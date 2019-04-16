Cannabis Corpse are scary, brutal and pretty hilarious

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cannabis Corpse From left: Adam Guilliams, Phil Hall and Josh Hall

When thinking about the intersections of cannabis and music, death metal doesn’t immediately come to mind.

“I feel like weed smoking is something that's universal,” says Cannabis Corpse singer and bassist Phil “Landphil” Hall over the phone from a tour stop in South Carolina. “There's songs about weed in hip-hop. There's songs about weed in country. So we're just bringing the death metal part to the equation too. I'm sure there was a certain niche that we're filling by creating this music.”

As if it wasn’t clear from the name, Cannabis Corpse is a cannabis-centric death metal band from Richmond, Virginia. While that name might make it sound like the group is a parody of Cannibal Corpse or a tribute group, Cannabis Corpse plays all-original death metal that’s dead serious.

Phil Hall started Cannabis Corpse with his twin brother Josh “Hallhammer” Hall (drums) in 2006, releasing their first EP, Blunted at Birth, in 2012. In between shows and recordings for Cannabis Corpse, the brothers have been hard at work with other bands. Phil is in crossover thrash band Municipal Waste, and Josh has played in Cruelsifix and Gatecreeper. Guitarist Adam Guilliams, who has played with Josh Hall in Cruelsifix, joins the twins on tour to make Cannabis Corpse a three-piece.

Hall says he and his brother came up with the Cannabis Corpse moniker when they were teenagers. They think the humorous name helps them stand out from other death metal bands, but Hall acknowledges that listeners often incorrectly identify them as a parody or tribute act.

“We try very hard to make good death metal,” says Hall. “We're fans of the style and we love trying to recapture that feeling that we got when we were kids listening to Florida death metal. And we try to keep it pretty dark and evil and brutal.”

Cannabis Corpse does, indeed, sound dark, evil and brutal despite using stoner humor in their album and song titles. Songs off their latest release, 2017’s Left Hand Pass include titles such as “The 420th Crusade,” “In Battle There Is No Pot” and “The Fiends That Come to Steal the Weed of the Deceased.” The album title itself is a reference to passing a joint, while also serving as a pun of Left Hand Path, an album from fellow death metalers Entombed.

Inspired by the storytelling in the lyrics of metal bands such as King Diamond, Hall says Cannabis Corpse’s lyrics are like mini horror movies with plenty of content about weed thrown in.

“On each song we tell a story about some stoner meeting his death by some horrific way, or weed aliens, or just apply any sort of ’80s horror movie story and inject some weed in there,” says Hall. “When you're reading the lyrics, you get transported into a death metal world of marijuana smokers.”

The weed humor extends to Cannabis Corpse’s live shows. Hall says they have a “weed mascot” (a friend dressed like a cannabis bud) that jumps into the crowd and gets a pit going.

So, yeah, cannabis is clearly a big part of Cannabis Corpse’s music, but it’s also been a big part of Hall’s life. Hall doesn’t smoke as much as he used to but he still abides by the band’s weed etiquette. This involves avoiding spliffs (cannabis mixed with tobacco) at all costs.

“When we travel Europe, they have a bad habit of putting lots of tobacco in their joints and I am not a tobacco smoker, so it just kills me,” says Hall. “We've even come up with a hand signal; if I see another band member across the room smoking weed with someone, I'll throw up the hand signal and he'll throw one back… it gives me the signal whether or not it has tobacco in the joint or not.”

Unlike California, recreational cannabis is illegal in Virginia where Hall and company reside. He doesn’t expect that to change anytime soon, although a report in the Richmond Times-Dispatch says the state’s medical cannabis and hemp-derived CBD programs are evolving.

“We live in Virginia, where I doubt it will ever become legal because we're like Texas where it's real down-home country boys,” says Hall. “I've yet to reap the rewards of living in a legal state.”

Touring does offer Cannabis Corpse access to all kinds of weed products, however.

“There's something really great about being able to just go to the store and buy some real quality bud,” says Hall. “Amsterdam was the first place that I ever got to experience something like that... And now that it's come over to the states, you gotta love it. Places like Denver and L.A.—you can get real quality weed and once I go back to Richmond, Virginia, I feel like the weed quality suffers a little bit.”

Cannabis Corpse will also be releasing their seventh album later this year. Hall is reluctant to share details, but says they worked with producer Jared Pritchard who has worked with established metal bands like Gruesome and Goatwhore.

“I would give you the title, but that hasn't been revealed yet,” says Hall. “We have tried to make the music much more organic in its performance... I'm really happy with this new album’s tone and the songwriting is killer.”