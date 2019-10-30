Day of the Deftones

× Expand Deftones host their second annual Dia De Los Deftones with Chvrches, Gojira, Megan the Stallion, Jpegmafia, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus.

Abe Cunningham was 7 when he picked up his first instrument—without knowing it would launch a 30-plus-year music career.

His Sacramento-bred alternative metal band, Deftones, is returning to San Diego to headline Dia De Los Deftones on Saturday, November 2, at Petco Park’s Park at the Park. Others on the bill are Chvrches, Gojira, Megan the Stallion, Jpegmafia, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus.

“The bill is pretty diverse, “ Cunningham says. “We got a lot of different stuff on it. We have Megan the Stallion on it. Gojira are dear friends of ours from France. Jpegmafia is also another one that is coming up, and it’s a cool sound.

“Brutus is from Belgium, and they got a lot of variety, and it’s a really cool band that we were way into in the ’90s. They’ve been away for some time, and now they’re coming back. It’s just a neat bill, and it’s a lot of friends and a really special night.”

For Deftones, Cunningham is thankful he can share a career retrospective with fans in his home state.

Music was always present in Cunningham’s life, so he was bound to take it up.

“I was kind of raised in music,” Cunningham says. “My dad was bass player and my stepdad was a drummer, so It was always around. Music was always playing, I just gravitated toward music in general.”

While honing his skills, he met future bandmate and vocalist Chino Moreno. They were young but passionate about music, although it wasn’t what brought them together.

“We started Deftones when I was 15, and so was Chino,” Cunningham says. “The other guys were a couple of years older than us, but our bond of skateboarding brought us together. We were music lovers, though.”

Moreno and guitarist Stephen Carpenter grew up in the same neighborhood. Carpenter’s music equipment set the wheels in motion. The three soon met and forged Deftones.

“Everyone knew Stephen (Carpenter) had this equipment in his house,” Cunningham says. “Chino set up a meeting for us. He had known Stephen for a few years just from growing up in the same neighborhood and I wasn’t that far away, so one day, he set us up and that was 31 years ago.”

Cunningham long dreamed of being a professional musician. After all these years, he still has a boyish excitement about the Deftones.

“It was always a dream and it still is, even to this day,” Cunningham says. “It sounds corny to say that you live in a dream, but it’s true. We’ve worked our asses off to make it be that way.”

The hardworking Deftones have spent a good portion of the last 30 years touring the world.

“Why wouldn’t you want to go to amazing countries around the world with your best friends to play your music?” Cunningham says. “It’s something we were encouraged to do early on and I think that’s the reason why we’re still around.”

After its 2016 album, “Gore,” the band retreated from the road to recharge its batteries and work on music. It paid off as the band is close to finishing a new record.

Return to force

Now that the band is touring again, Cunningham is looking forward to a return trip to San Diego.

“This is our second year playing at Dia de los Deftones,” Cunningham says. “It’s kind of crazy, we’ve played so many times over the years in San Diego, so it just happened to work out well.”

Because of Deftones’ rich catalog, they can’t play every song. Instead, their set will be a retrospective of their career.

“The bill is very diverse,” Cunningham says. “It has a lot of different stuff on it and it’s pretty wild.”

“People like us for different reasons. People want to hear early stuff and older stuff and we want to keep it exciting for ourselves as well. We’re planning on pulling out some of the older gems that haven’t been touched in a while.”

Cunningham says he is excited about going back to the band’s roots and polishing those older gems. The early Deftones albums were greatly inspired by the ’80s and metal bands like Metallica.

“The ’80s and trash metal was huge for us,” Cunningham says. “We’ve always had these metal-based heavy guitar sounds with an emphasis on groove. You always have to have your head nodding.”

But a band has to continue growing and trying new things, Cunningham says. Deftones remain relevant by evolving musically.

“We’ve never been stuck to one thing,” Cunningham says. “I know we’ve probably angered some of our fans over the years, but you have to keep on evolving. You can’t be just one thing.

“It’s a melting pot and we’re always tossing some new flavors in.”

After all these years, however, Cunningham says he is happy to be here and he wants to continue making music. Spending time with his closest friends is what’s most important to the drummer.

“The main thing for us, after all these years, is making music together and enjoying each other’s company,” Cunningham says. “We’ve been together a long time and we’re brothers.”

Dia De Los Deftones w/Deftones, Chvrches, Gojira, Megan the Stallion, Jpegmafia, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, Petco Park—Park at the Park, 840 K Street, Downtown, tickets start at $75, livenation.com