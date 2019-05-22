Dezzy Hollow spits harsh realities

× Expand Photo by Alex Cobian Dezzy Hollow

For anyone who’s ever wondered what growing up and living in Oceanside is like, it’d be difficult to find a better window into that life than rapper Dezzy Hollow’s latest album, Fireside.

The 16-track effort plays out like a hip-hop opera, with G-funk bass and trap drums setting a meditative mood as Dezzy weaves stories about his upbringing in the coastal city’s San Luis Rey neighborhood, located just south of Camp Pendleton. The album is by turns stark and celebratory, psychedelic and haunting, with tracks full of local slang and spoken word skits laying out real-life scenarios experienced by him and his friends.

Even Dezzy’s mom makes an appearance. On one interlude, she warns him to stay away from Fireside Park, the public park from which the album gets its name. It’s where kids played basketball but also got into trouble when Dezzy was a teenager in the mid-2000s.

“You had kids that go there just to hoop, and then you have people there that drink, smoke and do other things,” recalls the 26-year-old MC, born Andrew Vandereb. “For me, it was a challenge of staying focused, on top of what I wanted to do.”

Dezzy was born and raised in Oceanside, one of four kids in a family with roots in Mexico and the Pacific Islands. His dad is disabled and his mom is a nurse, and she kept a close watch over him as he struggled to balance his passion for high school athletics and music with the lure of gangs and neighborhood drama. “Every time I’m in the street / It’s like trouble comes for me,” Dezzy raps in “Rude,” a tense ballad that describes an incident where he and his brother were attacked by an unnamed posse of assailants.

Sitting down at a coffee shop to chat with CityBeat, Dezzy is clean-cut and polite, almost shy. But with his humility comes savvy and ambition. He released Fireside on his own MadStrange imprint in collaboration with San Francisco-based distribution company EMPIRE. Since dropping the album in February, he’s been rolling out a set of stylish music videos for several tracks off the album.

“People get over songs like this,” he says, snapping his fingers. “I have to keep putting out content. Just doing live shows all the time is cool, but if people can’t go on their phone and see you, what’s the point?”

Dezzy’s music is steeped in local references and slang, and its rootedness has seemed to help him as he’s vaulted to stunning levels of viral success. He got his start in high school, gaining some local buzz with a series of mixtapes. Then he attracted the attention of celebrated San Diego rapper Mitchy Slick when he dropped the video for his song “O.E.” in 2016.

“I have been listening to Mitchy since I was a kid. I was really, really into his music. So when he reposted me, it was crazy. After that, he reached out and then he came to our shop in Oceanside,” says Dezzy, referring to the MadStrange shop, where he sells clothing and accessories. “Next thing you know, we were making songs.”

Since then, “O.E.” has garnered 1.4 million views on YouTube and 1.3 million Spotify streams, and the two artists have worked on multiple tracks together. Mitchy delivers the introduction on Dezzy’s even more popular 2017 single “EBT Boi.” On it, Dezzy spits raps about welfare benefits and stick-up kids, sounding confident but weary as he muses on the trappings of poverty and the volatile means in which people try to break out of it. The video—which currently has 3.3 million views on YouTube—offers a beautiful tour of the neighborhood, cutting from the Oceanside Pier to bus stops and bakeries. But violence also lurks around the corners: In some shots, Dezzy wears a T-shirt bearing the face of his friend Justin Nonu, an Oceanside High School football star killed in a shooting in 2011. In a music industry increasingly defined by algorithms, an honest portrayal like this clearly resonated with listeners.

“All I was trying to do is paint a picture of Oceanside culture, and it took off for me,” Dezzy says. “A lot of people ask me, ‘what is the formula to get that song so big?’ Bro, before it hit a million, there was no money put into promotion. Nothing. We just put the video out.”

Dezzy brings that same level of truth to Fireside. Many of the songs revolve around what was going down at Fireside Park and the adjoining streets when Dezzy was a teenager. In the interlude skit featuring his mom, Dezzy argues with her about whether he should go hang out there one night. “Wait a minute, where are you going?” she says as Dezzy’s about to walk out the door. “I told you I don’t want you at that park.”

“That’s one of my favorite skits because it’s one of the most realistic ones, for sure. It just brings back a lot of memories,” Dezzy says. “That’s really how she was towards me. She was really protective, as moms should be.”

The family ended up leaving the Fireside area, but Dezzy still lives in Oceanside today. Naturally, he’s got his sights set on more distant horizons: He’s currently planning a tour that will take him up and down the West Coast, and he wants to eventually tour Europe. Still, in the end, he says he will always find his way back to O’side.

“I plan to retire in Oceanside,” he says. “I want to travel the world of course. But I think Oceanside is home, for sure.”