Blazing Hot

Morcheeba—Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey—is playing a sold-out show at Belly Up on Sunday, October 13.

Morcheeba multi-instrumentalist and producer Ross Godfrey has a pretty good idea of what fans expect from his trip-hop act—a moody and ambient show.

But Godfrey and vocalist Skye Edwards have been turning those expectations on its head their latest album “Blaze Away” and their shows in support of it.

“We pulled some of the old tricks out of the hat, but we wanted to bring an energy to the record,” Godfrey said.

“Our older records are mellow. This is the first record made without my brother, Paul, who left five years ago. My brother was more into hip hop. There’s less of a pop influence on this record and it’s a bit more guitar heavy. At the same time, it’s the same old Morcheeba.”

The band is infusing energy into shows like the October 13 gig at Belly Up, too.

“Even though we’re a quite mellow band, people expect us to be moody and ambient,” he said. “But we get in the audience and sing and dance along. It’s like everybody has a few tequilas before we go on. We play a lot of our old songs, and we play a few new songs from the new album.

“We have a couple covers, too. We’re just trying to make the most of it, really. We love playing live. It’s when we’re in our element. I get to play funk guitar really loudly. When we’re recording, it’s a clinical, controlled process. At gigs, it’s really nice playing loud and having fun. I’m a really big fan of Jimi Hendrix and guitar players like that.”

Morcheeba leans toward traditional instrumentation, over electronics. Besides Godfrey and Edwards, Morcheeba includes Edwards’ son, Jaega, on drums; and her husband Steve Gordon on bass.

“People think we’re electronic, but we are actually relying on traditional instruments,” he said. “We’re a bunch of great musicians, and Skye is a natural performer. Everyone wants to see the songs the way she performs them.”

Godfrey is familiar with California, as he lived in Hollywood for about five years and frequented San Diego to visit friends.

“We hung out on the beach and had good times,” he said. “I love Belly Up. It’s great. I like to hang out there and the Gaslamp District, bouncing from bar to bar.”

