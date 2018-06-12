The surrealist sounds of Shabazz Palaces

× Expand Photo by Victoria Kovios Ishmael Butler and Tendai Maraire

Shabazz Palaces have been making music for nearly a decade, and yet that music still sounds as if it’s coming to us from some distant future. The Seattle-based hip-hop duo of Tendai Maraire and Ishmael Butler don’t make rap music that feels connected to any trends or regional scenes. They evade the classic boom-bap sound of ’90s-era rap and the contemporary bounce of trap alike. Instead, the group takes on a more progressive approach that employs complex rhythmic structures and time signatures. Four albums and two EPs deep into their discography thus far, Shabazz Palaces are continuously evolving and reinventing themselves.

As conceptual and intricate as Shabazz Palaces’ music is—and their surrealist thematic elements for that matter—there are reflections of something real and relatable underneath. On a pair of albums released last year, the complementary Quazarz vs. the Jealous Machines and Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star, Butler uses the perspective of the fictional title character to examine a technologically-obsessed dystopia, one that seems all too familiar. On “Self Made Follownaire,” Butler describes armageddon as an orgy of indulgence: “These are the times/Wrecking the world was the best days of our lives.” And on “Welcome to Quazarz,” there’s little to no metaphor involved when he announces, “I’m from the United States of Amurderca, myself... we post-language, baby, we talk with guns.”

Much of the group’s music is born out of improvisation, and lines tend to just come to Butler without him overthinking it. But that means he’s often tapping into something that’s been weighing on him, and music gives him the opportunity to channel that constructively.

“It’s important to have an outlet and a release,” he says. “And something like the presidential race or the way police behave, those things affect you when you see them and feel them and they touch your life. So it’s good to have a place where you can do something with those feelings.

“At this point in my life I probably use music as therapy without even noticing it as such,” he adds. “It’s like going to talk to a friend. It’s there, and it doesn’t always have to be about catharsis, it can be silly or about being in love. It doesn’t require anything specific, but that aspect is real.”

One of the highlights of the Quazarz series, as well as a track that takes an unusual approach for Shabazz Palaces, is “Shine A Light.” Instead of the more atmospheric sound that defines the two records, the single—along with its strange video depicting Butler as some kind of animal baby—is more soulful and catchy, and features a sample of Dee Dee Sharp’s “I Really Love You.” It’s a unique piece of music in their catalog, but it’s also a slight callback to Digable Planets, the hip-hop group that Butler co-founded in the ’90s, and who often used jazz or funk samples in their tracks. He’s since moved away from sample-based music for the most part, but got such a strong response when experimenting with the track that it ended up being the first single released from the two albums.

“I come from a sampling background in music,” he says. “I started out playing alto saxophone, but then when I first made music in the ’90s, I was a sampler. So I always kind of had it in my DNA. Coming of age in the hip-hop era when sampling was just how you did it. That song was an experiment where, when I let people I work with hear it, they encouraged me to move forward with it. I already don’t use much sampling because it’s just a hassle to deal with. When you’re putting a record out and you need to clear samples, it takes a long time to wait for that shit to happen. I stopped being interested in sampling for myself when I started getting more into instruments and that kinda thing, so I kind of left it behind. But this time, it was sort of a remnant from that era.”

“Shine A Light” is an anomaly in another way, in that it’s one of the few Shabazz Palaces songs that actually sounds like a single. Not many of their songs are even structured with clear-cut verses or choruses. It isn’t mainstream music, and for that matter, it isn’t even their aim. Butler, who once had a hit with Digable Planets’ gold-selling “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat),” doesn’t have much interest in following the conventions of pop music, and for that matter, finds it odd that so many artists would put much effort into making music that sounds like someone else.

“I just believe that the likelihood of creative people all pursuing the same form isn’t really genuine unless it’s meant for a marketplace or where it’s going to be evaluated,” he says. “I just don’t believe in that, so I don’t do it. It’s not about sitting around and saying ‘Alright, we got to be different.’ It think it’s stranger that so many people do it the same way, because I know people have different ways of being creative. I think it’s odd that people do things so similarly, but it is what it is.”

Whatever record Shabazz Palaces release next will most likely be much different than the two Quazarz LPs, which were themselves considerably different than the first two records the group released. Their old songs are still a part of their performances, but creatively speaking, Shabazz Palaces are only concerned with one thing: the future.

“My relationship with music I’ve already recorded is kind of like an old girlfriend that you aren’t with anymore, but there are no bad feelings,” he says. “When you revisit, it’s cool. It’s happy. You think about good times and have fond memories of it, but you’ve moved on. It’s not a good thing or bad thing, it’s just the way it is.”