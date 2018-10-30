Goblin and the sounds of witchcraft

× Expand Image courtesy of Action! PR From left: Giovanni, Cecilia Nappo, Bruno Previtali and Claudio Simonetti

"What do witches do?” asks Suzy Bannion (Jessica Harper), the lead in Dario Argento’s 1977 horror film, Suspiria. The young dancer asks this of a scholar, who warns her that witches are “malefic, negative and destructive.”

It’s been over 40 years since Argento made Suspiria. Before Suspiria, the director spent years perfecting the art of giallo, an impressionistic, atmospheric form of thriller or slasher film, often (though not always) following an archetypical, faceless serial killer who pursues (of course) beautiful women. Suspiria upends and enriches the genre with the use of witches and the supernatural.

“For the first time, Dario had the witches instead of a serial killer,” composer Claudio Simonetti tells CityBeat. “There’s no serial killer. In Suspiria there’s a kind of magic.”

Notably, that magic is female-centric. Also notably, the film has become a seminal work of modern horror. That seminality has a lot to do with the film’s music, which was scored by Goblin, an Italian prog rock band hand-picked for the job by Argento. The band and the director had previously teamed up for Deep Red in 1975, which was wildly successful. According to Simonetti, the band’s primary songwriter and keyboardist, they sold more than four million copies of the Deep Red soundtrack. This led to working with Argento two years later on Suspiria, a vivid and gory film about a dance academy with a supernatural dark side.

“In Suspiria we read the script of the film, and we tried to record something musically. Dario used that music during the shooting of the film, to help the actors,” Simonetti says, adding that Argento opted to blast the early drafts of the score on set to increase tension, as the dialogue would later be recorded in studio. “But when we saw the film, we decided to cancel everything and start again and write the new music.”

That tension, however, stuck around. The resulting score is an iconic building block of the film’s notorious terror, arguably as significant as the film itself. Goblin’s main Suspiria theme, a sweet, lilting arpeggio melody looping just 14 notes, practically twinkles like a Baroque harpsichord and is punctuated by jarring strums of a Greek bouzouki. It sounds more like a lullaby than a horror soundtrack, especially one that accompanies the destruction of such malefic witches. Simonetti used the beauty of this main theme to evoke witchcraft and supernatural darkness by adding his own vocals, the breathy noise that’s somewhere between a gasp and a moan. These elements, Simonetti muses, is why it scares us.

“This makes this strange kind of voice coming from nothing. Maybe it’s a witch voice,” Simonetti says. “Sometimes the contrast works. You have sweet music during the violence on the screen, and this can scare you more than violent music.”

Goblin also created much of the audio effects themselves, using instruments and whatever they could do “in front of a microphone,” rather than having audio effects created by a separate department.

“When we recorded the soundtrack, Dario Argento asked us to write the music to always feel that the witches are there,” Simonetti says. “Even if they’re not on the screen, he wanted to create an underlying sense of magic during the entire score, almost inescapable.”

That’s not to say that the soundtrack is relentless. Argento and Goblin mastered the use of silence in their early work together on Deep Red, which includes a whopping 32 minutes without music.

“The silence sometimes scares you more than the music,” Simonetti says. “Silence is a kind of music.”

After an extended silence in film, Simonetti says, “when the music arrives, it scares you more.” In one of the most terrifying scenes in Suspiria, Sara (Stefania Casini), searches the academy for signs of witches. Much of the scene occurs without music and involves following Sara around complicated, blood-red hallways as she’s pursued by something unseen. As the scene climaxes (fans will know this scene as “the wire scene”), the main musical theme jarringly drops.

It’s impossible to talk about Dario Argento and Goblin without also talking about the Suspiria remake. Luca Guadagnino’s new film opens this week and the score, this time, is by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke.

“I’m very curious because I don’t know anything about this film,” Simonetti says. “I see Luca Guadagnino on TV in Italy, and he tells why he did the film: because he was a big fan of this film since he was a kid. His dream was to do the remake.”

In addition to the historical significance of Argento’s film, Goblin’s soundtrack felt pioneering at the time. While Simonetti acknowledges how anchored to the 1970s the soundtrack is, he says it’s more “time capsule” than dated, regardless of its innovation.

“Even now when I listen,” Simonetti says, “I say, ‘Wow, we were very… in the future.’ Futuristic music. It feels modern.”

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin

“If I had to write the soundtrack for Dario Argento’s film now, for sure I never will do it like I did before, because the mood has changed,” Simonetti adds. “The time has changed. Music has changed. So I think the best thing is that the music was composed in that time, in that period.”

In addition to recently reissuing the soundtrack in celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary, Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin is touring the U.S. and playing the score during screenings of Argento’s Suspiria. Simonetti likens the experience to early 20th century film, when the only sound available was that performed live in cinemas.

“Suspiria was perfect,” Simonetti says of the way the sound, the visual and the narrative work together. “Perfect with scenes, perfect photography, the story and the music. Everything was perfect in Suspiria. That’s why the film was, how do you say… immortal.”