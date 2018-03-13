Hot Snakes return with a new noise

× Expand Photo by Arlene Ibarra From left: Rick Froberg, Jason Kourkounis, Gar Wood and John Reis

It’s hard to recall a night when The Casbah felt as packed, steamy and sweaty as when Hot Snakes take the stage on a recent balmy evening. Condensation collects on mirrors, and barbacks cautiously inch upstream through a sea of bodies. It feels like a joyous, if not humid, punk rock family reunion, and in some ways it is: This is the kickoff of Hot Snakes’ tour in support of Jericho Sirens, their first album in 14 years.

It’s taken six years for the members of the veteran San Diego punk band to go from sharing the same stage to turning that kinetic energy into new music. Released this week via Sub Pop, Jericho Sirens was written and recorded throughout 2017 in a handful of sessions in both Philadelphia and at San Diego’s Singing Serpent Studios. They’d been performing festival and club shows for more than half a decade at that point, following a seven-year hiatus in which the band’s members worked on other concerns both musical (Night Marchers, Obits) and personal (fatherhood). But in order to keep the energy and excitement of the band alive, it was important that they had something concrete to show for it.

“It was a conversation that continued for six years until we were at the same place, at the same time,” says guitarist John Reis. “Not necessarily physically the same place, more mentally. Like, if this is going to happen, it should happen now.”

Jericho Sirens sounds like Hot Snakes, but just a bit noisier, more manic and intense. The group’s always been loud and abrasive, which is defined by the clash of Rick Froberg’s frantic vocals, Reis’ guitar scrape, Gar Wood’s melodic basslines and (depending on the album) Jason Kourkounis’ or Mario Rubalcaba’s bruising drum beats. All the characteristic elements are still there, just dialed up a few notches like on the densely layered assault of “Psychoactive” or the minute-long primal scream, “Why Don’t It Sink In?” They all reflect an aggressive sound that Reis describes as “perfecting the downstroke and using it as a means to enslave and decapitate.”

×

In fact, at times Jericho Sirens sounds a little bit like another local band: Drive Like Jehu, which also features Reis and Froberg. In fact, that band’s reunion in 2014 helped build up the motivation to finish a new Hot Snakes record. In turn, Jehu’s abrasive, intricate style subliminally influenced the new Snakes songs.

“I think it totally [influenced the record],” Froberg says of playing again with Jehu. “There’s no way it wouldn’t. When we were doing that, it was weird, because...this band broke up in 1994, and we’re playing again and I’m not 23 anymore. We had to make adjustments to feel comfortable with it, and in doing so, we wanted to build things out from it. I think it’s sneaking in there for sure.”

One crucial element of making a new Hot Snakes record was enlisting everyone who played on their first three: Reis, Froberg and Wood, as well as Kourkounis (who played on 2000’s Automatic Midnight and 2002’s Suicide Invoice) and Rubalcaba (drums on 2004’s Audit in Progress). They never play with two drummers at once—this is Hot Snakes, not the Allman Brothers—but if anyone was involved the first time, they most definitely took part for these recordings.

“That’s the sound of the band,” Reis says. “You can replace a piece and maybe it doesn’t affect it that much to one listener, but to another listener, you might be replacing the thing they really liked about the band. We’ve always had gang mentality because you get in the van, you hit the road and there is a part of you that feels like it’s us against the world. I’m playing with my best friends. I’m a firm believer in the concept of bands. I like to hear bands. And I still get inspired by hearing a really great band.”

During the recording of Jericho Sirens, however, Reis was hit with a harsh setback. His guitar was stolen from inside of his car. Yet in just one week, thanks to the efforts of friends and peers spreading the word on social media and tracking down the gold Gibson Les Paul on an app called OfferUp, he ended up getting it back. But losing something dear to him, even if only for a few days, ended up resulting in a change of attitude and method going forward.

“Guitars and amps, it’s just stuff,” Reis says. “My sound is in my head and my fingers. It’s not in a guitar. It’s not in a pedal. It’s just me. For better or for worse, when I pick up a guitar, it’s going to sound like me playing it. When that guitar was stolen, I began to realize how important it was to me.

“I didn’t really use that guitar in Hot Snakes,” he adds. “I used it in Jehu and Rocket (from the Crypt), but when I got it back we were still recording. So I was like, ‘I’m playing this guitar now!’ I’m playing it on this record and whenever we play live.”

And while Hot Snakes comprises the same people who started the band nearly 20 years ago and they’re still playing many of the same songs they once did, none of the members are interested in recapturing something that existed in their earliest days. It’s about using the same elements to build something entirely new. Something, perhaps, even better.

“You can do it exactly the same way, and get exactly the same thing out of it,” Froberg says. “Unless you want to get something different out of it, which I think everybody does a little bit. You want to make it better, make it more where you are now than where you were 15 years ago. We’ve done a lot since then, and we’re ready to bring our experience to it. A whole new record’s worth of stuff helps a lot. That made it fresh and exciting and worth getting out of bed for.”

“It’s more fun,” Reis adds. “This version of the band is a better version than what we were when we were around the first time. This is the best noise yet from us, for sure.”