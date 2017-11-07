Cold Specks’ journey of discovery

× Expand Photo by Neva Wireko Cold Specks

For much of her career, Ladan Hussein went out of her way not to reveal too much about herself. Though she’s a singer/songwriter, she chose to perform under the name Cold Specks because she was uncomfortable using her own name. And in most of her songs, she made a point to distance herself from the subject matter, consciously creating music that wasn’t directly representative of her own life or who she is.

After a few years, Hussein took a step back and realized that all these efforts were unnecessary. And for that matter, the various layers of identities she created for herself became too difficult to unravel.

“I was always attracted to musicians like Bat for Lashes and Flying Lotus, so I called myself Cold Specks,” she says. “But people are nosy, so they wanted another name behind the name I already came up with. So I came up with another fake name behind that, Al Spx, because of [punk band] X-Ray Spex... I’m a big Poly Styrene fan. It was just a collection of pseudonyms. It just became so confusing.”

Fool’s Paradise, released in September via Arts & Crafts, is an album that reflects Hussein’s own period of self-discovery and expression after a long period of putting up barriers around her identity. The album features some of the most personal songs that she’s written to date, including “Witness,” a song about the hopelessness amid a chaotic geopolitical climate, while “Exile” features a prayer recited by her mother. It’s not necessarily an album in which everything is easily spelled out in plain language yet nonetheless contains some of the most revealing songs of her career.

It also features some of the most intimate sounding music she’s written. Fool’s Paradise, Hussein’s third album, is a much quieter and more spacious record than its predecessor, the more guitar-driven Neuroplasticity. Instead, the album is defined by its gauzy synthesizers and gentler melodies, which make them feel much more intimate. It’s not a coincidence that Cold Specks’ most personal album is the one that’s the starkest, though the shift in approach is also partially the result of Hussein’s own short attention span.

“I came off of touring the last record, which was a very loud record with a loud band, and immediately I wanted to strip everything back,” she says. “It was grueling and hard on my voice, and I just grew tired of it. I think the records are so different because when I finish it, I tour it endlessly. And I get so bored so easily. It’s a very conscious decision to make it sound different, because I think I am trying to challenge myself in some way. But I also just get very bored.”

Hussein, who lives in Toronto, comes from a Muslim family of Somali immigrants, and Fool’s Paradise reflects that heritage, particularly in the title track, which she describes as a song “about detaching from a crumbling world.” It’s the first Cold Specks song in which she sings in Somali. Toward the end of the track, she chants the name “Araweelo,” who is a legendary Somali queen who was one of the country’s first female monarchs, as well as a ruler who became known for castrating male prisoners. The track also features the phrase “kala garo naftaada iyo laftaada,” which is an expression that Hussein heard often in her own family.

“The title track, ‘Fool’s Paradise,’ is the only time I sing in Somali. The phrase I sing is a Somali idiom that my grandmother used to say: ‘Understand the difference between your bones and your soul,’” she says. “So I found myself singing those words—to understand the difference between your bones and your soul—around the time the Muslim ban happened, when I wrote the song. I found my grandmother’s words just came out naturally.

“I’m sure there’s a religious meaning originally behind it,” she adds, explaining her interpretation of the idiom. “For me it’s more about self-care and detachment, and nurturing my soul.”

While Hussein largely looked inward on her latest set of songs, she did take influence from some outside sources and past collaborators. Cold Specks has worked with a long list of other artists over her career, including Swans and Moby. Prior to this album, she appeared on the track “Dead Editors” by Massive Attack, and the experience fed into her own creative process.

“A lot of the songs and sounds on this record... came to life after sessions with Massive Attack. And I’m sure that spoke to my songwriting process. On ‘Solid,’ for instance, I wanted specifically something that reminded me of [Massive Attack’s] ‘Safe from Harm,’” she says.

The experience of making Fool’s Paradise was one that led Hussein to both appreciate herself and be less guarded about who she is. She’s also comfortable letting that go when the music hits someone else’s ears. This is music that’s very personal to her, but she says it’s up to the listener to determine what it means to them.

“I can just make the best art I can possibly make,” she says. “Once it’s out there, it doesn’t belong to me. If people want to listen to it and enjoy it, that’s cool. Just listen to it and let it soothe you.”