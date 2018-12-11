Holiday songs for people who don’t like holiday songs

Let’s face it, most holiday songs are trash. And while we’re sure many people look forward to hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You” for the billionth time, we’d like to think our readers are a little more discerning. That’s why we compiled this list of holiday-friendly songs that are a little more indie and a little more underground. And while not all of them are family-friendly (uh, don’t play GWAR’s “Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend” and expect grandma to sing along) or even uplifting, they are a nice alternative to the usual noise. Bonus: we’ve compiled all of them on one handy Spotify playlist.

×

Few bands take advantage of the fact that “Santa” is an anagram of “Satan.” The infamous metalhead parody group Spinal Tap remedies this glaring omission on the ode to absurdity, “Christmas with the Devil,” taking Christmas to eleven.

All I want for Christmas is for Freddy Mercury to live again. But since reincarnation seems to be Jesus’ exclusive bag, I’ll have to make do with Queen’s “Thank God It’s Christmas,” a holiday-centric croon from the one true rock god.

With lyrics like “the breeze, from the graveyard keeps murmuring death,” I wouldn’t call Glasvegas’ “A Snowflake Fell (and It Felt Like a Kiss)” a cheerful song, but it’s poetic, eerie and ideal for sipping whiskey at dusk.

—Beth Demmon

There’s nothing better than listening to a sad Christmas song and Jose Alfredo Jimenez’s “Amarga Navidad” (“Bitter Christmas”) is one of the best. Alfredo Jimenez is a classic Mexican ranchera singer and “Amarga Navidad” is about a failed romance that he’d rather end in December so he won’t start the year with a broken heart.

Of course, I also enjoy a little pick me up and Otis Redding’s “Merry Christmas Baby” is a great alternative to the songs that are on repeat this time of year.

“Snowman” by Sia was just released last year and this sad yet beautiful melody seemed to be overlooked. Something about a love song dedicated to a snowman just makes my heart happy.

—Andrea Lopez-Villafaña

Everyone’s favorite interplanetary warrior metal band haven’t let the Christmas music genre escape them. GWAR’s “Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend” is a raunchy, grimy jam that chronicles pole-spinning and crotch-rubbing in a strip club on the night before Jesus’ birth.

The ’90s Florida hip-hop trio Quad City DJs are best known for hits like “C’mon N’ Ride It (The Train),” but they jumped into the holiday space in 1996 with the single “What You Want for Christmas.” Featuring 69 Boyz and K-Nock, it’s a festive example of the Miami Bass sound.

“Just Like Christmas” by Minnesota indie rock band Low, starts off begrudgingly, with sleigh bells countering the assertion that just because there’s snow, it doesn’t mean it’s Christmas. Eventually, both the sound and the sentiment align, giving into the childlike joy that’s hard to escape.

—Jackie Bryant

Once December rolls around, I feel guilty for wanting to skip out on every festive event with people I really do love. There isn’t a better song to describe these feelings than Phoebe Bridgers’ “Christmas Song,” which has backing vocals from Jackson Browne. It reminds me that I’m not alone in trying to keep it together at the Christmas dinner table.

On a lighter note, The Bird and The Bee’s “Carol of the Bells” has been a favorite of mine. It’s soft, wobbly, and in a minor key that delights.

For good measure, I have to throw in a Christmas movie track. In Edward Scissorhands, Kim thinks she sees snow falling outside of her window, but it’s Edward sculpting an ice angel in her yard. “Ice Dance” by Danny Elfman sets it as one of my all-time fave dreamy goth scenes.

—Carolyn Ramos

I get super bummed out every year after Halloween as we head into the far inferior other holiday. Apropos of that, all my favorite holiday songs are on sad side. Tom Waits’ “Christmas Card from a Hooker in Minneapolis” is sad, but the overall message is that things are looking up for that sex worker. It’s a reminder that if she can find happiness, we all can.

Jimmy Eat World’s “12.23.95” is the sonic equivalent of snow falling on your heart. There are basically three lines, two of which are apologies and the third is “Merry Christmas, baby.” Chef kiss.

Lawrence Arms’ “100 Resolutions” is a loud, fast song about the new year, but it’s sad nonetheless. It’s about wanting to change, but the sadness in the chorus feels like a broken promise we all repeat every year.

—Ryan Bradford

The poor children in The Kinks’ “Father Christmas” don’t want toys! They demand jobs for their fathers to the beat of guitars and jingling bells. Don’t dismiss the lyrics of this powerful social critique, or it may end up sounding like another boring Christmas song.

In The Ramones’ “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight),” there’s the sweet realization that Christmas is not the time to pick a fight, and it certainly “ain’t the time for breaking each other’s heart.” Sometimes it’s the little things.

The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York” is the timeless tale of an Irish immigrant and a prostitute alone in New York City on Christmas Eve. And yet, it never fails to scrape the rust off my heart. Remember that when everything is lost. Lingering memories, as crappy as they may be, can be enough to keep you alive.

—Ombretta Di Dio

I do not have an ounce of nostalgia when it comes to holidays or the music that comes with it. However, there are some jams I’d happily throw on if I had guests over, and Electric Jungle’s “Funky Funky Christmas” is definitely one of those songs. With a slapping bass line and a funk groove, it’s the type of song that might get a Soul Train dance line started in the living room.

Conversely, Prince’s “Another Lonely Christmas” is the type of song that’s best listened to alone after all the guests have left and you’re feeling nostalgic about a lost love. A Purple Rain-era B-side, Prince reflects on a lover who has passed away while sipping on banana daiquiris ‘til he’s blind. It’s honestly one of the most heartbreaking songs in his extensive catalogue.

Morphine’s “Sexy Christmas Baby Mine” is also a heartbreaker, but luckily the sexiness outshines the sadness. Mark Sandman’s seductive vocals over a silky saxophone is a recipe for some fireside canoodling. This is the stuff of Christmas-time baby-making or, at the least, a drunken makeout session under the mistletoe.

—Seth Combs