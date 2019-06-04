Diane Coffee’s open arms

× Expand Photo by Alexa Viscius Diane Coffee

It used to be shocking when an artist switched gears. Bob Dylan got booed when he went electric. Radiohead fans still argue over which “version” of the band is better (pre- or post-Kid A). And Katy Perry certainly didn’t please her gospel base when she “kissed a girl” and—even worse—“liked it.” Change is hard, especially when audiences have been conditioned by major labels to love a musician that looks and sounds as advertised.

Labels used to control how an artist was presented and would attempt to set their brand in stone. Now artists put music on the internet to see what sticks. They adopt one persona today and another tomorrow, mostly without consequence. Shaun Fleming, aka Diane Coffee, is living proof that a tectonic shift has benefits.

“You can throw up whatever you want. You can be an artist and people get it,” Fleming says. “We’re living in this time, thankfully, where we are starting to maybe understand it’s OK to experiment and evolve. We can thank technology for that.”

It’s a positive take on the tech revolution and not at all the same tune Fleming sings on Diane Coffee’s Internet Arms. The album explores what it means to be hooked on social media and how developments like AI could result in some dark scenarios like totalitarian computer overlords and general soul sucking. Which isn’t to say Internet Arms is anti-tech. He’s not suggesting the machines are definitely taking over (yet), but wants to raise questions while also singing his damn heart out.

“This album is an album of questions,” Felming says. “I don’t know if I have all of the answers, but it’s something we need to be discussing more. Things that are more pressing.”

Internet Arms is described as a major departure for Diane Coffee whose previous releases channeled groovy psych-rock (Fleming used to drum for Foxygen), but it’s really a natural evolution of Fleming’s talents and interests. A former child actor turned successful voiceover artist, he started Internet Arms before playing King Herod in Lyric Opera’s Jesus Christ Superstar. Fleming is a talented performer who loves theatrics and spectacle. Why wouldn’t he want to try his hand at dramatic synth-pop?

And not just any synth-pop. Internet Arms features tracks that could easily power a good ’80s movie montage. Opening track “Not Ready to Go” starts with throbbing synthesizers and a measured drum beat that jointly build to a victorious chorus powered by Fleming’s angelic voice. If this dropped into a John Hughes joint, the protagonist would be proudly walking out of a bad situation, leaving behind the forces that dragged her down; raising a strong fist in the air.

The song’s lyrics paint a less victorious picture. “I must be going crazy or maybe it’s just I’m just lonely / I’ve grown too dependent to make it alone,” Fleming sings before a string of “do-do-do-do-do” background vocals chime in. It’s a catchy hit that could easily describe an abusive relationship between two human adults or someone trying to quit Instagram.

This dichotomy of upbeat sound and unsettling vision continues throughout Internet Arms, as does the slick production and electronic yacht rock overtones that make it such a pleasurable record. Other tracks feature more explicit callouts to tech’s ill effects on humanity. “Simulation” touches on mating in cyberspace (“We can make a lover that’s life-like / I could even simulate you tonight”) while the title track pairs muffled, robotic exposition with a brainwashing smooth talker: “Step inside the world of mine and lose control… humankind will soon be mine / you’ve lost control / but don’t freak out.”

Fleming wrote the bulk of Internet Arms at home in his Bloomington, Indiana bedroom where he also laid down the music, plugging his guitar directly into his laptop and adding synth patches that would inform the subject matter of one song, which in turn informed the next synth patch, and so on.

Then he took his skeleton songs to a friend’s professional studio where he taped up pictures from Simon Stålenhag’s dystopian book, The Electric State, a vision of an alternate post-war, post-drought, post-human 1997 America. Fleming surrounded himself with inspiring horror—and he often recorded at night, alone, surrounded by depictions of his sinister muse. Listeners can almost hear the unsettling effect the atmosphere had on the artist. It lurks beneath each pop banger, and it should be interesting to see how that translates to Diane Coffee’s live show.

“You can expect more of a show than just four guys up on stage with dirty T-shirts standing around and playing the same way they play on the record,” Fleming says.

Fleming puts a lot of effort into his onstage presence, including outlandish costumes designed by his creative director and partner, Melinda Danielson. Many see his makeup, attire and theatrical movements and define Diane Coffee as a gender-bending project, which he says is a bit off-base.

“I believe in gender and sexual fluidity, and I don’t identify as anything. I love who I love and am attracted to who I’m attracted to,” Fleming says. “But our shows are more like going to see Meatloaf than David Bowie. Diane Coffee is just an amplified version of myself. I’m a child of the theater—that’s where I came from and that’s what I want to bring to the stage.”

Offstage and at home, Fleming takes off one day a week to unplug from the limelight of social media, but even then, he can’t entirely shake it.

“I don’t know if there’s a separation between personal and professional when it comes to being an artist these days. I feel like I’m on all the time but I’m not on nearly as much as I should be.”