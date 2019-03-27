Folk hero J.S. Ondara pursues American Dream in song and in life

× Expand Photo by Josh Cheuse J.S. Ondara

South by Southwest (SXSW) is a rite of passage for any aspiring musician. Every year, the famed music festival in Austin, Texas takes over most of the city with day parties, official showcases, promotional events and a Hieronymus Bosch-esque orgy of opportunity for up-and-coming artists.

One of those artists, Kenyan songwriter J.S. Ondara, is experiencing SXSW for the first time. Joined by his management team, Ondara trudges across the city in his tailored suits, acoustic guitar in hand. He performs at showcases, does radio appearances and plays promo events. All in all, he plays a total of nine shows in one week in support of his new album, Tales of America.

When I get on the phone with Ondara on the last day of the festival, the 26-year-old musician finally has a peaceful place to rest at an Airbnb on the outskirts of town. At one point, I ask him about how he takes care of his voice, an angelic tenor that resembles David Gray or Tracy Chapman.

“I probably should. I feel like I’m a bit careless with my voice,” says Ondara, laughing, but with a hint of exhaustion in his voice. “I drink tea every day, mostly because I love tea. It’s just a tradition for me… Now that you mention it, I should start thinking about it.”

Any moments of respite don’t last long. As we speak, Ondara’s manager is busy lining up other interviews. In a couple days, the singer will be hitting the road again for a month-long U.S. tour. Ondara says he’s feeling lots of emotions about this crazy musical journey, saying at one point that he is “excited and nervous at the same time. Curious and anxious where things are going to go.”

But for Ondara, all of this is something of a dream realized. He grew up in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi obsessing over classic American and UK songwriters like Bob Dylan, Jeff Buckley and Thom Yorke. He arrived to the U.S. six years ago and on Tales of America, his debut, he brings his own perspective to the rootsy sounds of the American heartland. The album’s 11 songs are bittersweet odes to missed connections, gnawing disappointments and spiritual epiphanies. Stripped-down, acoustic arrangements offer the perfect backdrop for Ondara’s stunning voice, his Kenyan accent showing through in small turns of phrase as he embraces Dylan-esque plaints and gospel song forms.

“I was a bit of a weirdo because I loved all this stuff that was different from what anyone around me liked,” Ondara says, referring to his growing up in Nairobi where he’d often lock himself in his room trying to imitate his favorite folk singers. “That [music] was just like a spaceship for me that took me to another universe, where people were different and sounded different. I became really drawn to that music and this world, this Western world, from a young age.”

Tales of America has received lots of positive attention since coming out in February, and it’s easy to see why: Here’s an immigrant who actually has something good to say about America, at a time when the news cycle is perpetually inundated with bad news especially on the topic of immigration.

“The American dream is such a universal idea,” Ondara says, explaining that Kenyans back home think of the United States as a beacon for economic opportunity and personal freedom. “You can live in a society and be absolutely free, do whatever you want, say whatever you want, make a living doing things you don’t actually detest.”

“We just have to be careful not to ruin this reputation,” he adds later.

Still, Tales of America isn’t a naive statement of pro-America positivity. Really it’s a portrait of a life in transit, where every win comes with a loss, even when he’s arrived at the place he wants to be. Within this, Ondara makes peace with his regrets over the glimmering guitars on songs like “Saying Goodbye.” Later, on the eulogistic, a cappella “Turkish Bandana,” he sends dreamy ideals crashing down in the face of a tough reality: “She said there was milk / Well she said there was honey / Instead there was bills / And not enough money.”

“All these confusing feelings, all these different perspectives of the idea of the ‘American dream’ from outside [the United States], and how that relates to the American experience once you’re a resident in America—all those complicated emotions are what I’m really trying to deal with on this record,” Ondara explains.

He was able to finally move to the States after receiving a U.S. green card in 2013 through a federal lottery program: He was one of millions of applicants from across the globe who enter their information onto a State Department website every year, and then wait for what he calls the “absolute chance” their name is picked.

Some of his peers have thought it a bit strange that he’d use this opportunity to pursue his dreams of traveling the world as a folk singer and storyteller. He even chose to move to Bob Dylan’s home state of Minnesota. But Ondara is hardly in the mood to gloat now that those dreams are coming true. In Austin, with SXSW done and a new tour gearing up, he’s maintaining a humble mindset. The main thing he wants now is for people to hear his music. Everything else is just icing on the cake.

“As far as my metric for success is concerned, yeah, I made the record already. I already did it,” Ondara says. “I’ve wanted to make this record for the longest time, really. It’s quite surreal to see it’s actually a thing that exists in the world outside of my brain.”