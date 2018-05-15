Here Lies Man bridges Afrobeat with heavy psychedelic rock

× Expand Reza Bahrami Here Lies Man

For nearly a dozen years, Here Lies Man existed only as a concept. In the mid-’00s, Marcos Garcia (aka Chico Mann) had been playing guitar with Brooklyn-based Afrobeat collective Antibalas, a group that rose to prominence by updating the rhythmic, political funk of Nigerian legend Fela Kuti. Yet between takes in a lengthy studio recording session, Garcia was struck by the idea of translating Afrobeat sounds into more of a heavy rock ‘n’ roll context.

However, the demands of his full-time gig kept him from doing anything about it for more than a decade. It wasn’t until 2016 when Garcia moved to Los Angeles that he got the opportunity to transform Here Lies Man into a fully-fledged band, and released their self-titled debut album in 2017.

“I had the light bulb moment in 2005,” Garcia says. “I was recording an album with Antibalas in Chicago. And I don’t remember at what point the light bulb went off. I was in the studio, and there were not too many distractions happening. We didn’t have smartphones, and... when there’s not a lot of distractions, you just are kind of free to enter into this world. That’s kind of how I see the whole thing. It’s a whole musical landscape. It’s a whole musical universe. And as soon as I start arriving at one point, or summit, or valley, I see this other feature and I go off and get fully immersed in the world of it.”

× <a href="http://hereliesman.bandcamp.com/album/you-will-know-nothing-2">You Will Know Nothing by Here Lies Man</a>

Once Here Lies Man took shape, the band built up momentum quickly. Just one year after the release of their debut album, they’re already getting ready to release the follow-up, You Will Know Nothing, in June via Riding Easy Records. Throughout the album’s 11 tracks, Garcia and company (keyboardist Will Rast, drummer Geoff Mann, bassist JP Maramba and percussionist Rich Pantafind) find a fluid cohesion between the African inspirations in Garcia’s past work, but with a heavier emphasis on rock textures. “Summon Fire” balances heavy psychedelic guitar riffs with ethereal keyboard melodies, and “Hell (Wooly Tail)” has a creeping groove with dense fuzz and woozy effects. There are even occasional moments of space and openness, such as on “Voices at the Window” in which Garcia’s guitar plays a more subdued role against a wash of atmospheric organ.

Because of the time spent sitting on the project, Garcia felt a sense of urgency in throwing himself fully into Here Lies Man, and there’s even more material they’ve recorded that hasn’t yet been released. For Garcia, the band is a culmination of a lifetime spent playing music and learning how to build a bridge between two disparate sounds that he loves.

“When I was a kid, I grew up loving rock ‘n’ roll,” he says. “And when I fell in love with Afrobeat, that was a revelation. I found my musical voice through that style of music mostly because it incorporates so many other styles. It has its own vocabulary. It is its own universe as well. Being able to speak the language of Afrobeat, but with this rock inflection, for me is like a perfectly natural reflection of who I am as an artist.”

Considering how eclectic Garcia’s tastes are, it would seem only natural that he’s also a record collector. But while Here Lies Man’s music certainly encompasses a wide range of stylistic approaches, it’s a result of a firsthand education in playing music rather than listening to it. In fact, Garcia is an entirely different kind of collector.

“I get asked to do DJ gigs, and I’m like, ‘I think you got the wrong person,’” he says. “I’m not a record collector. My DJ friends who are diggers, they’re like archaeologists and custodians of this vast pool of recorded music knowledge. I’m still learning every day. I never collected vinyl. I don’t collect music. I collect amps, guitars, keyboards, pedals. I’m a gearhead.”

To hear Garcia discuss his own music, he seems to think about it in more than just musical terms. He describes each Here Lies Man album as being like “scenes in an imaginary movie,” and on some level, there is a sense that it’s like a fuzzy, funky score to a film. It does require a bit of imagination to hear it that way, however, since it’s a very specific vision he’s pursuing.

Not that it matters to Here Lies Man how people perceive their music. They acknowledge it’s probably not for everyone, and that listeners will come away from it with different reactions. Given the amount of time that Garcia has spent planning and mapping out the project, he says he’ll be happy as long as it affects people on some level, positively or negatively.

Here Lies Man plays May 22 at Soda Bar

“The worst insult to me, personally, is that it would be background music,” he says. “It’s designed to have an emotional and sonic impact, and that’s really the most that I can hope for. When we did the first record, I didn’t care if people loved it or hated it. I just wanted them to feel it. That to me is the highest that I will have achieved my aim. I obviously don’t want people to be repelled by it. But if it happens, that’s fine. I just want people to feel something.”