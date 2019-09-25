Back and forth

× Expand Photo by Neil Favila MK, otherwise known as Marc Kinchen, studied architecture before landing a deal with Virgin.

As a child in suburban Detroit’s Oak Park, Marc Kinchen enjoyed disassembling and reassembling electronics.

That prompted him to pursue an architecture degree at Lawrence Technological University in Michigan, something he didn’t achieve. Instead, the DJ, producer and Area 10 label boss now known as MK joined Virgin Records’ roster.

“When I was growing up, I used to draw a lot and take things apart just to see how they worked,” Kinchen said. “Even in school, I was going for architecture. It was the creative blood in me.

“I put beats together and that all turned into music. I figured out how they put a song together, the same way you put a machine together.”

Responsible for creating some of the defining sounds and biggest tracks of early and contemporary house music, Kinchen continues to evolve as one of the most in-demand producers and DJs. His latest tracks “There for You” with Gorgon City and the summer hit “Body 2 Body” has racked up global streams in the millions.

Last year, Kinchen’s gold-selling single “Back & Forth” peaked at No. 12 in the U.K. Top 40 Singles Chart and remains a mainstay on streaming playlists. This was preceded by 2017’s “17,” Kinchen’s most successful career release, amassing just under 300 million Spotify streams.

Fans can hear those songs when Kinchen plays CRSSD in San Diego on Sunday, September 29. This is Kinchen’s third time on the festival’s stage.

“I love playing CRSSD,” he says. “Fans are going to hear a lot of new music. I’ve been playing in Europe mostly this summer. I’ve picked up some good tracks along the way. I’m looking forward to playing them.”

Kinchen’s music reared its head in the 1990s, and in the following decade he sharpened his R&B skills with the likes of Will Smith, Quincy Jones and Diane Warren. He also worked with Pitbull as a producer on 2010’s “Armando.” He also turned the knobs for the “Men in Black 3” theme, Pitbull’s “Back in Time.”

He returned to house music in 2007, and in 2013 his rework of Storm Queen’s “Look Right Through” scored a U.K. No. 1 on the singles chart. A year later, Kinchen’s remix of “My Head is a Jungle” by Wankelmut and Emma Louise was the Ibiza anthem of 2014.

He has also remixed Rudimental, Disclosure, Hot Natured, Lana Del Rey, Haim, Rihanna, Diplo, Tove Lo, Halsey, Mark Ronson, Elderbrook, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Sigrid, Ellie Goulding and London Grammar.

Kinchen’s most recent hit is the gold-certified “Back & Forth,” which was a favorite at festivals and shows such as SW4, We Are FSTVL, Parklife, Amnesia, Pacha, Ushuaia, EDC, WHP, Tomorrowland and Creamfields.

Throughout his career, one person inspired him the most and it’s an unlikely choice.

“The person who has inspired me the most in my music career, not in dance music, is Will Smith,” he says. “His energy and his popularity is intimidating, but you learn a lot from it. This is opposed to just a kid who’s making beats.

“I saw someone who was successful and shows that it’s obtainable. You see entertainers on TV and you feel like there’s no way you could be close to doing what that person does. Sitting with him, though, he’s just another human like everyone else. I like him a lot. He’s not Jesus, but I feel like I can do bigger things.”

To accomplish bigger things, Kinchen needs to stay focused, he says. He’s been on the road since April, so he’s looking forward to going home and recording music in his new studio. He can’t fight the loneliness of hotel rooms, so he prefers not to record with his laptop on the road.

“I can’t fall in love with it,” he said. “I can’t get the vibe. You don’t have speakers or headphones. You’re alone and you don’t want to do it because you’re alone. The last thing I want to do is sit at a hotel desk on my laptop.”

CRSSD Festival, Saturday, September 28, and Sunday, September 29, Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, sold out, crssdfest.com