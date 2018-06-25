Big Ups ask the bigger questions

× Expand Photo by Montana Eliot From left: Joe Galarraga, Amar Lal, Brendan Finn and Carlos Salguero Jr.

When Joe Galarraga looks back at the music he made eight years ago, he says he feels detached from it. The vocalist of Brooklyn’s Big Ups co-founded the band in 2010, when he was just 21 and everyone in the group was still in college. Back then, Big Ups were a fairly straightforward punk band with one-minute songs about nothing in particular. Take, for instance, “Hi 5,” from their first demo. Some of the sample lyrics include, “Up high! Down low!... Great job and way to go!”

Juxtaposed with new album Two Parts Together, released in May via Exploding in Sound, Big Ups’ early recordings don’t even sound like the same band. Not even close, really. Their interests and priorities have changed, as well as their musical vocabulary. And as Galarraga approaches turning 30, he’s moved on from wanting to make straightforward party punk.

“I was still in college at that point. The music was all about partying,” he says. “They were kind of sad songs, but it was like, how do we get all our friends in a room and everyone’s drinking and we can play loud and fast and jump around and have a good time? I think I was happy with that for a while, but I feel like a very different person. I had things I believed in, but it was never like ‘What do I want to be doing with myself? I’m just going to do music and I’ll figure it out.’”

Two Parts Together is the most progressive entry in Big Ups’ catalog to date. It’s both their most complex and dynamic while also offering up some of the heaviest and most aggressive songs they’ve ever written. Galarraga, guitarist Amar Lal, bassist Carlos Salguero Jr. and drummer Brendan Finn have spent most of the past decade evolving into a taut, yet flexible unit, able to deliver anthemic punk rock with sophisticated dynamics and a post-hardcore intricacy that recalls the likes of Slint or Drive Like Jehu. The title track is a blend of heavy, pummeling choruses and quiet, tense verses, but a song like “Trying to Love” is more of a slow burner, saving its explosive climax until they’re already several minutes into the song.

In many ways, Big Ups are continuing along the same progression they’ve always been, from the more visceral sound of their debut, Eighteen Hours of Static, to the more mathematical arrangements of 2016’s Before a Million Universes. With each release, they offer up something a little bit different, but still hold onto the core ideas of the music that preceded it.

“I think our rule is, generally, if it sounds like us, let’s go for it,” Galarraga says. “That involves testing the limits of what our sound is. If you listen to some of the songs from our first record, and then you listen to songs from our third record, it doesn’t sound like the same band. But maybe the second record is the perfect in-between. I think there’s always a gradual shift, and I think that we don’t really want to make the same thing twice. Who knows what our future output’s going to sound like or what the subject matter’s going to be? We just kind of follow our gut.”

As much as the band’s music is more agitated these days, it’s likewise more philosophical. Galarraga’s lyrics carry a greater degree of introspection. On “Fear,” he ponders, “Will I be the same person when I wake up in the morning?” And on “Imaginary Dog Walker,” a chanted refrain of “We walk the dogs” gives way to a cry of universal struggle: “We all want the same thing, and that is to thrive!” Galarraga’s in a more contemplative mood, and in spite of how intense some of the music is, he’s examining deeper questions of existence and purpose.

“As I get older, I realize that I know a lot less than I thought I knew,” he says. “There’s a lot of reflections on human nature on this album and the one before it. There are so many things that we don’t understand about human beings and brains and spirituality and all these things that kind of compose a person. And I think it’s pretty profound.

“We started this band when I was 21, and now I’m almost 30,” he adds. “The questions you generally ask yourself when you get older are more existential. The world, with our current global, political situation feels tense and fraught, and I won’t deny that it plays into it a little bit: What kind of world will I be living in in 10 years? If you’re not asking yourselves these questions, you’re probably not doing something right.”

Big Ups play July 11 at Soda Bar

While Big Ups aren’t that far removed from their beginnings in the scheme of things, they’ve done a lot of growing up since first forming. Their music is an outlet for asking bigger questions, and for taking bigger musical risks. Not that they’re against partying, necessarily, but it’s not their biggest concern at the moment.

“I’m not necessarily interested in making music for that kind of purpose anymore,” Galarraga says. “It’s kind of hard when you play a show and everyone’s really rowdy. Sometimes I’m into it. I don’t even know if anyone’s listening to the lyrics. But sometimes it’s more like, ‘Let’s be rowdy, and the world sucks, and let’s have a good time.’ That’s fine too.”