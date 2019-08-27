Bleached see the fun

× Expand Photo by Nicky Giraffe Bleached

Jessie Clavin is deep into a daylong quest for the perfect hard-sided vintage suitcase to take on a tour of Europe when she answers the phone for a our chat. The frontwoman of L.A. pop-rock band Bleached is less than 24 hours from boarding a flight to the United Kingdom, but that hasn’t stopped her from visiting multiple thrift shops in search of a bag that will hold her guitar pedals, as well as clothes and other items. She has already purchased three possibilities.

“I’ve always traveled with my pedal board, and it’s never been quite right,” she says. “This time I said to myself, ‘I want to have it all figured out.’”

Say hello to the new Jessie Clavin, whose band and life have been turned upside-down over the past couple years. Not only did Clavin decide to get sober, but her sister and bandmate Jennifer did as well. With the cobwebs of constant partying cleared away, the siblings have a clearer vision for everything about Bleached—from how they travel to the music they make.

In the early days of the group, Bleached was a lauded lo-fi band, known for their bleary combo of pop melodies, punk edge and overtones of surf-rock and shoegaze. But that clearer vision can be heard all over the new Bleached album, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?, which finds the Clavins stripping away much of the guitar fuzz and grimy production of their first two full-lengths (2013’s Ride Your Heart and 2016’s Welcome The Worms) for something a bit more slick.

And while those early records earned positive reviews and afforded them the opportunity to tour all over the world, Jessie Clavin now recognizes that she wasn’t able to appreciate the success.

“So many people were like, ‘That’s so cool that you get to travel around the world and do this and that,’” she says. “I remember always feeling like, ‘What are they seeing that I’m not seeing? Because this is not fun.’ The fun was there, I just couldn’t see it.

“I feel like I didn’t realize how miserable I was,” Clavin continues, “and now I’m actually enjoying it.”

Yes, the Clavins speak openly about their decision to get sober, but they still want to keep many of the details to themselves. Instead, they’re focusing on Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? and how they got to this point. That story includes learning to treat the band like a full-time job, committing themselves to regular hours (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) in a practice space for songwriting. The story also includes inspiration from one of the world’s biggest rock bands, Paramore, with whom Bleached toured Europe in the summer of 2017.

“I was like four or five months sober at that point, and I was on such a cloud (on that tour). They were so inspirational and I was taking it all in and it was sticking,” Clavin says. “And we got back home and rather than looking for the next party, we were like, ‘How can we do this like that?’ Not really the style but the professionalism of it and how they handle themselves on the road.”

A third major component of the Clavins’ recent story is their relationship with Shane Stoneback, who produced Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?. Known for his work with Vampire Weekend and Sleigh Bells, Stoneback helped create a welcoming atmosphere in the studio, where the sisters felt like they could approach making music from an entirely new angle.

“We could’ve done what we were really used to and comfortable with, but I think we were really striving for growth in our lives,” Clavin remembers. “And growth in music happens when you walk into a room as if it’s your first time sitting down at a writing session.”

The Clavins’ sobriety also gave them the confidence and the desire to dig deeper into their past when making the new album.

“I feel like when you get sober, you go back and pull out a lot of stuff from your roots, so that was going hand-in-hand with what we were doing musically,” says Clavin. “I knew what I liked. I knew the sound I liked, and I was like, ‘I want to try and recreate this but with my own style.”

As a result, Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough? is bouncier, funkier and even post-punkier than its predecessors. “Somebody Dial 911” is a beautiful guitar-pop song that recalls The Cure. “I Get What I Need” moves with the syncopated swagger of The Clash. “Kiss You Goodbye” is clearly where Jessie Clavin’s steady diet of Parliament Funkadelic records comes into play. “Heartbeat Away” sounds somewhere in between The Go-Go’s gone grunge or Joan Jett gone bubblegum.

And then there’s the skintight dance track “Hard to Kill,” the album’s lead single and a striking disco-flecked step away from the Bleached of the past. It’s the kind of song the Clavins probably couldn’t have written or recorded two years ago.

Jessie Clavin is quick to credit Stoneback for Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?’s punch and precision, but she knows that before he was even in the picture, she and her sister did a lot of heavy lifting as well.

“I was still coming out of my shell and still very fearful of a lot of things, and I feel like he just personally made me feel so comfortable to just try stuff,” she says. “It’s not bad. You’re just experimenting. Anything is possible.”

Bleached play Sept. 5 at The Casbah