At the Drive-In get back to speaking the same language

× Expand Photo by Júnn Clockwise from top left: Cedric Bixler-Zavala, Paul Hinojos, Keely Davis, Tony Hajjar and Omar Rodriguez-Lopez

At the Drive-In never wanted to be a reunion act. Few bands ever do; reuniting to play the hits on the festival circuit can be a frustrating experience. It might pay the bills, but it’s weighed down with expectations of things being exactly as they were before the break-up. And, as is sometimes the case with a band starting up after more than a decade apart, there’s always the possibility of members not getting along. Just ask Art Garfunkel if he’ll ever play music with Paul Simon again.

When vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, guitarists Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and Jim Ward, bassist Paul Hinojos and drummer Tony Hajjar got back together in 2012 to play their first shows in a decade, they did so with the intention of eventually making something new. In fact, Hajjar—in a phone interview from his home in Los Angeles—says that they drew a line in the sand: If everyone in the band was still invested in being in the band by 2016, they’d take the extra step of making a new album.

Not everybody was; Ward left the band last year before they began recording. Yet with new guitarist Keeley Davis, At the Drive-In started the process of creating something new in 2016, making good on a years-old promise and fostering a bond between the members again.

“That’s how we communicate, other than hanging out and eating,” he says. “We kind of stayed out of the conversation of writing music, but we were like ‘you know what, let’s get back to playing in ‘16.’ And once you cross that line, you’re in. There’s no more excuses, there’s no more talking about the past—let’s move on. We drew that line in the sand, and we made the decision that we’ll write a new record on the road, and we wanted to show that we were back in a new way.”

With new album in•ter a•li•a, out on Friday via Rise Records, At the Drive-In make the leap from being a short-lived reunion act to being a full-time band again. And despite the 16-year wait after their last album, 2000’s Relationship of Command, in•ter a•li•a is a record that fits very comfortably within the rest of their catalog. “Hostage Stamps” pulses with syncopated rhythms and intense guitar riffs, while “Incurably Innocent” has an abrasive back and forth between guitars and “Governed by Contagions” is punk with a psychedelic edge.

It was probably inevitable that in•ter a•li•a ended up sounding like a logical follow-up to Relationship of Command—Hajjar says that when the five members of the band get together in a room, what comes out of them sounds like At the Drive-In. And while they’ve grown up and explored various individual styles and sounds in the meantime, they were mindful of where they left things back in 2000.

“When we’re in a room together, there’s something about it,” Hajjar says. “I’m not saying it’s any better or any worse, but there’s this way that we write when we’re together. There’s a positive anxiety, I call it, when I’m behind the kit with these guys. And the only direction we talked about when writing the record is that this is the record after Relationship of Command. We’re not talking about how much time has passed, and we’re not thinking about the past. It’s just a record after Relationship.”

Getting back to the point where playing in At the Drive-In felt as good as when they were at their most active didn’t happen overnight. When they first began playing together again in 2012, Hajjar says there was a period of adjustment and getting comfortable with being part of the same band again. Yet it was exactly that step of picking up their instruments and making some noise that brought back the spirit of camaraderie that kept them together in the first place.

Hajjar adds that being in At the Drive-In requires a pretty intense personal commitment, and that it would only work if everyone was willing to make that sacrifice.

“If it feels right to play instruments, then it’ll feel right to hang out. That’s the way the band got together really,” he says. “I wasn’t friends with Omar and Cedric before the band. It was like, that drummer is willing to give up everything to play in a band—let’s ask him to be in this band! That’s how it was, because...at 22 or 23 years old, in a small scene who’s really going to give everything up? So, fast forward to current times, who’s willing to give it all up again? And for us, that’s always been the thing. Music first, and then we knew we’d get along. I know a lot of bands just don’t hang out that much, but we’re together on our days off. We have band dinners. We like to be in close quarters together.”

Considering At the Drive-In started when the band’s members were in their early twenties, they’ve done a lot of maturing since their first run. They’re older, healthier, less prone to interpersonal conflict and better equipped to handle disagreements. They’re still a volatile live act, but not offstage—which means they’re a stronger band overall, Hajjar says. In fact, he says that in their first incarnation, he had to take on a specific role as the adult in the group, which he’s thankful to no longer have to do.

“Back in the day, jokingly and unjokingly, I was Dad,” he says with a laugh. “I was the guy that said, ‘no, we have to play, I don’t care if nobody’s here. We have to play.’ I was the guy that was constantly pushing everything. But now that we’re older, we’re calmer and we know how to deal with things. Everyone’s matured in the right direction. We’ve grown up, but when we get on stage we still feel like we have something to prove. It’s like nothing’s mattered before that show.”

At the Drive-In play May 9 at SOMA