazz, soul and gospel, started to come together.

That song, of course, would entirely change Hozier’s career trajectory.

The video for “Take Me to Church” was posted on YouTube on September 25, 2013, and almost immediately went viral.

The YouTube activity got the attention of bigger worldwide labels, and Hozier was signed by Columbia Records in America. Songs from his 2013 debut EP “Take Me to Church” EP, a second EP, “From Eden,” and newer songs were assembled to create Hozier’s self-titled debut, which was released September 2014.

“Take Me to Church,” naturally enough, became the album’s lead single and reached No. 2 on Billboard magazine’s all-genre Hot 100 singles chart in December 2014, and about a month later, “Take Me to Church” was up for a Grammy for Song of the Year and Hozier performed the song with Annie Lennox during the Grammy telecast.

By the time touring behind the debut album wrapped up in late 2016, the album had gone double platinum and Hozier was a bona fide star. He was also exhausted from touring and promotional activities that came with his whirlwind success.

Coming off of the road, Hozier returned to Ireland and unplugged.

“I was living alone kind of in the countryside in a bungalow close to where I grew up, a place in County Wicklow in Ireland, which is pretty close to the coast, a kilometer or 2 from the seafront,” he says.

“A lot of quiet, a lot of green, just being able to do kind of normal person things, like waking every day and preparing food for yourself. It’s the little, tiny things that you miss when you are on the road. You miss the regular sort of everyday stuff, being able to walk or being able to swim in the sea. Weirdly, it was one of the first summers in many, many years, in nearly my (whole) adult life I can remember being able to enjoy a summer in Ireland, which is great. That, to me, was super helpful for just the ideas and the writing and just for taking stock of things.”

But as 2017 moved on, Hozier started to get inspired to write songs again, and so began the process that eventually produced “Wasteland! Baby.”

As ideas began to emerge, so did a direction for the second album, and Hozier found a number of the songs taking on a dark tone as certain themes emerged.

“It was kind of an intention of writing from an honest place and also trying to reconcile some of the worries and concerns and anxieties I had over what was just a real interesting time to be alive and a weird time to be alive, just for geo-politics, both at home and abroad, etc. and (with) the 2 minutes to midnight on the doomsday clock, all that type of stuff,” Hozier says.

“That naturally just found its way into the work, sometimes unconsciously and sometimes consciously.”

Nowhere is the topical element of “Wasteland, Baby!” more apparent than on the title track, which touches on, among other things, fears of global warming and nuclear disasters. There are other tunes with a social thread (“Be” and “No Plan”), but Hozier covers other ground as well, paying tribute to jazz greats in the context of sweet love on “Almost (Sweet Music),” getting sensual on “Movement,” and on “Shrike” he sings of love that overcomes the reality that some emotional bruises will be inflicted along the way.

Musically, Hozier retains much of the stylistic blueprint from his debut album. “Nina Cried Power” (the advance single from the album, which was also released as the title track to the EP that preceded the arrival of the full “Wasteland! Baby” album) is a gospel-infused gem with a heavy beat. Grooving soul and R&B remain key ingredients on “Movement” and “Be,” while “No Plan” adds a rock edge to the soulful sound with a fuzzed-up guitar line. There’s also a soft element to the album, as represented by the folky, largely acoustic ballads “Shrike,” the title track and “As It Was,” but Hozier was mostly in an up-tempo mood for the album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard magazine album chart.

“I was eager to write music that hit a little bit harder, that leaned into rhythm a little bit more,” Hozier says. “I’d enjoyed a lot of music on the road that was just very rhythmic. So I definitely wanted to write songs that kind of hit a little bit harder here and there, where the drums were important, where the rhythm was important, to be enjoyed.”

Hozier should have no problems bringing the more assertive sound of much of “Wasteland! Baby” to life on stage. His current tour features an eight-person band that can generate plenty of sound. The new songs, Hozier said, also lend themselves to live performance.

“It’s going to be fun,” he says of the show. “I think when writing a lot of these songs…I spent so long on the road (that) I think a lot of the arrangements, the playing of them, was taken into consideration.”

Hozier w/special guests, 8 p.m. Saturday, October 26, Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego, tickets start at $50, ticketmaster.com, as.sdsu.edu/calcoast/events/119