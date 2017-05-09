Clark intertwines pop with the avant-garde

× Expand Photo by Tim Saccenti Chris Clark

Chris Clark doesn’t make pop music. He’s not against it, necessarily, but as an artful electronic producer who incorporates pop elements into an abstract beat-driven framework, rather than the other way around, he’s cautious about the idea of doing something that would come across as an obvious grab for mainstream acceptance.

Yet when Clark was working on the early tracks for his new album Death Peak, released in April via Warp Records, he found himself doing exactly that. The British-born, Berlin-based producer had a vocalist from one of his favorite bands, whom he wouldn’t identify, collaborate on a track that, in the end, sounded much more commercial than anything else Clark had produced for the record. And while he enjoys pop music, he couldn’t help but feel that the track stood too much apart from everything else he was doing on Death Peak.

“We had this one song, and I thought it would work on this techno album. And it didn’t fucking work at all,” he says in a Skype call from London. “So I went back to the drawing board. It just really stuck out like a sore thumb as a pop track. And I like pop music, but it feels cynical to have one track that you do that on.

“It was really a nice moment when I ditched that idea and had this open space to write a record for me, really, and a record that I felt was really legit and really kind of … quite an out-there record in a way,” he continues. “Not pandering. It is quite poppy. I think when I say pop people might squint at that a bit. But there’s a melodic sensibility, and I’m not one of these IDM (intelligent dance music) producers that treats melody like halitosis. I have a pure love of it and it always leads me in the right direction.”

The newly released Death Peak doesn’t feature any obvious pop singles, but in contrast to much of Clark’s past work, it is actually heavily vocal-centric. Where collaboration with one vocalist led Clark down an unintended direction, it also inspired an entirely different one. Nearly all of the tracks on the new LP feature human voices employed in some way or another, whether as an ambient juxtaposition to the synth pulses in “Peak Magnetic,” ethereal counterpoints to the danceable groove of “Butterfly Prowler,” or as a lighter contrast to the industrial thump of “Hoova.”

Once Clark found his muse in the human voice, he decided it was necessary to incorporate the sound of vocals throughout all of the compositions rather than do so more conspicuously as a marketing device.

“It’s just like the piping or the foundation, but not the cherry on the cake. It’s the base of it—the thing that drives it without you seeing it,” he says. “It’s this invisible kind of mesh that’s in the record that adds this human grit.”

At 37 years old, Chris Clark has nine full-length albums to his name, as well as a long list of EPs and singles. Yet he began making electronic music two decades ago, when he was just a teenager. In that time, he’s built up a massive body of work, a good majority of which will probably never reach the public’s ears. So it’s not necessarily out of character for Clark to abandon one idea and simply move on. In fact, by his own estimation, he’s likely forgotten about many of the ideas saved on a hard drive in his studio.

“I have shit loads and I say that with half pride and half anxiety,” he says. “I want it all to be as good as it can be, but in reality there’s certain tracks that lead you and pull you in more than others. The scary thing is that’s not always the case. On Body Riddle, ‘Night Knuckles’—I wrote that song when I was 19. So sometimes I write music and forget I made it. It’s sort of good, but sort of isn’t, because there are probably albums out there that’ll never happen because I’ve forgotten I’ve made them.”

As a producer, Chris Clark never stops moving, and never stops evolving. But he also sees little benefit of trying to outpace music’s innovators. So while he’s hesitant to make any blatant grabs at pop success, he’s also wary of being avant-garde all the time. There’s a happy middle ground between making music that challenges and making music that goes straight for the pleasure zone. Clark wants to make music that strikes the right balance.

“I think music that is constantly innovating is tiring. Constant innovation and constantly trying to be not like everything else is tedious,” he says. “Just like trying to be like everything else is also tedious. I don’t want to be aloof to pop music. It’s not a cynical, ironic love. I love melody, and I love groove. But within that I want it enmeshed in these difficult, hard-to-listen-to things, so people kind of grapple with it a bit. That visceral connection is everything.”

Clark plays May 12 at Belly Up Tavern