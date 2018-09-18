First Aid Kit start fresh

× Expand Photo by Neil Krug First Aid Kit

For over a year, Klara and Johanna Söderberg didn’t play any live shows, write any songs or even listen to any of their own music. The two sisters who comprise the Swedish band First Aid Kit had other priorities, which included moving into new apartments, studying Japanese at the University of Stockholm and doing laundry. In other words, they sought something that a nonstop schedule of being on the road or in recording studios couldn’t provide: a steady, normal life.

It’s easy to sympathize when looking at the Söderberg sisters’ lives over the past decade playing music together. When they began their career, they were just teenagers; Johanna was 17 and Klara was 15. And after their cover of Fleet Foxes’ “Tiger Mountain Peasant Song” began to earn them acclaim on indie music blogs in 2008, they found themselves busier than ever, releasing an album every two years starting with 2010’s The Big Black and the Blue. They eventually earned widespread acclaim in the U.S. and the UK for their albums The Lion’s Roar and Stay Gold, both produced by Mike Mogis of Bright Eyes. And though they were more successful than ever, they desperately needed a break. That is, in order to keep playing together, Johanna says, they needed to stop playing together—at least for a while.

“It was necessary for our survival as a band,” she says. “We were really exhausted, and a lot of people don’t understand the work that goes behind recording a new album and touring behind it for two years. The touring cycle is really long, so you need time to sort of unwind after that. So it takes longer to make records. And we had been touring since we quit school basically, almost nonstop. Very short breaks in between. And we really rushed Stay Gold, and we didn’t want to rush [fourth album] Ruins. If it took two years, it took two years, that’s fine. And that ended up being the case. It was great that we did that.”

Ruins, the first album to be released since First Aid Kit’s self-imposed sabbatical, is a mature effort featuring their signature vocal harmonies, which are as gorgeous as ever. Yet there’s an underlying rawness about it, a sound that sets it apart from their previous albums.

It’s also considerably sadder than their past records, its songs written as Klara was going through a heavy break-up. Leadoff track “Rebel Heart,” a Fleetwood Mac-style folk-rock song and one of the strongest songs on the album, finds the two sisters harmonizing, “I don’t know what it is that makes me run/That makes me wanna shatter all I’ve done.” The title track, a more hushed ballad driven by finger-picked acoustic guitar, takes stock of the rubble left behind: “All the things we built assured that they would last/ Standing amongst ticket stubs/ And written notes and photographs.” Yet while Johanna says that her own life was fairly uneventful while the album was being written, the cathartic power of the songs took on a new meaning shortly thereafter.

“Sad music makes you happier, and it makes you process your emotions,” she says. “And that’s why we do it. It’s a form of keeping a diary in a way. Packing your emotions into a song and then you can move on. It’s like therapy, but cheaper. For me it’s hard because I recently went through a breakup, and Ruins is also about a breakup, so in a way it’s difficult to sing about these things every night. So it goes both ways. It’s a form of catharsis, but it’s also made me feel sad. I don’t think we thought it would be hard to sing them, but you have to go back to that mindset.”

It probably comes as no surprise that their sisterly bond is part of what makes First Aid Kit’s musical chemistry unique. They’re close collaborators, and Johanna says that they often have similar instincts. In other words, they’re not, say, the Gallagher brothers. But in spite of how much the life of a professional music can wear on them, their ability to work so well together makes starting everything back up again that much easier.

“We have very similar musical inclinations,” she says. “We’ve never fought about the creative aspects of our career. It’s kind of strange, to be honest. I guess it’s a sister thing. We’re just on the same page. We’re a strange family. We get along really well. I think because we do what we do, it benefits us more than hinders us. We’re gifted that we can do this together. It’s a special sound. I’m thankful for it, honestly.”

Ruins isn’t a complete reinvention of First Aid Kit’s music, but rather an evolution. There’s a little more alt-country grit to these songs, some rich ’70s Laurel Canyon-style arrangements, and in general more of a grown-up vibe to everything that that they do. And that’s because they’ve literally grown up since the band started. Their tastes have changed, their objectives are different, and after spending some time apart to clear their heads, First Aid Kit are now more assured of their direction than ever.

First Aid Kit play Sept. 25 at Observatory North Park

“We want our music to sound more raw, and not so polished,” she says. “Stay Gold was so elegant, it had all these elaborate arrangements and we wanted to step back from that a little bit. We wanted it to sound more real. And I think it did—it’s more direct, and the songs reflect our personal experiences more.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in a box,” she continues. “We want to explore new things. We’ve just gotten started.”