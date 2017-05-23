Death Eyes’ punk has no time to waste

× Expand Photo by Rebecca DiGiglio From left: John Cota, Jimmy Armbrust, Alberto Jurado and Jason Blackmore

Punk rock is generally understood as being a young person’s game. Something about hearing that first three-chord, minute-long blast of angst and energy has the power to turn your world upside down, safety-pin patches on your vest and put Elmer’s glue in your hair. You don’t have to be a teenager to enjoy, play or appreciate punk. But, the moment of discovery when a kid hears their first Minor Threat or Bikini Kill song is a volatile chemical reaction that’s almost impossible to replicate 20 or 30 years later, when we’re older, more experienced and thus more cynical.

Alberto Jurado, vocalist in San Diego hardcore punk quartet Death Eyes, looks back fondly on his early days in the local scene, and the kind of enthusiasm that could drive a bright-eyed, music-hungry kid to put extra effort into seeking out new music.

“I remember, back in the day, I’d get eight people into my little Datsun and say ‘let’s go to Soma! Let’s go to the Che! Let’s go to some house party in Kearny Mesa!’” he says over a round of beers at Bar Pink in North Park. “I don’t know if… we worked harder to go to shows. Four dudes in the back, someone in the front seat, someone sitting on the floor. The floor of the car was always touching the ground.”

Jurado, guitarist Jason Blackmore, drummer John Cota and bassist Jimmy Armbrust are well past those days of earnest discovery and hearing that first life-changing punk 7-inch. For a group of scene vets with decades of experience playing punk rock and seeing turnover in local bands, however, the four members of Death Eyes are still, as Jurado puts it, “giving it 110 percent.”

Death Eyes formed in 2014 after Jurado’s group Death Crisis disbanded and Rats Eyes vocalist Gabe Serbian quit to focus on other projects. Jurado joined the group shortly thereafter, and the group took on a new name, Death Eyes, as a nod to the combination of the two fractured groups. In 2015, they released their blistering self-titled debut album, which found the band lining up nine under-two-minute punk rock explosions against a handful of more epic, written-in-the-studio post-hardcore tracks. Two years later, they’re following that up with new EP Si La Revancha Fuera Una Opcion, which is sequenced similarly: four tracks on one side of a 7-inch single and one longer track on the other.

The band says that they were planning on recording another full-length, but with time constraints due to Cota doing sound for Author & Punisher’s recent European tour, they chose to release this short set of bruisers, which includes the manic, 34-second “Life.” It’s part of what Cota jokes is a pattern of releasing 10 minutes of music a year.

“We were working with a bigger batch of songs, but with John touring in Europe that shifted gears a bit, so we just thought, let’s do an EP,” Blackmore says. “We had some stuff lying around that we had to fuck with again. And it was just like, these are tight. These are ready to go, let’s put ‘em out.”

Though their records are short, Death Eyes leave their greatest impact when they’re onstage. They summon an intense energy when their amps are turned up, with Jurado—often shirtless, wide-eyed and looking like he’s in a trance—proving to be their focal point. The live show, even more than their concise, incendiary recordings, is the essence of Death Eyes.

“Seeing a band live, if they can’t play live, sucks balls—the disappointment of hearing someone’s record, and you’re super fucking into it and then...finding out they’re not good live,” Blackmore says. “That’s why our recordings are just raw. No effects, it’s just us. It’s not like we spend hours and hours making a pothead headphone record. We’re just a rock band. Plug in your instruments and go.”

× <a href="http://deatheyes.bandcamp.com/album/death-eyes">DEATH EYES by DEATH EYES</a>

While Death Eyes are relatively new, they’ve each played in their share of bands, including Sirhan Sirhan, Louis XIV and Ghetto Blaster to name a few. As a result of having seen so many changes in San Diego music over the years, Death Eyes don’t have any particular aspirations of attracting a lot of attention or anything more than simply making music that they enjoy. Blackmore says that they’ve been really appreciative of any support they’ve received so far, though they agree that the fertility in the scene of the early ‘90s is something that probably can’t be replicated.

“There’s been so many peaks and valleys,” Cota says. “There’s always been some kind of music scene, but what people are into changes so much. People’s attention spans are zero these days, so that’s a massive problem for people who want to play music. The early ‘90s and stuff, was really the heyday for San Diego’s music. There was a very loyal fanbase, and there was really great bands.”

Acclaim and recognition aren’t what Death Eyes are after. The love of the music, they say, is enough. But if their music inspires someone else, Jurado says, then they’ll be happy.

“If kids listen to us, I hope they want to start a band,” he says. “That’s what happened to me after hearing the Circle Jerks and GBH. ‘Damn, I want to be in a band!’”