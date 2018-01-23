Converge's quest for the attainable

× Expand Photo by David Robinson Converge

Jacob Bannon is unusually humble when it comes to discussing his band. Having fronted the groundbreaking Converge since 1990, he’s been part of a group whose evolution over three decades has seen them taking on some radical sounds within heavy music. But he has a slightly different perspective on the matter.

“We’re a regular old hardcore band.”

There’s a kernel of truth to Bannon’s humility. The Salem, Massachusetts band don’t act like rock stars. They travel in a van with one merch guy and no more instruments than they can reasonably carry with them. But on a musical level, they’re anything but a “regular old hardcore band.” That might have been true back in the ‘90s, with early releases such as Halo in a Haystack or Petitioning the Empty Sky, but they’ve been on a progressive journey since then. Their career since 2001 has seen them building on their early sound to create an intense, sometimes epic and frequently melodic version of metal and hardcore that’s as versatile and diverse as it’s ever sounded.

The sound might change every time Converge exits the studio, but Bannon says their goal is always the same.

“Our blueprint is always the same as a band: writing aggressive and dynamic songs,” he says. “That musical character has already been created. That’s just what we operate in, the collective voice that we are. It’s not necessarily predictable, but it’s always that reflection. So it’s always about getting into that mode, and going through things that have been written over that time. We write over a long period of time and then take a matter of months to try to refine and shape things before recording. It goes from this weirdly broad net catching all these things in our lives, and then processing all that life experience and boiling it down to a record.”

Converge’s new album The Dusk In Us, released in November via Epitaph, is indeed aggressive and dynamic. It’s also the farthest thing from a traditional hardcore album. It’s a visceral and furious document, at times comprising one-minute bursts of pure fury. But it also stretches out into new musical terrain. Leadoff track “A Single Tear” is a melodic post-hardcore anthem that reflects Bannon’s own experiences as a father. “Trigger” is unusually psychedelic, with a slow groove that ranks among the album’s catchiest. And closing track “Reptile” has a sludgy, progressive sound that would fit in comfortably alongside Mastodon or Baroness.

On The Dusk In Us, Bannon—along with guitarist Kurt Ballou, bassist Nate Newton and drummer Ben Koller—have challenged themselves in stunning ways. It helps that they’re creatively restless, the types of artists who are never fully satisfied with what they do. But that restlessness, Bannon says, is what drives them to keep pushing themselves farther.

“That’s one of the things about being a creative person—you’re always trying to attain something, and you’re trying to attain the unattainable,” he says. “You’re trying to capture what’s in your head. And those subtle, little things. Those little flaws and things that drive you crazy as an artist and what you want to drive out of yourself are what other people find interesting. It’s a double-edged sword. Everybody wants to be a specific type of artist. But it’s always a little off. And that thing that’s off is a uniqueness that makes you who you are.”

The Dusk In Us was one of 2017’s most acclaimed records, and landed on a number of year-end lists, but Converge are no strangers to acclaim. The band’s 2001 release Jane Doe was named the best metal album of the decade by metal magazine Decibel in 2009. And every album since then has been met with positive press. Last year, Bannon was even asked to rank Converge’s albums for Noisey, and he did so in reverse chronological order, suggesting that their newest album at the time, 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind, was their best. Following that pattern, it’d be reasonable to assume that Bannon finds their latest album to be another step forward. For him, if he’s not creating something he considers greater than what he’s already released, then there’s no point in doing it.

“I always find it a little scary when I read some music press about an artist I like and they like their third album more than their seventh album,” he says. “And there’s no right or wrong way of doing things, but for me, I don’t think I could ever look at things that way. I know if I didn’t connect with something in a more intense way or a more evolved way than the previous one, I wouldn’t feel comfortable with the process at all.”

The distance Converge have traveled in 27 years—both literally and metaphorically—is staggering. They’re a visionary metal band, but they’re also workhorses, seemingly touring nonstop while also keeping busy with a variety of other projects. Kurt Ballou runs GodCity Studios, having produced the likes of Chelsea Wolfe, while Bannon runs independent label Deathwish Inc., and Koller and Newton perform in several other bands. Converge’s scope, legacy and versatility manage to keep growing over time. But in a lot of other ways, Bannon says, they haven’t really changed at all.

“I think one of the interesting things about our band, at least to me, is we’ve all done it under the same name with the same people,” he says. “There are people who come to shows now who were barely born when (Jane Doe) came out and only know this version of our band. Our core creative has been the same. It’s just the four of us doing our thing. The world’s just changed around us.”