CityBeat and Jim Productions' Big KAABOO Adventure

A little over five years ago at the height of music festival mania, we pondered whether or not San Diego would ever see the likes of a multi-day, big name music festival again. Street Scene had long since gone belly up and nothing had really come along to replace it.

Then came KAABOO. To be honest, the annual “entertainment and art experience” (don’t dare call it a music festival!) in Del Mar isn’t exactly what we had in mind, but it’s exactly the kind of music festival San Diego would want and deserves. That is, it’s filled with nostalgic headliners (P!nk, Top Petty and the Red Hot Chili Peppers), reunited ‘90s alternative bands (Live, The Wallflowers and Garbage) and newish, inoffensive indie acts (The Stone Foxes, Ages and Ages and Lost Beach).

And it seems to be working. After a bumpy inaugural year, reports out of this year’s festival seemed to be positive and folks can already pre-order tix to KAABOO 2018 (really? FML!). We sent our friends over at Jim Productions to cover the scene at KAABOO and what they found is that while the experience does, indeed, surpass the music, that doesn’t mean people didn’t come.

Jim Productions is Tim Donnelly and Jillian Gregoire. They set out to make evocative short and long-form documentaries, mainly covering cultural happenings in San Diego and surrounding areas.