DIY music spaces are an endangered species

On a recent Friday night, a crowd of people watching live music at Bankers Hill art space Helmuth Projects were treated to an unpleasant surprise. A woman unexpectedly stood in front of the venue’s door, blocking reentry. Josh Pavlick, identifying himself as the space’s owner, asked her politely to stop blocking the door. The woman pulled out her badge, revealing herself as an undercover vice squad police officer, and brought an abrupt end to the show. By the time Seattle band Kingdom of the Holy Sun finished their set, other officers kicked patrons out and photographed Helmuth top to bottom.

The raid came as a shock to Pavlick, as the vice squad’s targets typically focus on offenses such as prostitution and illegal gambling.

“We just have bands come and play, and people come and they chip in some money and we give it to the bands,” says Pavlick. “What about that is ‘vice’?”

The police told Pavlick they wanted to prevent a tragedy like the 2016 fire at Oakland art space The Ghost Ship, which resulted in the deaths of 36 people. Helmuth is a much smaller and different sort of space, but Pavlick was told he may face legal consequences for not having the proper permits for live music. And just like that, established and amateur bands have one less accessible place to experiment and get wild.

Only a handful of do-it-yourself (DIY) venues are still operating in San Diego, with Helmuth joining King’s Music and The Treehouse on the list of silenced venues. There are some sporadic under-the-radar shows happening throughout the city, but unlike bigger venues such as the Observatory North Park or The Casbah, people that run DIY venues are involved in every capacity (hence, the “do it yourself” moniker). DIY venues are organized in both permitted and non-permitted spaces such as homes, alleys and commercial buildings, and their addresses are often disseminated via word of mouth or direct message on social media.

These venues also play an important role in the music scene precisely because they cater to all-ages audiences and book younger bands that bigger venues would usually pass on because they don’t have enough of an audience draw. Furthermore, organizers throw shows in illegal spots out of necessity, simply because there aren’t enough options.

The all-ages aspect of DIY venues is particularly important, given that most venues in San Diego are bars. The Ché Café Collective is one of the city’s longest running DIY venues. Located on the UC San Diego campus and entirely volunteer-run, it primarily attracts an under-21 audience. A show on June 23 with Street Surfers, Sideyard and New Speak saw an influx of teenagers on the stage and in the audience, bouncing up and down to jangly surf-rock and wandering outside to peruse the handmade band merch.

“There’s tons of venues that have talent buyers and booking agents and production managers, but they’re only there for when they need to be,” says Danny Lyrela, a Ché Café Collective core member. “At the Ché, the people that book are the same people that are handling finances, that are handling sound and that are playing that night.”

Still, the Ché has certainly had its own challenges. UCSD’s University Centers Advisory Board cut its funding for repairs in 2014 and then served an eviction notice, citing that the space wasn’t up to code and lacked student interest. After years of negotiation, the Ché’s lease was renewed last year and reopened this June after undergoing repairs paid for by the university. Now that it’s back to a regular schedule of live music, it’s one of the few consistent DIY venues that’s able to continue putting on events in San Diego, at least for now.

A lot of musicians got their start playing shows at the Ché, including Justin Pearson of The Locust, Retox and Dead Cross. Pearson began putting on shows when he was 19 at his house in Golden Hill. Its residents briefly called it the “Avocado 500 Club,” and though they eventually got evicted, they celebrated its legacy with a final show featuring Blood Brothers and GoGoGo Airheart. House shows similar to those at Avocado 500 still happen, but some event organizers won’t advertise their addresses, which Pearson says might be an effort to avoid police interference.

“I could see why they wouldn’t want to let the cops know what’s going on,” says Pearson. “It could get nasty. That’s the worst outcome—the police beating and arresting people.”

Randy Randall, guitarist of noise-rock duo No Age and a longtime performer at L.A. space The Smell, says rising rents and repercussions from the Ghost Ship fire have made it more difficult for DIY spaces in California to flourish.

“After the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland... I feel like there was a lot of attention called to these kinds of unpermitted performance spaces by fire marshals and police. In some ways I understand—safety is obviously hugely important,” says Randall. “The more expensive rents are the harder it is to justify having a live performance space. They don’t normally make a lot of money.”

Although Helmuth’s future remains unclear, Pavlick hopes to eventually open another space. He imagines a more organized venue with art installations and maybe even involvement with youth groups. Affordability is still a challenge, however, and Pavlick notes that his rent at Helmuth was never raised.

Still, some local musicians have suggestions for how to improve things. Jakob McWhinney (Spooky Cigarette, New Me) says that while there are lots of bands that want to play and kids who want to watch them, there aren’t enough places that can host them. If established people in the music scene, especially those with resources, begin to work more closely with young music lovers, much like The Casbah or Soda Bar do with The Ché Café, it could help foster a more inclusive community.

“The older people in the scene have more infrastructure,” says McWhinney. “Working together is important to make sure that there are aspects of all of these events that appeal to people of all ages.”