Practice makes perfect for Hop Along

When Philadelphia’s Hop Along started, it didn’t sound anything like the indie rock band that earned widespread acclaim for their 2015 album Painted Shut. Rather it was a solo project of singer/songwriter Frances Quinlan, whose 2005 debut album Freshman Year comprised a series of giddy, upbeat, acoustic lo-fi tracks that occasionally featured other instrumentation such as melodica or glockenspiel. It’s a fun, cute record but one that, more than a decade later, feels like an outlier. So when Quinlan invited her brother Mark to join the project on drums in 2008, that’s when Hop Along became a proper band.

As a quartet that also includes bassist Tyler Long and guitarist Joe Reinhart, Hop Along has evolved into a group who emphasizes a sophisticated kind of songwriting. It’s still fun, but instead of scratchy guitar strums and glockenspiels, the band creates a sound that balances a heavy emotional weight with melodic nuances and unpredictable musical directions. Mark says that, from the beginning, this unconventional songwriting approach was a big part of Frances’ vision for the band, which meant having to train himself to become the kind of musician who can pull it off.

“I definitely understood immediately that it was going to be a learning experience and one that had a lot of growth,” he says. “What she wanted wasn’t something that I was used to providing. I could do it, but I knew it was going to take time.

“It started as something completely different,” he adds. “At first I didn’t have a very good grasp of dynamics, and I think Frances and the band have given me the ability to actually play all the voices on the drum kit rather than just pound on them.”

Hop Along’s new album, Bark Your Head Off, Dog, is representative of the kind of growth the band has gone through over the past decade. Its songs are dynamic and intricate, revealing new subtleties with each listen. It’s far from a straightforward three-chord rock record, and if the band’s members sound even more proficient this time around, it’s because they have to be to a degree. This is a more progressive form of indie rock, albeit one that doesn’t sacrifice accessibility.

“Somewhere a Judge” maintains a groove while building up layers of instrumentation and gorgeous effects, while the leadoff track “How Simple” transitions from an emotionally charged verse into an unexpectedly danceable chorus, complete with some infectious disco beats. And the sprawling “Look of Love” goes on an epic musical journey from a fuzzy, lo-fi folk sound into a more lushly produced dream-pop ballad and eventually a climactic finish. There aren’t a lot of songs on the album, but what is there took hard work to mold into the shape it finally took. In fact, Mark says the band probably threw out more ideas than they kept.

“We scrapped a lot of things in making this record,” he says. “There’d be points where we really started to go somewhere with it and then one or two people would get really attached, and then it just wouldn’t work out. That’s kind of the name of the game. You just work on something until it’s a song and not a bunch of parts jammed together. It can be a little heartbreaking, but it’s also a learning process.”

When asked if the band is made up of perfectionists, Mark says that’s not the case with most of them, but notes that his sister might be the exception.

“You know, I think Frances is to a degree,” he says. “But it’s hard to be a perfectionist when you’re defined by your limitations. And I know my limitations pretty well. I’m far from perfect but I’m always trying to do my best, and once I’ve done my best I know what that feels and sounds like. So it’s a lot of practicing on my own and getting what I can do to the peak, so that when we go into the studio I can lay it down. You’re always getting better—10,000 hours [will make you a virtuoso] or whatever, so we keep playing the songs over and over again, and six months goes by and I go ‘I should have played this way on the record now that I know the song so intimately.’ It’s always transforming, and you have to know it’s not going to be perfect, and it’s where you are in that moment. And you have to be OK with that.”

Hop Along doesn’t have a massive catalog, and they’re not the sort of band to rush anything. It shows in the music they release, which continuously grows more elaborate with each new album. Mark says their quality-over-quantity approach has not only made them better musicians, but also makes them more confident about their songwriting and ability to communicate with each other. As far as the band has come since Freshman Year, there’s always a higher goal to reach.

“I think we’re personally a little more confident in our ability to paint the picture that we were imagining,” he says. “It’s difficult when you have this idea in your head and you have to start turning it into something real. A lot of the time it ends up morphing or taking the direction that you didn’t perceive, but we’ve been able to realize more of our vision on this record than we’ve ever been able to.”