Cat Power only needs her word

× Expand Photo by Julien Bourgeois Cat Power

Deeply immersed in motherhood, aware of her self-worth and grateful for the women around her. This is the Chan Marshall behind Wanderer, her 10th full-length album as Cat Power.

“I have to be quiet because my son is taking a nap,” she gently whispers upon answering the phone for an interview that soon starts resembling a chat between friends. She has been on tour promoting Wanderer for about two months, and her three-year-old child—pictured beside her on the album cover—has never left her side.

Marshall has been wandering, both metaphorically and literally, for six years. It’s been that long since she released Sun, her previous studio effort. With Wanderer, she manages to connect the dots of her vast musical experiences. Sure, the hallmarks of the Cat Power sound are still there: her bluesy piano, her folk-tinted guitar and her raspy, yet heartfelt vocals. But she also feels completely different. That’s because, this time, she has a new, deeper understanding of reality. And it all begins with the album title.

“The reason why I decided to call it that… it’s because it’s less about being a hobo and more about a state of mind, a private solitude,” she says. “[It’s about] our stepping forward, for whatever reason we need to move forward. It’s like a state of mind, the choice of being aware, the choice of wandering… I think that we’re always wandering around in our thinking, in our measuring, asking, ‘Do I believe in what’s going on around me?’”

Marshall is 46 years old, and although she may not always trust what’s around her, she has finally started to realize who she is. Only now? Only now. Now, she knows how much her genuine presence means in the grand scheme of musical things—within that kind of indie rock crowded with acoustic guitars and soft, haunting voices.

Her sincere lyrics tell it all: “Taking the charge (taking the charge)/I took the lead (I took the lead)/I need you to believe/I’m a woman of my word, now haven’t you heard/My word’s the only thing I’ve ever needed,” she sings in “Woman,” the first single of the album and her first collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

When she was done with that song—catchy, emblematic and marvelously empathetic—she suddenly found herself alone. Her old label, Matador, had rejected the record, leaving her self-conscious and defeated. When she eventually signed with Domino Records, “Woman” still risked not making the tracklist. At that point, she was feeling too vulnerable to let her whole truth out.

“‘Woman’ was a song I began recording when my son was three months old. It’s the last song that I finished recording the night before I had to hand in the master version of the album to Domino Records,” she says. “‘Woman’ was never heard by my ex-record label or Domino. It was never part of my album. I withheld it. I didn’t want them to hear it. I didn’t want anybody to hear it. I didn’t believe I was ready to release it. I felt alone. I felt that people would judge me, singing from my perspective of being a female.”

But then, Lana Del Rey came into the picture, she says, tying everything together, and giving Marshall a new reason to believe in herself, as well as backing up her voice like nobody else could.

“Lana Del Rey reached out to me, and I became friendly with her. And then she asked me to go on tour with her. She told me that I was very important to music history, and I needed to understand that right now,” she says. “And I thought, if another woman sang that song with me, I wouldn’t be alone. Other women listening to that song wouldn’t feel alone either because it wouldn’t be me just singing to them. It would be this very strong, powerful, unapologetically feminine lady and myself, both explaining that we have similar stories as other women.”

The stories that Cat Power has always shared are made of love lost and found, of leaving and staying, of cultural roots, of pain and strength. And these are exactly the tales that Wanderer keeps telling.

Chan Marshall goes back to her Native American heritage in “Horizon,” offering the vivid image of a little, brown-eyed sister, whose “face on the horizon, I cannot see.” She has always sought her heritage, she says, but she has often felt invisible for not having Anglo-Saxon roots. For many, those roots generally carry blue eyes and blond hair; hers don’t.

In “Me Voy,” with its soft and intimate, slowed-down Spanish guitar, a lovestruck Marshall stays anchored to a lover who won’t be there for long. “I wish you could stay tomorrow/Wish you would stay/Don’t go tomorrow/Don’t go anywhere,” she sings, while ironically repeating to herself that soon, she will be gone too.

Cat Power plays Nov. 24 at Observatory North Park

As a whole, Wanderer reminds its listeners that life is made of inevitable changes and that those changes can be good. Resolution is not always possible, and that, too, is part of existence. Marshall is certain of that because in the unexpected changes that life threw at her—motherhood, happiness, rejection, loneliness—she ended up finding pieces of herself she never knew were there.

“In life, we have many openings and closings,” Marshall says. “Many fails and many dark boxes, and strange shapes. Things we don’t understand and things that we are forced to understand… We have to acknowledge those experiences in time. There’s always the coming and going of love and loss. So, there will always be that human conflict in life.”