The Havnauts release 'Gained Weight' video

When San Diego indie rockers The Havnauts ran into Derrick Acosta at Bar Pink, the chemistry was palpable. The chance meeting led to the band’s new video “Gained Weight,” which San Diego CityBeat premiered September 25.

“We wouldn’t have made a music video at all had he not approached us,” says drummer Jenny Merullo.

“He’s a fantastic videographer and a great person. He has this wonderful energy and he did this all for us pro bono. We were really, really happy to work with him.”

Acosta storyboarded the video for the band, which also includes vocalist/guitarist Shelbi Bennett, bassist Zak Kmak and guitarist Josh Smith.

“He sent us an email with minute to minute what we wanted to do, and it materialized from there,” she says.

The honest yet light-hearted song, penned by Kmak, is a favorite at The Havnauts’ shows.

“If you listen to the lyrics, it’s very personal,” she says. “It materialized so quickly. It’s always been one of ours and a fan favorite.”

In the “Gain Weight” video, the power is in the details. The Havnauts are playing in a tent made from the same material as their pants, which were created by Jasz Kuyate. The pizza is courtesy Mr. Moto Pizza House.

“We are on a budget,” Merullo says. “Seriously, though, we’re about luck or whatever you want to call it. We feel very fortunate for the people we’ve met and worked with. We hope to do another video with him relatively soon.”

The Havnauts, Pour House Oceanside, 1903 S. Coast Highway, Oceanside, 9 to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 28, pourhouseoceanside.com, free admission.