Bosswitch and the art of rock 'n' roll

× Expand Photo by Tim Fears From left: Ryan Schilawski, Tom Lord and Justin Cota

There’s always a chance that things are going to get a little crazy at a Bosswitch show. The band’s music, a hook-laden blend of stoner metal and straight-up rock ‘n’ roll, is the kind of sound that can get people feeling raucous and rowdy on a Saturday night. It’s loud, catchy, unpretentious fun. Sometimes, it’s even unintentionally destructive.

At a recent show in Arizona, the San Diego trio of bassist Tom Lord, guitarist Justin Cota and drummer Ryan Schilawski were having a particularly good night when the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll compelled them to take a turn for the reckless at the end of their set. As Cota explains in an interview at Coffee and Tea Collective in North Park, the neck of his Gibson Les Paul ended up a casualty of their thunder.

“It was a Friday night, just toward the end of our set, and it was shaping up into a good show,” he says. “The crowd was responsive. We were having a good time. I was doing some leads and whammied too hard, and my guitar was out of tune. So I set it down by the stage, all irresponsible and...I grab my backup guitar. At the very end of the song we all went ridiculous. Ryan did the Dave Grohl pushing-the-shit-away-from-me thing. His cymbal went flying in my direction. It didn’t hit me, but when I went back to my guitar the cymbal stand was on top of it. And it was broken.”

The occasional broken instrument is an unfortunate if inevitable side effect when these three musicians get together. Their music is engineered for letting loose and casting inhibitions to the wind, pairing the punchy riffs of Queens of the Stone Age with the low-end fuzz of Death from Above 1979. It’s easy to hear in a song like “Born to Death” just how much of an uproarious presence they have, with Lord laying down a hypnotic fuzz-bass pulse before Cota unleashes a tornado guitar riff. There’s a similar immediacy in “Transparency,” which fuses Torche-like crunch with the catchiness of Nirvana.

There’s certainly a shared love of all things heavy between the three musicians, but their intent isn’t to make music that’s highly conceptual or pretentious. Their shared influences tend to lean more toward the bong-smoke riffs of Fu Manchu or Red Fang—in other words, party metal.

“I think it’s important not only to grab a listener’s attention, but also to have fun with it while you’re playing,” Cota says. “You don’t have to just stand there like a statue.”

“It’s kind of funny that we write stoner-esque music, because none of us actually smoke pot,” Schilawski adds.

It’s because of the three musicians’ shared tastes in grunge and stoner rock (and, less obviously, Primus) that Cota says their formation was a “long time coming.” Schilawski and Lord had been performing together for a long time as Badabing, while Cota was performing in bands such as Deep Sea Thunder Beast and Gloomsday. They ended up finding a good excuse to finally share the stage together when a few opportunities to play a couple of cover sets came up. And after just one jam session, they unexpectedly became a real band with real songs—without actually trying to—and played their first show in early 2016 at The Tower Bar that ended with, as they describe it, some epic Metallica karaoke.

“Ryan and I used to do a Nirvana show every Halloween, then we asked Justin to play bass for one of them. Then, for a friend’s going away party we covered some Red Fang songs,” Lord says. “After that, we decided to try to jam, and that turned into just writing songs automatically.

“I thought, I don’t need a new project,” he continues. “Then after that practice it was like, ‘fuck, I’m in another band’.”

×

The shared enthusiasm in the band led them to hit the ground running, playing about two-dozen shows in less than a year, including two long weekends in Arizona. Though they do admit to having some differences in opinion from time to time. Schilawski jokes that his taste leans toward “Wal-Mart metal” bands such as Lamb of God and Meshuggah, and Lord subjected his bandmates to Korn on tour (“It really added to the desert scenery,” Cota says). This never gets in the way of songwriting, which the band members collectively say happens almost automatically, as if the songs seem to will themselves into existence. That being said, Schilawski says when he channels his Wal-Mart metal favorites and starts shredding on his double-bass pedal, it can elicit a cringe from Cota.

“Every now and then I’ll use it inappropriately in rehearsals and just the look on his face,” he says, to collective laughter. “So upset. He’ll keep playing the song—he’s not a quitter. But that face…”

Neither Korn nor double-bass pedal abuse can stop the momentum of Bosswitch. The band has already recorded more than enough material for a debut full-length, and they’re still working on getting those songs mixed. In the meantime, the sheer joy of playing some noisy rock ‘n’ roll together is enough to fuel more mayhem onstage. Cota did get his guitar repaired after the band returned from Arizona, though he admits that in the cloud of chaos, he’s still not exactly sure what the culprit was.

“It could have been [Ryan’s cymbal stand], it could have been me over-whammying,” he says, laughing. “We’ll never know.”