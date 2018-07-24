The darkly intriguing creations of Mannequin

× Expand Photos by Oscar Aranda Taylor Allen and David San German

Something feels just a little bit off about the rehearsal space where I’m supposed to meet Carlsbad darkwave/synth-pop duo Mannequin. It’s on the second floor of an office and shopping complex in downtown Escondido, and just upstairs from a reptile supply shop. Inside their practice room, which is shared with another band and next door to a space occupied by a Foo Fighters cover band, the walls are covered with the iconic red, black and white stripe pattern from Eddie Van Halen’s guitar.

It’s an unlikely atmosphere to find a band responsible for some of the most interesting dark, synth-based music in San Diego. Bassist/vocalist David San German and keyboardist Taylor Allen, the two musicians that comprise Mannequin, don’t have stadium-rock fantasies. And though they look like musicians (that is, tall and clad head-to-toe in black), their goal from the beginning was to have Mannequin be a studio-only project.

Shortly after Mannequin uploaded their first three songs to Bandcamp back in August of 2017, Brussels-based cassette label Sentimental expressed interest in releasing their music. And from there, Mannequin quickly went from being a bedroom project made by a couple of friends into a proper band.

“This label Sentimental Records hit us up and wanted to release our music on cassette. And they kind of just kept asking us,” Allen says. “And they wanted us to make a video, and that was kind of out of the question. And then they asked ‘when we were going to make an Instagram,’ and then ‘when are you going to start playing shows?’”

A couple months later, Mannequin played their first show at Park & Rec in University Heights. Allen is a veteran of a handful of bands including Vessel and See You Space Cowboy, and has already logged some time on stage. But for San German, it was his first show ever.

“I was so nervous because it was the first show that I ever played,” he says. “I was really nervous. I struggle with anxiety, and so when I got onstage... I just begged the guy for a lot of reverb.”

Everything about Mannequin came together remarkably quickly. They played their first show just a couple months after forming, released a six-song cassette—through a label, no less—only two months after their first show. That cassette is already sold out. Even their first song came together in just one day, and that’s coming from two musicians who had only known each other less than a year at that point.

“It happened to work out perfectly. [Taylor] got all his equipment. And then we wrote and recorded ‘Melissa’ and came up with a band name,” San German says. “All in the same day.”

The six songs that comprise Mannequin’s debut EP, Singles/Factions, are moody, minimal synth-pop jams that often recall some of the gloomier acts of the late ’70s and early ’80s. A track like “Hours” is essentially a great punk song written with synthesizers, driven by a fast, pulsing rhythm and infectious hooks. “Melissa,” meanwhile, is two minutes of moody, atmospheric goth-pop and dancefloor-friendly beats. As the band tells it, the melancholy “Everybody” is the song their friends request the most, even though they’re ready to cycle it out of their repertoire. They think the disco thump of “Astro” is the one that most sounds like a hit.

The songs that Mannequin have compiled so far present a band with a clearly defined aesthetic, albeit one that seems to be intent on expanding their palette. In the beginning, Allen and San German had only a general idea of what the band could be, but as they’ve spent the past year performing and writing songs together, they say they feel like they have a better sense of what they want their music to sound like going forward.

× <a href="http://mannequinwave.bandcamp.com/album/singles">Singles by Mannequin</a>

“From the start, we always had this idea, but we don’t like to narrow ourselves down to just that one idea,” Allen says. “But as we keep writing music, we try to refine ourselves. At first it was a bit more all over the place. But now it actually sounds like the same band making all the music.”

“It’s like our greatest hits,” San German says of their debut cassette.

Mannequin have written enough material for a full-length release, which they hope to record later this year. But as of yet, most of those songs won’t be making their way into their live sets anytime soon. Because their music includes various layers of synth and drum programming, their songs essentially have to be ready to be recorded before they can be performed. The process of being able to perfect their sound has become even more streamlined over time as they’ve become more confident with their sound and abilities.

“We’re only two people, but there are six things happening at once, so we kind of have to get everything perfect,” San German says.

“We definitely came a long way with our instruments since we started recording,” Allen adds. “I didn’t know how to play synthesizer at all. And now we’re halfway decent.”

Mannequin aren’t itching to be rock stars anytime soon, despite the Eddie Van Halen pattern on their practice room walls. They’re still more comfortable in dark spaces, making dark music. But they also have a lot of fun doing it. In the beginning, neither of them expected to be in front of an audience. Whether audiences show up or not, Mannequin is having too much fun creating something to worry about it.

“It’s a good way to get stuff out of my head,” Allen says. “I get a lot of joy out of this project. We’re two best friends making music.”