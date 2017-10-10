Dälek documents a crumbling world

× Expand Photo by Eric Kjensrud From left: DJ rEK, Will Brooks and Mike Manteca

Dälek didn’t necessarily invent industrial hip-hop, but they made it a hell of a lot louder. Since the release of their 1998 debut album Negro Necro Nekros, the New Jersey noise-rap outfit has been cultivating a dissonant, dystopian vision through intense beatscapes. The group follows a template created by pioneering acts such as Tackhead and Consolidated but turn it into something ferocious and terrifying. Long before Kanye West declared himself Yeezus and Death Grips slapped a dick pic on an album cover, Dälek was turning beats and rhymes into a sonic arsenal.

Over the past two decades, that sound has only grown more ferocious. In the early ‘00s, the group signed with Ipecac Records, a label owned by Faith No More’s Mike Patton and known more for its experimental metal and hardcore releases than hip-hop. Through albums such as From Filthy Tongues of Gods and Griots and Abandoned Language, Dälek have made it their mission to take rap into intense, dangerous places, with much of it coming courtesy of production from Mike Manteca and the experimental turntablism of DJ rEK.

For his part, emcee Will Brooks often illustrates lyrical portraits of toxic politics, racism and other social ills, which could be seen as inevitable in the age of Trump. Yet this is nothing new for Brooks, who has been capturing his frustrations on tape since the ‘90s. He’s constantly writing songs, he says, in an effort to document a moment in time.

×

“All I’ve ever strived to do is capture who I am in that moment,” he says. “When I listen to Negro Necro Nekros, that sounds like me in 1997. Does it resonate with me? It resonates with me as far as being a snapshot of who I was then. Am I the same person? I don’t necessarily want to be the same person. People always ask me what my favorite record is. It’s the one I haven’t done yet. It’s the one I’m working on now.”

Brooks says “the urgency of the times” has compelled him to release more music in a shorter amount of time. As a result, Dälek just released the new album Endangered Philosophies in September via Ipecac, which comes barely a year after 2016’s Asphalt for Eden. And while its bleak visions of a violent, racist society aren’t necessarily a new development for Dälek, they’re relevant reflections of the U.S. in 2017.

The first track, “Echoes Of…,” name checks civil rights leaders in a statement of defiance (“We the echoes of Martin, of Malcolm, of Evers, of Hampton, of Seale/My people won’t kneel”), while Brooks paints a tragically familiar portrait in “The Son of Immigrants”: “See my pops surrounded by cops with guns drawn.” It’s far from the first time that Brooks has addressed a society on the brink of chaos, and he isn’t necessarily optimistic about the idea of moving on to other topics anytime soon.

Dälek plays Oct. 14 at Soda Bar

“I think our music is always... I don’t know if political is the right word. More so socially conscious. Just touching on subjects that affect me on a daily basis,” he says. “I think that’s always been prevalent in our music. I remember when Obama got elected and someone was asking me ‘what are you going to do now?’ as if that ended all the problems in the world. ‘What are you going to do now that America is post-racial?’ I had to laugh at that shit. I was telling people if that were true, if the world were fuckin’ rainbows, sunshine and puppies, I’d happily stop writing the music that I make. That’d be wonderful, but I had a sneaking suspicion it wouldn’t be the case.

“Shit in this country has never been rainbows, but people are in some alternate parallel universe now where it’s hard for me to describe what’s going on,” he continues. “But that urgency and that chaos is portrayed in what we do musically.”

Dälek is likewise musically chaotic. The urgency of their lyrical content is matched by the sonic annihilation they create, whether in the form of eerie dark ambient soundscapes in “Few Understand” or a dense wall of fuzz in “A Collective Canceled Thought.” Yet their songs are also layered and complex, revealing some surprisingly nuanced elements such as some unexpectedly pretty shoegaze sounds in “Beyond the Madness” or the subtle traces of piano in “Nothing Stays Permanent.” Dälek never hold back, but there’s always more beneath the surface.

“Our records have always been made for multiple listens,” Brooks says. “That’s precisely the idea—where you perceive it differently every time you listen to it. I think that’s kind of the beauty of the music that we make, you can listen to it ten times and hear something differently each time.”

Albums like Endangered Philosophies, along with all of Dälek’s previous records, can be exhausting, overwhelming listens. Yet in dark times, sometimes music this intense can provide a sense of comfort or release, which is exactly why Brooks keeps on doing it.

“This is a very personal project to me in the sense that it’s almost like therapy. It allows me to be a normal person from day to day,” he says. “If people find their own voice in what I’m saying and people I don’t know find truth in the lyrics, and the lyrics and the sound resonate with them, then that’s enough.”