Ho99o9's hip-hop is intense, aggressive and strange

The first experience that any listener or audience member has with New Jersey noise-rap duo Ho99o9 is likely to be an unsettling, even alienating one. There’s a video of the beginning of the band’s set, shot at Warped Tour 2015, which displays their abrasive, fucked-up presence perfectly. It opens with a dimly lit shot of group member theOGM, dressed in a wedding gown,

triggering a series of strange, clipped sound effects from a keyboard. Then, in crawls Eaddy, literally on his hands and knees, his face wrapped in gauze like a mummy. As the group’s introductory track takes off, Eaddy simply grunts and groans into the mic, taking his agonizing time before even uttering a real word.

The first comment under the video: “Poor 12-year-old scene kids gonna be terrified.” It’s hard not to imagine suburban tweens not knowing how to process this scene. And this is well before the audience turns the show into a mosh pit from hell (which caused a venue in Austin to shut down one show at SXSW). It quickly turns into something that feels a lot more like a punk show. The tempo picks up, the music grows more ferocious, and the beats take on an almost skate-punk pace. Ho99o9 (pronounced “horror”) always keeps their audiences guessing. More importantly, the band says in a phone interview from Berlin, they want to leave some kind of an impact.

“As musicians and entertainers, we want to put on the best show possible for fans and people to experience,” says Eaddy. “I know, myself, as a fan and a person who loves music and seeing music live, that I want to go to a show, and I want my mind to be blown. I want to be

able to go back to friends, family strangers and say ‘yo, you gotta see this band live. They’re incredible!’ We put our heart soul and blood and sweat into what we do.”

Ho99o9’s debut album, United States of Horror, doesn’t feature the zombie-like movements, wedding gowns, balaclavas, fake blood or occasional nudity of the group’s performances, but it is intended to capture the group’s live show in an audio format. It’s a loud, noisy, seething blend of Bad Brains and Busta Rhymes, DMX and Death Grips. The leadoff track, “War Is Hell,” buzzes with some of the nastiest production ever heard on a hip-hop record, while “Street Power” transitions seamlessly between ominous hardcore rap and a Black Flag-like punk beatdown.

Ho99o9 is far from the first group to blend hip-hop with more abrasive and aggressive musical styles, but theirs is particularly destructive. The group says it’s created more challenges for them career-wise, since they’re reluctant to commit to any one narrow musical path.

“Just because we come from an urban community and listen to rap doesn’t mean we have to make rap a certain way,” says theOGM. “If we make rap any other way, we’re weirdos or outsiders, because we listen to hardcore shit and metal. We love all kinds of music; we love rap, we love hardcore, we love industrial, we love laid-back Motown vibes. Who’s to say what I can make and when I can make it?”

On some level, Ho99o9 does deal heavily in shock value—it’s right there in the name. But to focus too much on that aspect of the group’s presentation is to overlook the socio-political elements in their music and visual presence. “Street Power,” for instance, is an anarchic anti-elite anthem that finds the duo declaring, “kill the rich!” And a recent series of videos delves further into social commentary. Their clip for “City Rejects” features a video game in which police kill black men, while “United States of Horror” features footage of Klan and Nazi rallies not so subtly right next to an American flag. Ho99o9 doesn’t shy away from tackling issues such as racism or police brutality, even though they don’t claim to know what the solution is.

“That stuff’s been going on forever,” says theOGM. “We don’t have the answers as far as change goes. But we do know it’s happening, and we’ll continue to document it as it happens.”

There’s nothing conventional about what Ho99o9 does, and even if audiences get used to what they’re doing now, they could just as easily make their next album sound entirely different. For Eaddy and theOGM, artistic freedom and independence are crucial, especially because they remember growing up in environments where their peers might not have approved of these kinds of artistic choices.

“Growing up...we came from these communities that were predominantly black, many of whom were in gangs or selling drugs or very poor,” says Eaddy. “And I used to watch TV, and I would watch this show on The Box—it was a music channel—and I was into rap. But these videos would come on, from like System of a Down, and I would watch and think ‘this is cool,’ but I didn’t think I could go back and tell my friends about it.”

“There’s so much more out there,” adds theOGM. “You just have to open up your eyes.”