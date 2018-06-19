FACS operate on instinct

× Expand Photo by Zoran Orlic From left: Brian Case, Alianna Kalaba, Noah Leger

There’s a thought experiment called the Ship of Theseus that’s often taught in philosophy classes, which concerns the nature of identity. It goes something like this: Over the course of a century, a ship’s parts have to be replaced piece by piece until eventually the entire ship is made up of new parts. Is it still the same ship once the parts are replaced? And if not, at which point did it become a different ship?

This is a question that comes to mind when discussing the nature of a band’s changing lineup. There are certain bands over the years that have seemingly changed lineups every time they released a new album, but kept the same name (Fleetwood Mac, Guided by Voices, The Fall). So when bassist Damon Carruesco decided to depart Chicago post-punk group Disappears in 2017 after playing with the band for a decade, the remaining three members were left with an important question: Is it still Disappears if one member leaves?

Ultimately, the remaining three members decided that this felt like a different band, even though they’d still be playing music together. So just one week after Carruesco departed, Brian Case, Jonathan van Herik and Noah Leger hit the reset button and formed FACS, with Alianna Kalaba replacing van Herik shortly thereafter.

“The rest of us decided we still wanted to play music together,” Case says. “So instead of doing what we were doing before, we thought it would be more exciting to start from zero. We just started rehearsing without any intention of playing and seeing what happens. We just kind of kept our schedule. We’d practice a couple times a week and we had these days locked out in our practice space with the people we share it with, and we just kept doing it to see what would happen.”

Where Disappears was a group that employed lots of psychedelic effects and dub-influenced atmosphere, FACS is darker, heavier and with a greater emphasis on repetition. Their debut album Negative Houses—which was one possible suggestion for the band’s name before they settled on FACS—features eight tracks of tense, cold and metallic art-punk that’s just as weird as anything Disappears released, but with more of a post-apocalyptic vibe.

At the outset of the band, there was no specific stylistic agenda, other than that they’d always finish an idea they started. Two songs in particular that Case points to as examples of this are “All Futures” and “Houses Breathing.” The former is spacious and melodic, less immediately ominous than some of the more bass-heavy tracks on the album, yet still eerie. The latter, however, is the longest song on the album, a slow-moving dirge that rides a constant groove before a saxophone finally cuts through the drone. And in both cases, the band wasn’t sure if they liked where each song was headed until they took the idea to its conclusion.

“We just had this idea: just finish the song,” Case says. “Even if it was something we don’t like or was going a way we didn’t think it would, and we could take a step back and see what was happening. So we were just letting the songs be what they were, and the songs came out a bit darker, like we thought they would.”

There’s also a physicality to FACS’ music that makes it seem ideal for live performances—a tension that has the potential to seem confrontational when heard in person. That’s neither coincidental nor accidental: These songs ultimately were shaped out of an extended period of playing them onstage. For nearly a year before recording Negative Houses, FACS made the conscious decision to play the songs live as much as possible. During this time, they continued to refine them while building up some muscle memory, ultimately reaching the point where they felt that the songs had been properly seasoned before they brought them into the studio. As a result, it led to a much more relaxed experience of making the record.

“It just feels better. It feels lived in,” Case says. “They’re more comfortable. We know the intricacies of them better. We had the chance to smooth out some things. We know how to get them to a certain place quicker in a certain way, as opposed to when you’re just still figuring them out.”

FACS play July 16 at Soda Bar

FACS is a band that thrives on gut feeling. While they’re not a band with any specific agenda, there’s an aesthetic cohesion to what they do that makes it wholly their own. And part of that is simply because they follow a certain ethos of doing what feels right, which is, in a sense, how the band began: It just felt right. As long as the music they make continues to resonate with them on that visceral level, then they’ll keep on making it.

“We try to come up with interesting ideas or concepts or patterns that we find interesting, things we feel are new but are rooted in what influenced us or made us want to play music,” Case says. “What we’re trying to do when we write music is interest ourselves.”