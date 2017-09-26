Chelsea Wolfe is stronger than the song

× Expand Photo by Nick Fancher Chelsea Wolfe

Chelsea Wolfe has taken her music into a lot of strange, interesting and sometimes contradictory places throughout her career. Early on, she made lo-fi dark folk on a shoestring budget with 2010’s The Grime and The Glow, building up the pervasive gothic eeriness that would become a signature aesthetic for her. She’s since delved into synth-laden darkwave, doom metal and intense, thudding industrial styles, all of which came together on her ambitious 2015 album Abyss.

For all of the different experimental and stylistic routes that Wolfe has taken over the years, the music has maintained a continuous trajectory. Every time she releases new music, it somehow ends up sounding heavier and louder than anything before it. This holds true for her newly released sixth album, Hiss Spun. It’s heavy alright, with crunchy guitars and booming drums pushing it that much closer to being a proper metal album. Almost all of its 12 tracks seem ready to be fitted with their own denim vest and pentagram patch. It’s no wonder, then, that Wolfe has increasingly been performing at metal-centric festivals such as Roadburn and Psycho Las Vegas.

Given the direction she’s taken, it’s been a long time since Wolfe last stripped away the overdrive and strummed an acoustic guitar. Yet she suggests those days aren’t entirely behind her.

“I have two sides,” she says, “one quiet and hermitic, one aggressive and confrontational. I oscillate between the two and sometimes combine them. In 2014 I thought maybe I’d write another acoustic album, but then I did an acoustic tour and found that I was uncomfortable up there, and wasn’t enjoying holding back. I wanted to fill the space with sound and create big atmospheres. I’m sure I’ll return to folk music at some point, but for now I’m just following this heaviness I need to get out.”

Heaviness abounds on Hiss Spun, released last week via Sargent House. Kurt Ballou, guitarist for Massachusetts hardcore band Converge, produced the album, and while it’s probably the most accessible, pop-friendly album with his name in the credits, it’s still a beast. A lot of that has to do with the personnel involved, including Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen and Sumac vocalist Aaron Turner (formerly of metal band Isis), who lends his guttural bark to the post-punk-doom standout “Vex.” There are only a handful of moments on the album that aren’t cranked to 11, and those that do offer listeners a breather, like “Static Hum,” are often building up to something furious and grandiose.

Hiss Spun is heavy in another way, however. While Wolfe sometimes indulges in escapism, this album finds her addressing some more personal traumas, albeit in a somewhat cryptic way. On the ominous industrial pulse of “The Culling,” she alludes to darkness within her family (“I’ll never tell the secrets of my family/ Bled out/ A cult of anonymity”), and elsewhere she touches upon feelings of depression and loved ones being overcome by addiction. It’s dark stuff, but it comes from a more intimate place than before.

Wolfe has often been hesitant to speak openly about such intensely personal issues, but a recent move brought her closer to her family and people she grew up with. This meant she was also closer to some of the people and places that haunt her, so it was inevitable that it would come out in her music.

“I moved back to Northern California last year, not too far from where I grew up, so I was spending more time with old friends and family,” she says. “That dug up a lot of memories and unfinished business, so I ended up channeling a lot of that into this album.

“I don’t think about [my music] being cathartic, but for this album, I was definitely going into some personal territory and I wrote about my own struggles with anxiety, addiction and ill health,” she adds. “Writing about it became a catalyst to move on from some of it and try to approach things in a healthier way. I want to be stronger than the song.”

Perhaps because of the intense feelings that went into many of the songs on the album, Wolfe counteracted some of the anxiety and devastation by including songs that sound a lot more fun than her earlier darkwave reputation might have suggested. So while tracks such as “16 Psyche” and “Spun” are loud, furious rock songs, they’re also catchy, hard-hitting songs that sound like they were written for the purpose of putting on a badass rock show. That’s the funny thing about playing loud, heavy music: It’s a really good time. And Wolfe agrees.

Chelsea Wolf plays Oct. 2 at Belly Up Tavern

“I wanted to make a rock ‘n’ roll album, and I wanted to write some escapist songs,” she says. “While I was in-between houses last year, I was staying with family and didn’t have much personal space. I set up a little bedroom studio and was writing a lot in headphones, reminding me of that feeling of being a teenager and using music to escape your surroundings.”

Having made the journey from goth-folk singer/songwriter to doom-metal priestess, Chelsea Wolfe has ended up in a much different place than where she began, though she could just as easily trade those heavy guitars for a different sound entirely on the next album. She’s been embraced by both goth crowds and metal audiences, though that never factors into her own artistic choices. If she’s ready to commit to an idea, then she will.

“I decided not to put myself in a box a long time ago,” she says. “At this point, I’m just going for it regardless.”