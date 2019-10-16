Finding Herself Through Music

× Expand Photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes Beabadoobee was born in the Philippines, but was raised in England.

The last thing Bea Kristi imagined was to hear from the subject of her new single, “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus.”

“I screamed,” said Kristi, who performs as Beabadoobee.

“Well, I internally screamed because I had a sore throat, but I screamed in my mind and now I’m seeing him tonight with his daughters. It’s going to be crazy.”

Kristi, 19, has seen massive success in her home country of England since she released her simple single “Coffee.” She’s now touring the United States as part of Clairo’s Immunity Tour, which comes to the House of Blues Downtown at 7 p.m. Friday, October 18. Kristi is excited to connect with her American fans as she explores her musical limits.

Kristi was born in the Philippines but moved to England when she was 3. Although she enjoys her culture’s music, she very early on developed a taste for rock and indie rock.

“I very much take inspiration form bands from the ’90s and good old grunge music like Pavement and the Moldy Peaches. I’m obsessed with them,” Kristi said. “I would never limit myself to one genre, but if I had to say a type of style I’d do, I would be very much be inspired by those artists.”

Kristi studied piano for seven years as a child, but also enjoyed writing lyrics that she would share at Friday Show and Tell. She didn’t pick up the guitar until she was 17 and that’s when things set into motion.

After teaching herself a few songs, she wrote “Coffee.” Quickly she realized she could make a career of this.

“When I made music, it was just me hanging out with my friend and then when people saw it and started noticing it, I thought, ‘Oh my God, maybe this is a thing,’ and I kind of concentrated on it a lot more.”

Her friend uploaded her music and next came the name. She settled on her private Instagram handle.

“It was my ‘Finsta’ name and that was my private Instagram name where I’d post memes on,” Kristi joked. “And I guess I’ll be called ‘Beabadoobee’ for the rest of my life.”

Kristi began performing at a small venue in Guilford, England, only a year ago. Now she’s crisscrossing the United States in a tour bus. It’s all a bit surreal.

“It’s so much more different from headliners in London because the band can do whatever we want because it’s our show,” Kristi says. “We just try to win everyone’s hearts wherever everyone is with our music, so we try to make everything sound as good as it could be.”

She’s excited about meeting her American fans, but she could hardly contain her joy about her meeting with Malkmus, who played with Pavement. She’s looked up to him for years.

“The way he sings and the way he plays the guitar, his melodies that he comes up with are insane,” she said. “Like ‘Spit on a Stranger,’ that song you just never expect that melody to come out and you’re like ‘holy crap.’ I just think he’s a genius.”

The single “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus” wasn’t necessarily inspired by him. The song, which will appear on her upcoming EP “Space Cadet,” stems from her journey of finding herself.

“When I wrote it, I was really angry because I was starting to accept who I was,” Kristi said. “Most people say I never really write happy songs, but I think it’s really uplifting to sing because it’s about me coming into terms of who I am and just being OK with that.”

Kristi’s identity problem began when she was enrolled in an all-girls Catholic school.

“When I was a teenager in secondary school, I never really fit in and I was pretty much left out,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, I had an amazing group of friends, but societal-wise it was really hard thing to do at an all-girls Catholic school. And it was really hard coming out and just trying to accept myself and I think music has helped me just become so much surer about who I am.”

Kristi just writes about what’s in her heart, although some of her lyrics have double meanings.

“I’m very honest in my lyrics. I just say it how it is,” Kristi said. “Most of my lyrics are coming straight from my head to my mouth. I don’t have a filter. With the help of my band, we’re making music that we love.

“I just want to continue to explore my limits and the music I make. I’m still trying to figure out who I am. Even though I am sure of who I am, I’m still trying to figure out who I am—just as much as everyone else.”

Clairo’s Immunity Tour w/Beabadoobee and Hello Yello, 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Avenue, downtown, $25-$50, houseofblues.com/sandiego