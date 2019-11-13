Ariel Levine Returns

× Expand Photo courtesy Ariel Levine Ariel Levine fought through depression and anxiety to write his new single, “If This Isn’t Me.”

Ariel Levine’s voice fills with emotion when he recounts the year filled with trauma and personal problems.

The Middletown resident describes a broken engagement and how he needed a break to “retool” his routine so he “wouldn’t die.”

“I had to focus on getting healthy and getting my mental health in order,” Levine says. “A lot of people don’t think about being able to make music. When it comes to being a musician, you have to be a smooth talker and schmoozer and a smart business person. You have to stick to that persona and participate in the scene and be a human being.

“When you’re able to detach from that and just be an artist, that’s very freeing.”

Levine is still staying away from the stage, but he’s releasing singles every two months. The first, “If This Isn’t Me,” hit streaming platforms on October 22, and is accompanied by a music video directed by local filmmaker Grant Reinero. The next song will release December 22.

Levine has been active in the San Diego music scene since 2012, when he moved here from New York City. He performs with tribute acts and special events, but as a solo artist, he released a full-length album in 2017 called “Let the Machine Get It.” The collection was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2018 San Diego Music Awards.

The same year, the first single, “On My Color TV” won Song of the Year. Ariel Levine and Mechanical Royalty received a nod for Best Indie/Alternative in 2019. Its last gig before its hiatus was in March.

“As an artist, I seem to have to shed my skin every few years as most people do and start fresh,” Levine says. “As somebody who’s still a nobody, I’m starting from scratch every few years.

“This time around, it’s a little more personal. I’ve always suffered from anxiety and depression, and everything came to a screeching halt this year. After the engagement ended, I had to take stock of my life and it was at a time when the band I was working with and the album I was trying to push was coming to the point where I was hating it more than I was loving it.”

While he was on hiatus, “If This Isn’t Me” came about organically.

“Not having a band allowed me to explore the recorded world and to write the song as a recorded piece of music without worrying how to reproduce this live. I don’t care about these things with these songs. It’s not a concern right now.

“Normally, in the past when I was writing songs and I was in a funk or a depression, I couldn’t do it. I had to wait until I got out of it. I feel like my past songs have had a little bit of a detachment to myself. Something changed and I was able to wallow in my pain and use the pain to get very personal.”

Levine has been into music since he was 5, when he watched Michael Jackson’s “Moonwalker” movie and a Pink Floyd concert on VHS with his father.

At age 9, he started playing sax and guitar, both of which he still plays. He founded his first rock band in the seventh grade; they played three original songs and Nirvana covers. From then on, Levine was in and out of bands.

By 20, he was fronting his own band.

“I wanted to be a rock star,” Levine says with a laugh. “I just kept at it. I made the move to San Diego in 2012.

“At that time, I did not intend on being a front person anymore,” he says. “I stopped writing songs for a few years and just focused on being a working musician. It was a very stress-free time of my life.

“I played guitar for tribute bands for a few years. It was easy money.”

Levine also worked as a producer and studio engineer, while he honored The B-52’s, Elvis Costello, The Cars, AC/DC and Foo Fighters.

“Every time I tried to quit music or change my life, it always comes back to haunt me,” he says. “I can’t quit no matter what.”

Info: ariellevine.com