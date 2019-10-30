BBMAK is Back Here

Christian Burns, Mark Barry and Stephen McNally are back as BBMAK and playing the House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Sunday, November 3. (Photo by Miranda Hird)

Christian Burns is excited to be reunited with his BBMAK “mates,” Mark Barry and Stephen McNally after a 15-year hiatus.

But nothing prepped any of them for what was to come. Fans showed up in hordes to see them on “Good Morning America.” Shows have been selling out and BBMAK’s biggest hit, “Back Here,” has returned to radio airwaves.

The trio, who kicks off its tour in San Diego on November 3, dubbed its tour “Back Here” and believes now is the time for BBMAK once again.

“We split in 2003,” Burns says. “For many years, I didn’t think it was the right time to reunite. But here we are. We had been approached to do some things in the past, like TV shows wanted us to get together. We all had different things going on in our lives, though. It wasn’t just about music, but personally. Now it’s definitely the right time.”

When BBMAK plays the House of Blues in San Diego on November 3, Burns says fans “won’t be disappointed.”

“The old favorites will definitely be in there,” Burns says. “We’ll have some from the new album that we’ll be performing and there will be a few surprises in there.”

The new album he mentions is “Powerstation,” produced by BBMAK, Jonathan Radford Mead, Steve Chrisanthou (Corinne Bailey Rae) and Firebox.

“When we got back together last year, we never dreamed we would end up where we are today,” Burns says.

“When we got together again, the magic was still there, so much so that we started writing music again like not a moment had passed. The result is ‘Powerstation.’ We’ve been absolutely blown away by the love, support and excitement from everyone who has come to see us at our shows or written to us online to tell us how much it means to you that we’re together again.”

Burns admits, though, he was a little hesitant.

“We were a bit nervous going into the studio,” he says. “We wondered if we still had it. Can we still do it? We’ve had a lot to write about. We had 15 years of life since our last album. But when we got together, it was like riding a bike.”

The songwriting was primarily done through clouds, as Burns lives in Los Angeles while Barry and McNally reside in the United Kingdom.

“We made the best of the distance between us,” says Burns, who was heavily involved with music production and EDM during the time off. “We worked around it. We had Skype lyric sessions.

“I also went over to England for a month to write three of the tracks. We all chipped in.”

The first single was “So Far Away,” which is about longing. The soaring guitars and drums match the scenery of the video, Burns says. For him and his EDM background, returning to roots music was a joy.

“I’m so used to writing songs for electronic projects,” he says. “It was really refreshing to pick up the acoustic (guitar) and have just the three of us start singing, together with the guitars. It was a nice change. I missed playing the guitar, quite a lot, actually. I can’t put it down.”

BBMAK w/ Riker and the Beachcombers, 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3, House of Blues’ Voodoo Room, 1055 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, tickets start at $25, livenation.com