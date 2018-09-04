Foxing's bloody hymnal

× Expand Photo by Hayden Molinarolo From left: Ricky Sampson, Conor Murphy, Eric Hudson and Jonathan Hellwig

In 2015, an intern from CNN discovered a video that was meant to be broadcast in the event of the end of the world. The clip was archived in the network’s system under the title TURNER DOOMSDAY VIDEO and is only a minute long, depicting a brass band performing the hymn “Nearer My God To Thee.” On the surface, the clip is short and devoid of context, but with the knowledge of what it was made for makes it a strangely morbid thing to watch. And that hymn has a lot to do with it.

“Nearer My God to Thee” was also reportedly the last thing the musicians aboard the Titanic played before it sank, and it has been played at the funerals of former U.S. Presidents. It’s a song that’s inextricably tied to death, which is immediately why St. Louis indie rock group Foxing thought of it when it came to naming their apocalyptic-themed third album, Nearer My God.

“‘Nearer My God to Thee,’ historically...has such disastrous context,” says vocalist Conor Murphy. “I grew up Catholic, and I am a very ex-Christian now. But those are my childhood horror stories. To me, they’re how people think about Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Fiction or nonfiction—whether you are a Christian scientist or believe the bible is history, or even just looking at it as a piece of literature—it’s fucking frightening. There’s a lot of scary shit in there.”

The existential terror of staring headfirst into an oncoming apocalypse permeates the 12 tracks on Nearer My God. Murphy, guitarists Eric Hudson and Ricky Sampson, and drummer Jonathan Hellwig crafted at once their prettiest and most ambitious album to date, as well as their darkest. Aided by producer Chris Walla, formerly of Death Cab for Cutie, the band build up their own art-rock symphony on the deck of a metaphorical Titanic, scoring their own internalized panic as the threats of climate change, global tensions and homegrown fascism escalate.

The sound of panic can be heard in the tense, fast-moving rhythms of “Gameshark,” wherein Murphy describes the futility of preparing for the end: “It’s like a seat belt/Against a hurricane/You’re in first class/Against a tail spin.” In the gorgeously dreamy “Crown Candy,” Murphy works through the thought process of believing in God for the sake of hedging his bets, while on the stunning, sprawling “Five Cups,” he repeats the phrase, “I want to drive with my eyes closed.” There aren’t any solutions to be found here, just solace for listeners who might be going through a similar state of panic.

“We’re right here at the beginning of the apocalypse and we’re making it worse,” Murphy says, though he doesn’t let himself off the hook. “And we are admittedly just as big of a problem as anyone else. But rather than offering solutions that we don’t have, the goal for us was to reflect the anxieties of being out of control and watching all of this happen. Just being a bystander during the apocalypse. Because that’s what we are. With (Radiohead’s) Hail to the Thief or even something like Creedence Clearwater Revival, one of the nicest things about those records isn’t that they say ‘here’s what we should do,’ it’s ‘here’s how I feel,’ and it makes me feel like it’s not just me that’s going crazy.”

The sense of panic on Nearer My God also comes from a more personal place, however. By Murphy’s own admission, the band almost broke up before they started working on the album, and he’s candid about what band members have had to sacrifice to make their careers work. On the title track, for instance, Murphy sings of, “Unfollowing my dead friends,” referencing the loved ones who have died while he was on tour. These are the types of events that make him question what he does. The band’s response to asking these questions was to put even more energy into what they do. If they’re going to do it, they’re going to give it everything they have.

“We’ve gone through a lot of shit,” he says. “We’ve done a lot of sacrificing for the band. We’ve all had relationships end. Missed funerals and weddings. There’s all this stuff we’re missing, and it’s a constant thing where you’re asking yourself, ‘am I just being greedy, trying to live out this weird childhood dream that I don’t even feel like I’m accomplishing? Am I doing any fucking good to anyone other than myself?’

Foxing plays Sept. 16 at The Casbah

“But this record is a complete turning point for me and I think the rest of the band, where I thought, ‘you know what? This is important,’” he adds. “We’re not changing somebody’s life, but we’re doing what we truly love, and we’re proud of our career. I feel honored to be part of something with the other people in this band.”

To a degree, Nearer My God is a litany of fears, but it’s something the band spent several years on and pushed themselves to play and sound better than they ever have. Still, this leads to another fear that Murphy’s had for a while: that people might not like it.

“We were really worried about it,” he says. “The scary thing wasn’t how people would react based on it being good or not. We loved making this so much, and we were so proud of what we had when it was over, that I think the scariest thing was thinking that what we like is something that other people don’t like. And that something we’re proud of is something nobody could connect with. The fear is that maybe we were making something that was only for us. But it’s given us a lot of confidence going forward to keep making songs that we like. And hopefully, people will follow us there.”